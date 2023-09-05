This new air fryer oven is roomy, versatile and easy to clean

Air frying remains hugely popular, but the healthier cooking technique has its drawbacks. It can be hard to get food evenly, deliciously crisp in small and crowded air fryers. Air frying also generates quite a mess. Enter the new Cosori ceramic air fryer oven, a countertop appliance with the ability to toast, dehydrate, broil and more. Best of all, since it was designed without exposed heating elements, it wipes clean in seconds.

Shop this article: Cosori 13-in-1 26-Quart Ceramic Air Fryer Oven, Cosori 10-Quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo, Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE 5-Quart Air Fryer

What we like about the Cosori Ceramic Air Fryer Oven

This 13-in-1 Cosori air fryer oven packs a lot of features into a compact box. With a footprint measuring about 17 inches by 18 inches and a height of less than 13 inches, it’s large compared to dedicated air fryers, but it can do so much more. Its roomy 26-quart interior can cook a frozen pizza, 7 pounds of vegetables, whole chickens and more.

Easy-clean interior: Air frying is messy, and air fryers need to be cleaned frequently to avoid grease buildup, which both reduces the air fryer’s efficiency and poses a fire hazard. Unfortunately, the exposed heating elements in some air fryer ovens are challenging to clean around. The Cosori Ceramic Air Fryer Oven eliminates this by encasing its ceramic heating elements behind the nonstick lining of the oven. Since there’s nowhere for crumbs and grease to stick, the oven simply wipes clean.

Air frying is messy, and air fryers need to be cleaned frequently to avoid grease buildup, which both reduces the air fryer’s efficiency and poses a fire hazard. Unfortunately, the exposed heating elements in some air fryer ovens are challenging to clean around. The Cosori Ceramic Air Fryer Oven eliminates this by encasing its ceramic heating elements behind the nonstick lining of the oven. Since there’s nowhere for crumbs and grease to stick, the oven simply wipes clean. Quick cooking: With heating elements in the top, bottom and rear, food cooks quickly and evenly.

With heating elements in the top, bottom and rear, food cooks quickly and evenly. No harmful chemicals: For those concerns about possible exposure to harmful chemicals, the nonstick coating is free of bisphenol A and perfluorooctanoic acid.

What can you do with the Cosori Ceramic Air Fryer Oven?

Among its 13 preset cooking functions are more uncommon selections, such as air sous vide, proof and dehydrate. Sous vide cooking is normally accomplished by submerging a vacuum-sealed bag in water, but air sous vide has begun to emerge as a new feature in multipurpose appliances. Air sous vide also requires a vacuum-sealed bag, but it relies on consistently controlled airflow and temperature to cook food gently.

This Cosori air fryer oven also features a unique burner function, allowing the oven to be used for extra stovetop cooking if your cooktop is already crowded. It also lets the Cosori oven function as a slow cooker.

Along with its many functions, this air fryer oven comes with several accessories to help you cook a huge variety of food. The sheet tray and casserole dish can be used for baking and roasting while the fry basket and wire rack enable air frying, dehydrating, toasting and more. This Cosori oven also comes with a thermometer that allows cooks to check on the temperature of their food without having to open the oven. Plus, all the accessories are dishwasher-safe.

Best Cosori air fryers

Cosori 13-in-1 26-Quart Ceramic Air Fryer Oven

Thanks to hidden ceramic heating elements, this appliance is easy to wipe clean. Its 26-quart capacity can accommodate a 12-inch pizza or a whole chicken. It comes with plenty of helpful (and dishwasher-safe) accessories, including frying and roasting racks, a thermometer and a casserole pan.

Cosori 10-Quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo

The unique layout of this multipurpose oven lets users cook food on the two included racks or slide in a crisper plate or bucket for air frying. It offers sleek, one-touch controls, as well as smart controls for use with voice assistants. Customize programs to save your favorite settings for future meals.

Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE 5-Quart Air Fryer

This budget-friendly air fryer can cook up to 2.5 pounds of food thanks to its 5-quart capacity and nine cooking modes. It boasts quiet operation compared to other air fryers and its nonstick fry basket and crisper plate are dishwasher-safe.

Other great air fryers

Ninja Foodi 10-Quart Dual-Zone Air Fryer

Featuring two 5-quart baskets, this air fryer lets cooks prepare two different foods two different ways simultaneously. IQ Boost technology distributes heat where it’s needed and helps sync up cooking times so foods finish at the same time. It features simple dial controls and dishwasher-safe crisper plates.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer

This popular air fryer offers a roomy 6-quart fry basket and comes equipped with six functions, including baking, broiling, dehydrating and roasting. One-touch programs can be customized for your favorite foods. The basket and cooking tray are dishwasher-safe.

Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer

This compact, 2.6-quart machine is great for individuals or small kitchens. At just 11 inches tall and 9 inches wide, it’s lightweight and easy to store. It features simple controls and comes in six colors.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.