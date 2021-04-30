Microwaves

Skip to content
Family finds closure after Clarksville man’s body discovered near river
Woman wanted for aiding suspects in robbery at Gallatin motel
Giles County 112 years after Middle Tennessee’s deadliest tornado outbreak
Roku removes YouTube TV from app store amid contract dispute; existing users will still have access
Top Stories
COVID in Tennessee: 958 cases, 9 deaths reported April 30
Top Stories
3 Vanderbilt alumni that created germ-killing phone case return for 2020 commencement
Top Stories
Metro Health Dept. reports 905 deaths, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County
Is it safe yet to attend sporting events during the pandemic?
COVID in Tennessee: 1,092 cases, 17 deaths reported April 29
Another round of stimulus checks sent out. See who’s included this time
Top Stories
Titans select NDSU tackle Dillon Radunz at No. 53
Top Stories
Amid rumors, Packers GM says, ‘We are not trading Aaron Rodgers’
Top Stories
Titans select DB Caleb Farley with 22nd overall pick in NFL Draft
News 2’s Draft Special: First Round Preview
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis: 4.29.21
Pressure on Titans GM Jon Robinson headed into NFL Draft
Trending Stories
13 hottest real estate zip codes in Middle Tennessee
Fired CEO says incident with Franklin teen was about ‘behavior’ not boy’s prom dress
‘Right to Work’ amendment heads to Tennessee voters
Franklin teen publicly ridiculed for prom dress gaining widespread support
‘Jeopardy!’ winner Kelly Donohue calls ‘racist’ hand gesture a ‘terrible misunderstanding’
Don't Miss
Family finds closure after Clarksville man’s body discovered near river
Woman wanted for aiding suspects in robbery at Gallatin motel
Giles County 112 years after Middle Tennessee’s deadliest tornado outbreak
Roku removes YouTube TV from app store amid contract dispute; existing users will still have access
U.S. Army report: Vanessa Guillen reported sexual harassment twice, but superiors took no action
Man hailed hero for taking down rape suspect outside Georgia store
TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September