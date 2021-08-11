Electric Grills, Griddles & Skillets

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tennessee News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Homicide Tracker 2021
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2021
Kentucky
COVID-19 Pandemic
Search for Summer Wells
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Special Reports
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Tennessee 225
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Broadway in Nashville
Breaking News Alerts
Top Stories
Wiggins sentenced to death for murder of Dickson County sergeant
Live
Dan + Shay concertgoers among the first to experience newly renovated Centennial Park
Pumpkin spice is back! Dunkin’ unveiling new fall drinks next week
Amid Cuomo fallout, strength of #MeToo movement hailed
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Nashville Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Meaghan’s Morning View
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Newsletters
Sports
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Cameron Burrell, Houston NCAA sprinting champ, dies at age 26
Top Stories
Nolensville beats Florida 10-3 to win Southeast Regional
Top Stories
Memphis Grizzlies sign former Vols forward Yves Pons
Team USA Paintball player fired for ‘fat-shaming’ teen
Video
Titans eye preseason opener in Atlanta
Nolensville advances to Little League World Series
Community
From Nashville Zoo with Love
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Make-A-Wish Wednesdays
Excellence in Education
Food 2 Families Food Drive
RMHC Nashville celebrates 30 years
Backyard BBQ w/ Danielle Breezy
Virtual Weather Authority University
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
News 2 Poll Question
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Report It
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Electric Grills, Griddles & Skillets
Best raclette grill
Trending Stories
Day 5: Jury announces sentencing for man found guilty in murder of Dickson County sergeant
Live
President Biden reacts to Williamson County School Board meeting
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Smith County
Video
Day 3: Sentencing continues for man found guilty in murder of Dickson County sergeant
Video
Domestic violence at the center of Lebanon double murder, suicide
Don't Miss
Wiggins sentenced to death for murder of Dickson County sergeant
Live
Dan + Shay concertgoers among the first to experience newly renovated Centennial Park
Pumpkin Spice is back! Dunkin unveiling new fall drinks next week
Amid Cuomo fallout, strength of #MeToo movement hailed
Employees at Tennessee Tyson Foods plant fight vaccine mandate
Census data: Redistricting fights start
Cameron Burrell, Houston NCAA sprinting champ, dies at age 26