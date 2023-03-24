A quick search online reveals dozens, if not hundreds, of cordless vacuums available for purchase, all seemingly offering excellent quality for low prices. As experienced pet owners and neat freaks can attest, however, skimping on your vacuum can make the difference between an effortlessly clean living space and a frustratingly unproductive experience. With so many brands to choose from, let’s narrow things down to three that consistently offer high-quality cordless vacuums engineered to make you a chore day champion: Shark, Bissell and Dyson.

Shark

Shark offers an array of products, from hair care devices to steam mops. However, it’s best known for its line of vacuums, as it consistently manufactures powerful appliances designed for all kinds of cleaning applications. Its line of cordless vacuums covers the gamut from deep-cleaning upright models to breezy handheld vacs made for everyday spills and messes. It is continually adding new products to its roster, making it an excellent choice for those particular about the way their vacuum feels and operates.

Bissell

Bissell is similar to Shark in that it offers a wide range of products, but it focuses almost exclusively on floor cleaners. Its cordless vacuums are comparable to Shark’s in power and quality, but because it tends to price its products a bit lower, it’s a better choice for budget-conscious shoppers. Some of its vacuums make use of its cleaning and freshening solutions, so if you’re interested in built-in fragrances or sanitization, Bissell has the upper hand.

Dyson

Dyson is sometimes referred to as the Apple of vacuum cleaners, as its focus on loading its appliances with advanced features makes it a market leader. Its vacuums carry a significantly higher price tag than Shark or Bissell, but most people who have taken the plunge on a Dyson appliance simply can’t imagine going back to anything else. High-quality components, innovative designs and technology that includes adaptive suction and even lasers make Dyson’s cordless vacuums as functional as they are revolutionary.

Cordless vacuum considerations

Weight. The lighter the vacuum, the easier and quicker it is to move around your home.

The lighter the vacuum, the easier and quicker it is to move around your home. Suction power. Minimize cleanup time by selecting a cordless vacuum with as much suction power as possible.

Minimize cleanup time by selecting a cordless vacuum with as much suction power as possible. Battery life. If you’re looking for a whole-house cleaner, make sure to choose a vacuum that will run long enough to get the job done.

If you’re looking for a whole-house cleaner, make sure to choose a vacuum that will run long enough to get the job done. Air filtration. Look for a vac that provides advanced filtration to remove irritating dander, dust and pollen from your home’s carpets and furniture.

Look for a vac that provides advanced filtration to remove irritating dander, dust and pollen from your home’s carpets and furniture. Accessories. From charging stations to brush attachments, the right pack-ins ensure that your vacuum is ready to tackle the messes you encounter the most.

From charging stations to brush attachments, the right pack-ins ensure that your vacuum is ready to tackle the messes you encounter the most. Configuration options. Many cordless vacuums can transform from upright to handheld, making them multipurpose cleaners.

Best Shark cordless vacuums

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

With its LED headlights and powerful suction, this cordless vacuum from Shark is specially designed to clean up pet messes and fur. It can transform from an upright vac to a handheld configuration for cleaning furniture, blinds and more with its included attachments.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Shark SV1106 Navigator Bagless Freestyle Cordless Vacuum

This upright vacuum features two brush speeds, letting you deep clean carpets as well as hard surfaces. Its head swivels easily for reaching under furniture, and you can eject dirt and dust into the trash with the push of a button.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Shark HZ2002 Vertex Ultralight Cordless Vacuum

This vacuum’s has a removable hand vac that weighs less than 3 pounds. Its DuoClean PowerFins deep clean and it has a self-cleaning brushroll. Accessories are included.

Sold by Amazon

Best Bissell cordless vacuums

Bissell Featherweight Cordless XRT Vacuum

Compact and light, this cordless vacuum features a built-in removable hand vac and can be folded up for storage. Its handle can be bent to allow you to reach under furniture and swivel steering makes it easy to push.

Sold by Amazon

Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Vacuum

A tangle-free brush roll keeps pet hair from clogging this vacuum, while a row of LED headlights let you peer into areas where fur and dirt can accumulate unnoticed. It transforms from upright to handheld for floor-to-ceiling cleaning, and it includes a wall-mountable storage rack.

Sold by Amazon

Bissell CrossWave X7 Cordless Pet Pro Vacuum

For the deepest cordless cleaning Bissell offers, look no further than this advanced wet/dry vac. It features two tanks for dispensing fresh water and sucking up messes, a self-cleaning cycle and the ability to sanitize as you go with Bissell’s cleaning solutions.

Sold by Amazon

Best Dyson cordless vacuums

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Stick Vacuum

This advanced vacuum includes seven attachments you can use to clean your entire home. A color LCD display informs you of run time while a laser on one of the vac’s cleaner heads illuminates dust and dirt as you go.

Sold by Home Depot

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum

With up to 60 minutes of run time, this cordless vacuum doesn’t skimp on power. It includes five attachments and intelligently modifies its suction power based on the surface you are cleaning for maximum efficiency.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum

One of Dyson’s most affordable vacuums, the V7 is designed specifically for cleaning up after pets. It includes a docking station that holds that vacuum as well as its attachments and can transform quickly from an upright to a handheld appliance for cleaning furniture and bedding.

Sold by Amazon

Also consider

Black and Decker Powerseries Extreme

Black and Decker delivers power and flexibility at a low price with this cordless vacuum that can be used in either handheld or upright configurations. It features a brush attachment, a removable battery, rubber bristles that resist hair clogs and the ability to stand up on its own for hassle-free storage.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

