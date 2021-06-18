Laundering & Fabric Care

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tennessee News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Homicide Tracker 2021
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2021
Kentucky
COVID-19 Pandemic
News 2 Poll Question
Recalls
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Baby Joe Case
Special Reports
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Tennessee 225
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Broadway in Nashville
Breaking News Alerts
Top Stories
Cookeville man relives moment he was shot outside of his home
Video
Where people in Nashville are moving to most
It’s back! The RC and MoonPie Festival in Bell Buckle
Juneteenth event sparks questions surrounding mural donations
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Nashville Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Newsletters
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Dores ready for Omaha opener
Top Stories
Hendersonville native Josh Berry makes debut at Nashville Superspeedway
Video
Top Stories
Tennessee baseball skipper Tony Vitello named National Coach of the Year
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis: 6.17.21
Video
Tootsie’s set to be showcased during NASCAR’s Cup Series Race at Nashville Superspeedway
Video
Titans head coach Vrabel says team has been educated, respects players decision when it comes to vaccination
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Nashville Pet Project
Make-A-Wish Wednesdays
Virtual Weather Authority University
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Report It
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Laundering & Fabric Care
Best collapsible laundry basket
Trending Stories
TN AMBER Alert: Circumstances surrounding Summer Wells’ disappearance ‘remain unclear’
Video
Man ‘looking for a thrill’ jumps from downtown Nashville pedestrian bridge into river
Video
Dog snatched by coyote in Mt. Juliet neighborhood
Video
TN AMBER Alert: Everything ‘still on the table’ in search for Summer Wells
Video
Bear euthanized after sleeping teen attacked in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Don't Miss
Cookeville man relives moment he was shot outside of his home
Video
Where people in Nashville are moving to most
It’s back! The RC and MoonPie Festival in Bell Buckle
Juneteenth event sparks questions surrounding mural donations
Video
Microchip shortage causing major issues for buyers looking for new cars
Video
All Republican, all white, mostly male joint study committee met on refugee issues to outline goals
Video
Davidson County overdose deaths on the rise
Video