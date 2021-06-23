Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tennessee News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Homicide Tracker 2021
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2021
Kentucky
Search for Summer Wells
COVID-19 Pandemic
News 2 Poll Question
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Baby Joe Case
Special Reports
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Tennessee 225
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Broadway in Nashville
Breaking News Alerts
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis: 6.23.21
Video
Reward money offered in Summer Wells search
Video
1 dead after ‘random shooting’ in Gallatin
Video
More mental evaluations for man accused of killing Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Nashville Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Newsletters
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis: 6.23.21
Video
Top Stories
Vanderbilt outfielder Bradfield Jr. named to Gold Glove team
Top Stories
U.S. Figure Skating Championships Back In Nashville in January
Video
The Vandy Whistlers are still stealing headlines at the College World Series
Video
‘We stand beside you, Carl’: NFL promises to match Nassib’s $100,000 donation to LGTBQ+ support group
Vols eliminated by Texas 8-4
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Make-A-Wish Wednesdays
Virtual Weather Authority University
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Report It
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Drills
The best Makita drill
Trending Stories
What happened to 5-year-old Summer Wells? What we know one week since she went missing
Gallery
Middle Tennessee men arrested in poaching investigation
Video
1 killed in fiery crash on I-40 West in Mt. Juliet
Video
1 dead after ‘random shooting’ in Gallatin
Video
Tennessee nurse faces federal charges after admitting to sending blood, feces to husband’s ex-wife
Don't Miss
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis: 6.23.21
Video
Reward money offered in Summer Wells search
Video
1 dead after ‘random shooting’ in Gallatin
Video
More mental evaluations for man accused of killing Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker
Video
Improving the housing inventory crisis: Builders say city leaders need to approve more lots
Video
The Red Boiling Springs flood of June 23, 1969
Video
TDOT: Repairs could take up to 3 weeks to fix support column under Mt. Juliet Road overpass
Video