Best margarita glasses

The margarita is likely based on a similar classic Mexican drink called a “daisy.” The Spanish word for daisy is margarita, and the original drink uses brandy as its base spirit.

Best glassware for margarita cocktails

Tequila, lime juice, orange liqueur and sugar: margaritas make up some of the simplest and most popular cocktails in the world. Whether it’s served blended or over-ice, margaritas are always a refreshing, summertime staple. Of course, no margarita is complete without its signature curvy glass. A full margarita glass with its salted rim and brightly colored contents is visually stunning and sure to be a crowd pleaser. With the right set of glassware, like the Dos Sueños Hand Blown Glass Margarita Glasses, you’ll be ready for your next summer party.

What to know before you buy a margarita glass

Anatomy

The recognizable margarita glass features a tiered bowl on top with a stem connecting it to a wide, sometimes weighted base. The glass is similar to a coupe or a martini glass in its basic structure, but usually has a much larger volume. The origins of the shape itself are clouded in history and mystery, with some accounts claiming the design was commissioned by Marie Antoinette to resemble the shape of her left breast. No matter the origin, the glass is perfect for serving margaritas on the rocks, frozen and blended or straight-up.

Materials

Margarita glasses are typically made from either traditional or hand-blown glass, although modern models are often made from variable plastics to resemble legitimate glass. Crystal glass and tempered glass vessels are usually less prone to breaking, while cheaper plastic variations are unbreakable. Shatterproof margarita glasses are best for patio dining and outdoor drinking, while the fancier glasses are often reserved for indoor settings.

Size

The classic margarita glass holds about 10–12 ounces, but smaller and larger variations are available as well. Larger glasses are great for blended margaritas, with their frozen contents rising in a swirl above the rim.

What to look for in a quality margarita glass

Design

In addition to the traditional design, many modern margarita glasses have a more contemporary style. Visual flairs like color flecking, neon hues and exaggerated shaping are common, while others are made like travel tumblers for outdoor use. There’s a glass out there to match any personal style.

Stemless

Many modern margarita glasses eliminate the stem for greater stability or a unique style. These usually have a heavily weighted base and a curvy or distinctive shape, made for durability and visual appeal.

Other variations

Another popular feature for modern margarita glasses is double wall insulation, which helps keep your drink cool by reducing heat transfer from the drinker’s hand. These are a popular option for many bars and restaurants, and are useful for outdoor drinking as well. Some margarita glass sets also come with useful accessories for the drink, like salt rimmers.

How much you can expect to spend on margarita glasses

Margarita glasses can be found for very reasonable prices, usually anywhere between $10–$50 for a set of four, while nicer glasses and sets can go for $100 and more.

Margarita glass FAQ

What other drinks can I serve in a margarita glass?

A. Because of their unique design and high capacity, margarita glasses are a popular choice for any blended frozen drink, like the piña colada. It’s also easy to make variations on a classic margarita; just add some spice or additional juice to whip up your own original cocktail.

Are margarita glasses dishwasher-safe?

A. Most plastic and polymer-based margarita glasses are dishwasher-safe, as are vessels made from real glass. However, their unique size and shape can make them hard to secure in a dishwasher, so hand-washing more fragile models is recommended.

What’s the best margarita glass to buy?

Top margarita glass

Dos Sueños Hand Blown Glass Margarita Glasses

What you need to know: This set of hand blown glasses offers artisanal quality and a unique design.

What you’ll love: This model has a beachy feel, with an aqua blue rim and base. The 14-ounce capacity means plenty of room for delicious margaritas.

What you should consider: It is possible to break or shatter this set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top margarita glass for the money

Libbey Colors Margarita Glass Set

What you need to know: This glass set from Libbey is affordable, yet stylish.

What you’ll love: Not only are these glasses dishwasher-safe, but they also have a thick stem and foot for stability.

What you should consider: They’re made from crystal glass, which is more fragile than hand blown glass.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Libbey Cactus Margarita Glasses

What you need to know: If you love a bit of kitsch, these Libbey glasses are unique and colorful, making them perfect for a tequila-themed cocktail party.

What you’ll love: These glasses are one of the higher capacity models, holding up to 16 ounces.

What you should consider: Reviewers reported occasional broken glass during shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Deco Unbreakable Stemmed Margarita Glasses

What you need to know: Made from shatterproof Tritan plastic, this set offers a classic visual while eliminating the risk of broken glass.

What you’ll love: These elegant glasses are also dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: The lightly weighted base makes them prone to spills.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

