A Solo Stove is designed to be easy to set up. The company’s goal is for the first-time customer to go “from box to burn in five minutes.”

Embracing consumer feedback leads to Solo Stove upgrade

Thanks to social media, customers have a direct line to brands. They can use these avenues to compliment manufacturers or to condemn them. Smart brands pay attention to what their customers post. If they notice a trend, it can be a clear signal of which direction the company should take to continue to thrive.

Solo Stove listens to its loyal community of users. The feedback the industry leader received on its products prompted the company to upgrade its best-selling smokeless fire pits. As of today, you can get a Solo Stove with a removable ash pan for convenient cleaning.

The Original Solo Stove

The first Solo Stove was a small, ultra-light backpacking model called The Original Solo Stove. It was a 4.3-ounce camping stove that was specifically designed for backpackers to take on a hike. One big benefit was that the stove used twigs and sticks and leaves, so the hiker didn’t have to carry fuel. Because of the innovative, efficient design, the stove could boil water in under 10 minutes. That stove is still available, but it is now cleverly called the Lite.

A history of listening

The Original Solo Stove quickly caught on and became a favorite for backpackers. However, the company’s early customers wanted more. They asked if Solo Stove could make a larger version, something that could cook enough for two to four people. So the company released the Titan, a larger, 16.5-ounce, stainless steel camping stove that could still be easily transported during a short hike.

The Campfire was the next model Solo Stove released. This design was in response to customers asking for something still larger, a stove that could be used when car camping. This 2.2-pound model was still lightweight, but it was large enough to serve as a campfire for a family out on a weekend adventure.

What is a Solo Stove fire pit?

A Solo Stove doesn’t look like a traditional fire pit. It has a cylindrical design that offers the user several benefits. The double-walled, stainless steel construction of a Solo Stove fire pit gives it a directed 360-degree airflow. This makes it easy to light and gives it an extremely efficient burn. “The wood-burning flames get 400 degrees hotter than conventional fires,” according to the company.

Additionally, the fires are nearly smokeless and create fine ash, so there is no messy cleanup. Most models are very portable, so you can take them with you wherever you go, but the company does make a larger model, the Yukon, that is more communal than the smaller Ranger and Bonfire fire pits.

The new Solo Stove fire pit 2.0

Today, Solo Stove launched the 2.0 versions of its best-selling smokeless fire pits. This is the first upgrade to the line since it debuted on Kickstarter in 2016. The update is a patented removable base plate and ash pan. These additions mean users can quickly and easily empty the fire pit without the need to pick it up and turn it over — just lift the base plate to remove the ash pan once the fire pit is completely cool, and dump. This feature was requested by the company’s loyal users, and, as has always been the case, Solo Stove listened to and embraced the feedback to make an even better product.

To help celebrate the upgrade and thank loyal customers for their support, the company released this statement: “Since the initial launch in 2016, Solo Stove has been able to watch a community come to life around our Fire Pits. We are very humbled to see good moments, memories, and goodwill being created with the help of a warm fire. We are inspired by this community every day, and will always take their feedback as one of the biggest drivers of innovation and improvement in our product line.”

Are there any other changes to the 2.0 version?

According to Solo Stove, the popular fire pits will still feature the same 360-degree airflow technology that makes its products so desirable. They are also still made of durable stainless steel and all the existing accessories, including the stand, heat shield and cooking accessories, will still be compatible.

Which models are being upgraded?

The updates will be available on all three of Solo Stove’s fire pits: Ranger 2.0, Bonfire 2.0 and Yukon 2.0.

Popular Solo Stove products

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0

This is Solo Stove’s most portable fire pit. It is 12.5 inches high, 15 inches in diameter and only weighs 17 pounds with the stand. It features a smokeless fire and the new removable ash pan. Sold by Solo Stove

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

This mid-sized option is 14 inches high, 19.5 inches in diameter and it weighs 21.75 pounds with a stand. It has the upgraded removable ash pan and features smokeless burning. Sold by Solo Stove

Solo Stove Yukon 2.0

If you are interested in a larger fire pit, at 40.35 pounds (with stand), 17 inches high and 27 inches in diameter, this model is your best option. It has the upgraded removable ash pan and features smokeless burning. Sold by Solo Stove

Solo Stove Lite

This is the Original Solo Stove. It is designed for ultralight backpacking and weighs just 9 ounces. It is 5.7 inches high and 4.25 inches in diameter. The efficient construction lets you boil water in under 10 minutes. Sold by Solo Stove, Amazon and Wayfair

Solo Stove Titan

Titan is Solo Stove’s mid-sized camping stove. It is 7.9 inches high, 5.1 inches in diameter and weighs only 16.5 ounces. Sold by Solo Stove, Amazon and Wayfair

Solo Stove Campfire

The largest camping stove is not ideal for backpacking, but is still a compact item. It is 9.25 inches high, 7 inches in diameter and weighs 2.2 pounds. This option can serve as a gathering point for the entire family. Sold by Solo Stove, Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Wayfair

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven

If you love pizza, the Pi Pizza Oven has a dual-fuel capacity, offering either wood-fire cooking or propane options — the gas burner must be purchased separately. It is a stand-alone appliance that is dedicated to making great pizza. Sold by Solo Stove

