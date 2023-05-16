IN THIS ARTICLE:

If you can’t start your day without a dose of caffeine, you’ve probably tried coffee in just about every way it comes. When the weather warms up, you may think about transitioning to cold brew coffee.

Cold brew stands out for its smooth, slightly sweet flavor. It’s not as acidic as regular coffee, so it isn’t as likely to upset your stomach.

Want to start making cold brew at home this summer? Here are some must-have tools and accessories to ensure you wind up with the best-tasting coffee possible.

What is cold brew coffee?

Unlike traditional brewing methods that rely on hot water, cold brew coffee uses cold or room-temperature to steep ground coffee. The process takes much longer than other brewing methods, requiring at least 12 hours for maximum flavor. Because the coffee infuses into the water so slowly, you wind up with an extremely strong concentrate.

How do you make cold brew coffee?

Cold brew starts with coarsely ground coffee, so it’s usually best to grind the beans yourself. You then combine the ground coffee with cold or room-temperature filtered water and allow it to steep in a covered container for 12 to 18 hours.

The next morning, you strain the coffee grounds to separate the liquid. You’re left with a concentrate that you can then pour over ice or mix with milk. You can also heat up your cold brew if you prefer your coffee hot.

Cold brew coffee makers make the brewing process easier. In some cases, they can brew the concentrate in fewer than 15 minutes. However, you can also use a jug, pitcher or another container you have around the house. You can even use a French press to make the cold brew concentrate.

Cold brew coffee essentials

Cold brew coffee makers

bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This compact cold brew maker comes with one lid for storing the coffee overnight in the fridge and a second with a built-in plunger to press the coffee in the morning. All of the components are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

KitchenAid Cold Brew XL Coffee Maker

This extra-large cold brew maker can brew up to 38 ounces of concentrate at a time, so it’s perfect for large households. It also comes with an airtight container that keeps the concentrate fresh for up to two weeks in your fridge.

Sold by Amazon

County Line Kitchen Cold Brew Mason Jar Iced Coffee Maker

With a comfortable, easy-grip handle, this cold brew coffee maker lets you pour your coffee directly into your cup. It comes with a reusable stainless steel filter, so you don’t need separate filters. You can use it to cold brew tea, too.

Sold by Amazon

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Maker

This user-friendly cold brew maker has a removable bottom to make clean up as easy as possible. It’s made of borosilicate glass and a removable fine mesh filter, so it can last for years. It also makes up to 1.6 quarts of coffee at a time.

Sold by Amazon

Original Grind Coffee Co. 1-gallon Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This simple cold brew maker makes up to 16 cups of cold brew at a time. It has an adjustable spigot, so you don’t have to worry about spills when pouring. It’s dishwasher-safe and allows for up to two weeks of storage in the fridge, too.

Sold by Amazon

Ninja CP307 Hot and Cold Brewed System With Thermal Carafe

If you can’t choose between hot and cold brewed coffee, this coffee maker can do it all. It makes cold brew in 15 minutes or less and even has a separate basket for brewing tea. It can even make specialty drinks, including cappuccinos and macchiatos.

Sold by Amazon

Oranlife Cold Brew Coffee Maker

If you need to make cold brew on the go, this portable maker is an excellent option. It has a superfine medical-grade stainless steel filter and extra-thick glass to help resist breakage. The pieces are dishwasher-safe, too.

Sold by Amazon

Coffee grinders

Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill

Get the perfect coarse grind for your cold brew with this high-performance burr grinder. It offers 18 grind options to help you get the preferred coarseness and produce enough grounds for 32 cups of coffee. It has a small footprint, so it won’t take up too much space on your countertop, either.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Breville Smart Grinder Pro

This conical burr grinder has 60 adjustable grind settings, with a perfect option for cold brew. It can hold 18 ounces of beans at a time and has an easy-to-read LCD. It also comes with a cleaning brush for the burrs.

Sold by Amazon

JavaPresse Coffee Company Manual Coffee Grinder

Despite lacking a motor, this compact grinder offers 18 settings to allow you to get the coarseness just right for cold brew. It boasts stainless steel construction and a conical ceramic burr for improved durability. It’s perfect for travel, too.

Sold by Amazon

Coffee

Wink Coffee Cold Brew Reserve Whole Bean Coffee

These single-origin beans are roasted specifically to create a smooth-tasting cold brew. They contain 100% Arabica beans sustainably grown in the Andes and fire-roasted in small batches. The bag also has an airtight zipper to keep them fresh as long as possible.

Sold by Amazon

Bizzy Organic Cold Brew Coffee Smooth and Sweet

This ground coffee is perfect for days when you don’t have time to grind your own beans. It’s made of Arabica beans that are ground specifically for cold brew and feature delicious caramel and hazelnut notes. It’s 100% organic, too.

Sold by Amazon

Javy Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

For the laziest of days, this premade concentrate makes it easy to enjoy cold brew in seconds. It uses 100% Arabica coffee and contains up to 30 servings of coffee. It also has a shelf life of six months, so you have plenty of time to use it.

Sold by Amazon

Cold brew accessories

No Mess Cold Brew Coffee Filters

If you’re making your cold brew in a pitcher or mason jar, these disposable filters make the process much easier. They’re made of fine mesh and have a drawstring, so you don’t have to worry about any grounds getting out. The filters are compostable, too.

Sold by Amazon

Brita Grand Water Filter Pitcher

Get the best-tasting cold brew by using water filtered in this convenient pitcher. It has a 10-cup capacity and filters out chlorine, mercury, lead, cadmium and copper. Best of all, each filter lasts for two months or 40 gallons.

Sold by Amazon

