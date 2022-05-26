Trash Cans & Recycling Bins

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
90°
LIVE NOW
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.
Nashville
90°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Middle TN
Crime Tracker
Nashville
Clarksville
Murfreesboro
Tennessee
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Kentucky
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic
Broadway in Nashville
National
Special Reports
Washington D.C. Bureau
Hidden Tennessee
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Breaking News Alerts
Automotive News
Top Stories
Active shooter training for Franklin residents
$3.2 million worth of drugs seized at ports of entry
Landslide threat may be growing in Nashville
New TN law to crack down on unlicensed nursing homes
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Middle Tennessee Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Meaghan’s Morning View
AMS Certification
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Sports
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
Basketball Challenge Bracket
College
Sports Extra
Making Us Proud
Take a Titan 2 School
Top Stories
Vols earn #1 seed in NCAA Baseball Tournament
Top Stories
Man raises funds by running every day for a year
Video
Top Stories
‘I can’t believe it’: Marcus Ericsson wins Indy 500
Video
High school football in Tennessee adds Thursday night …
Video
Local skate team lands kickflips to kick-start non-profit
Video
Fitzpatrick continues Titans comeback in year two
Newsletters
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Celebrating 25 years of Nashville Zoo!
Excellence in Education
Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
News 2 Poll Question
Jobs at WKRN
Join the Viewer Panel
Our History
Contests
Report It
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
About BestReviews
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Trash Cans & Recycling Bins
This home composter will make scraps worth saving
Top Trash Cans & Recycling Bins Headlines
Trending Stories
Landslide threat may be growing in Nashville
Delivery man accused of stealing jewelry on the job
Body of 19-year-old recovered from Tennessee lake
$2K+ of dog food fraudulently purchased in Franklin
Nashville breaks ground on center for homeless
Don't Miss
Active shooter training for Franklin residents
$3.2 million worth of drugs seized at ports of entry
Landslide threat may be growing in Nashville
New TN law to crack down on unlicensed nursing homes
Tennessee to celebrate statehood day
Community Calendar