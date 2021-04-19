How to make Belgian waffles

If you don’t want to use yeast, you can substitute baking powder instead. With this swap, you won’t need to wait for the batter to rise but can start cooking your waffles immediately after mixing.

Making Belgian waffles for breakfast

Forget about that bland old cereal or frozen breakfast sandwich. Instead, turn your morning meal into a treat with a freshly-made Belgian waffle. These slightly crunchy, golden brown discs of goodness can give any day a great start.

Whether you want to do it the easy way and use a premade mix or prefer to take the traditional approach and make them from scratch, this handy guide has everything you need to know to do it right. We’ve even included a recipe.

The difference between Belgian waffles and regular waffles

Though similar in taste, Belgian waffles and traditional waffles do have some notable differences. The most obvious of these is the appearance. Belgian waffles are thicker and have deeper pockets than regular ones, so if you love to load up your breakfast treats with tons of syrup and butter, Belgian waffles are the way to go.

Belgian waffles are also lighter and crisper. This is because Belgian waffles are made with yeast or egg whites as the leavening agent, while American waffles are made with baking powder.

Simple Belgian waffle recipe

When making Belgian waffles, you have two options. You can make them from scratch or use a premade mix. If you choose to use a premade mix, make sure you buy an actual Belgian waffle mix and not just a regular pancake and waffle mix. Otherwise, it won’t contain the right leavening agent. If you want to try your hand at making them from scratch, you can use the recipe below.

Ingredients

One packet of active dry yeast (or 2 1/4 teaspoons)

1 1/2 cups milk

Three eggs

1 cup butter, melted

3 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Toppings of choice (optional)

Make the batter

Begin by heating the milk on the stove or in the microwave to a lukewarm temperature. Remove it from the heat and pour it into a mixing bowl. Add the yeast and stir lightly. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes to let the yeast activate.

Next, add the dry ingredients one by one. Then, move on to the eggs and the rest of the wet ingredients. Mix it thoroughly until there are no more lumps. Cover the mixture with a clean kitchen towel and place it in a warm place to rest and rise for at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours.

Cook the waffles

Start by plugging in your waffle maker and let it preheat. Most models have an indicator light that lets you know when the plates are hot and ready to cook. Once your maker has come to temp, open it up and coat it with non-stick cooking spray.

Using a measuring cup, pour the waffle maker manufacturer’s recommended amount of batter onto the hot plates and close the lid. Depending on your model, you may need to rotate the unit.

If using a maker with an indicator light, it may turn off to alert you that your waffles are ready. If not, slightly open the lid and check on them after about 3 minutes. If they are golden brown and crispy, they are finished.

Feel free to drizzle on some syrup and your favorite toppings. We recommend trying some powdered sugar, fruit and whipped cream.

Can I save Belgian waffles for later?

One of the great things about Belgian waffles is how well they store. This means that you don’t have to worry if you make a few more waffles than you can eat in one sitting. It also means that you can enjoy a tasty Belgian waffle for breakfast, even on those busy mornings when you don’t have time to prepare a proper meal.

If you are eating the waffles within three days, you can simply put them inside a ziplock bag or airtight storage container and pop them in the refrigerator. Any longer than a couple of days, though, and they will dry out.

If you don’t plan on eating those waffles soon, store them in the freezer for up to two months. Whichever storage method you choose, make sure to let the waffles cool completely before putting them into the airtight container, unless you like soggy waffles.

Reheating your stored waffles

When it comes time to reheat your waffles, you can do it in a regular oven or a toaster oven. Simply heat your oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet pan with parchment paper and place your waffles on it.

Once your oven has come to temperature, pop the waffles inside. They are ready as soon as they are hot and crispy. If reheating frozen waffles, they usually take about 10 minutes. Refrigerated waffles should be ready in approximately 3-5 minutes.

What you need to buy to make Belgian waffles

