Which Instant Pot accessory is best?

When it comes to pressure cookers, it’s tough to find a more reliable brand than Instant Pot. You probably understand just how powerful the appliance can be, but if you add a few Instant Pot accessories to your kitchen, you’ll be impressed by your new culinary options.

The best Instant Pot accessories are made directly by Instant Pot with the Instant Pot Offical Cook/Bake Set. This collection is perfect for anything from pressure cooking eggs to baking and they are made to fit both 6- and 8-quart sizes. This set is made of BPA-free silicone and/or stainless steel.

What to know before you buy an Instant Pot accessory

Your Instant Pot

Instant Pot makes quite a variety of models, all of which have different features, settings and sizes to take into consideration before you buy an accessory for them. If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet or you aren’t sure what model you have, do some research before buying any accessories.

Your goals

You can potentially buy a huge accessory pack and only use three of those items. Don’t unnecessarily waste your money. Think about your specific cooking needs and only buy the accessories you know you’ll use; for example, yogurt-making gear or egg-related items if you’re a breakfast fan.

First vs. third party

Just as there are more brands of pressure cooker than Instant Pot, there are more brands of pressure cooker accessories. While Instant Pot brand accessories are guaranteed to work with an Instant Pot and have better warranties because of it, they also cost more when alternate brand (third-party) accessories are frequently just as reliable while maintaining a cheaper price point.

What to look for in a quality Instant Pot accessory

Accessory options

Egg accessories: Egg racks are an excellent option for breaking out of your Instant Pot shell. Some racks are even stackable so you can make enough to feed a large group of people, or just cook in bulk.

Steaming inserts: You can turn your pressure cooker into a steamer with these inserts, perfect for things like dumplings, vegetables and fish.

Extra sealing rings: The sealing ring around the lid is what keeps the pressure during the pressure cooking. They can break over time and also tend to absorb odors which make many people prefer to use different rings for different foods.

How much you can expect to spend on an Instant Pot accessory

Instant Pot accessories can greatly vary in cost depending on the material, brand and if they are sold individually or as part of a collection. Individual accessories can cost $5-20, while packs of various sizes and brands can go for $20-50.

Instant Pot accessory FAQ

How can you tell if an accessory is compatible with your Instant Pot?

A. The easiest way to tell is if the product description mentions compatibility with your appliance. If the description fails to mention anything explicitly, you should obtain the dimensions and specifications of the accessory to ensure it will fit and that it’s oven-safe.

Are there any accessories you should obtain first?

A. Not necessarily. First make sure you’re completely comfortable with your standard Instant Pot. After that, you should have a good idea of what else you want to be making and can choose the right accessory or set for that purpose.

What should you do if the accessory you bought gets damaged after use in the Instant Pot?

A. If you have a damaged Instant Pot branded accessory, contact Instant Pot with the details of the damage and include pictures for a clearer description. If it’s a third-party accessory, contact that accessory’s manufacturer with the same information. Ensure your damaged accessory was designed for use in a pressure cooker, as the damage may not be covered in its warranty if not.

What’s the best Instant Pot accessory to buy?

Top Instant Pot accessory

Instant Pot Offical Cook/Bake Set

What you need to know: When you want to ensure your accessories will be compatible with your Instant Pot, stick to the Instant Pot brand.

What you’ll love: This particular set is designed to work in either 6- or 8-quart sized Instant Pots.

What you should consider: They aren’t designed for use in anything except an Instant Pot and the racks don’t fold for easy storage.

Where to buy: Amazon, Kohl’s

Top Instant Pot accessory for the money

MIBOTE 27-Piece Accessories Set for Instant Pot

What you need to know: A huge collection of accessories, they are made to fit most sizes of Instant Pot.

What you’ll love: All of the included accessories are made of either food-grade silicone and/or stainless steel, plus are all dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: In very rare instances, some of the accessories arrived broken.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Aiduy 18-Piece Pressure Cooker Accessories Set

What you need to know: A smaller collection of accessories than the MIBOTE option, this set is still an excellent offering.

What you’ll love: The springform pan is nonstick and the assortment is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: The grippers can become quite hot and there were rare reports of missing accessories.

Where to buy: Amazon

