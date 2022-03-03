Best Wayfair kitchen island

Which Wayfair kitchen island is best?

Kitchen islands are an easy way to add counter space to your kitchen without the cost and hassle of a full remodeling job. A kitchen island is a standalone countertop area that may have wheels or sit directly on the kitchen floor. Wheeled kitchen islands are sometimes called kitchen carts, but the two terms are typically used interchangeably.

Kitchen islands not only increase your counter space but also your storage space, with drawers, cabinets and cubbyholes. If you want a solid wood kitchen island with a granite top, take a look at the Littrell 48-Inch Solid Wood Kitchen Island.

What to know before you buy a Wayfair kitchen island

Size

Most kitchen islands are rectangular and Wayfair classifies them by the length of the longest side, usually called the width. Wayfair organizes its kitchen islands into three categories: small (less than 40 inches), medium (40-55 inches) and large (56 inches and up).

Countertop

The countertop is the active area where you do prep work or keep your small appliances.

Wood: The quality of the wood used in kitchen island countertops is one of the things that determine the price. Look for durable, better-looking and higher-quality woods like maple, oak, cherry and walnut. Wood tops look good in traditional and farmhouse kitchens.

Base

The base supports the countertop and provides some type of storage space.

Wood: Wooden bases are often matched with wooden tops. A wooden base is typically built to be a cabinet, too. Look for drawers and doors to fit snugly and operate smoothly.

What to look for in a quality Wayfair kitchen island

Storage

If you are someone who wants to make the most out of the floor space taken up by your kitchen island, you will want the maximum amount of storage space you can get. Remember, the more you plan to store in and on your kitchen island, the sturdier it needs to be.

Specialties

Towel racks hold several kitchen towels at once. When used with S-hooks, they double as holders for your favorite utensils.

hold several kitchen towels at once. When used with S-hooks, they double as holders for your favorite utensils. Wine racks hold your bottles in the preferred horizontal position.

hold your bottles in the preferred horizontal position. Drop leaves expand your countertop when needed and fold down when they’re not.

expand your countertop when needed and fold down when they’re not. Knife drawers are made to protect your sharp knives while keeping them handy.

Wheels

Check to see that the wheels on the kitchen island you are considering are made of materials that will not damage your kitchen floor. Locking wheels make your kitchen island safer and sturdier. Larger wheels make it easier to roll.

How much you can expect to spend on a Wayfair kitchen island

Wayfair kitchen islands that sell for less than $150 are more cart-like and have limited storage space. Wayfair’s kitchen islands from $150-$350 are made of better materials with good storage and nice features. Above $350, Wayfair offers top-of-the-line kitchen islands made of the best materials with the finest craftsmanship.

Wayfair kitchen island FAQ

What is Wayfair?

A. Wayfair is a company that sells 14 million items from more than 10,000 manufacturers. Wayfair is best known for its furniture, home goods and decor items. They have more than 1,000 kitchen islands to choose from.

How hard will my kitchen island be to assemble?

A. If you are a DIYer with a good set of tools, it will be easy for you. If not, ask someone who is to help out so you can see how to do it.

What’s the best Wayfair kitchen island to buy?

Top Wayfair kitchen island

Littrell 48-Inch Solid Wood Kitchen Island with Granite Top

What you need to know: This kitchen island has two drawers and three adjustable interior shelves behind four tall cabinet doors.

What you’ll love: The countertop is solid granite, the base is made of solid maple and the metal hardware is brushed steel. It has a towel rack and a spice rack.

What you should consider: At 200 pounds, some will find this takes a bit of effort to move.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top Wayfair kitchen island for the money

Avery 24-Inch Stainless Steel Kitchen Cart

What you need to know: This 24-inch by 20-inch kitchen island is 36 inches tall and has a solid manufactured wood top.

What you’ll love: Two of the four caster wheels are lockable. This 32-pound kitchen island has an open bottom shelf and a wire basket that can be adjusted to any height.

What you should consider: This is a small, easily movable cart for people who don’t have a lot of extra room.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Hodder 50-Inch Antique Pewter Kitchen Island

What you need to know: This Wayfair’s Choice kitchen island is 50 inches wide, 36 inches tall and 28 inches deep.

What you’ll love: This sturdy 54-pound kitchen island holds 150 pounds safely and securely. It has two full-length open shelves and two solid metal shelves.

What you should consider: You might want to add a sealant to the prep table before using.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.