As the concept of Aging in Place gains steam, here are our favorite products to make it easier

What to consider when opting to age in place

As Americans get older, instead of setting their sights on moving to a retirement community or an assisted-living facility, more and more are determined to stay at home. This practice is called aging in place.

While it may be desirable, there are certain factors the older population must consider before deciding to live out their golden years at home. Specifically, understanding and accepting that mobility will diminish. Also, realizing there are small modifications that should be made and helpful products to buy that will reduce the chance of accidental fall and injury.

Products to age-proof your home

Beth Allen is BestReviews home improvement expert. She pointed out a few quick and easy ways to age-proof your home with affordable products.

“According to the New York Times, people ages 85 and up suffer over half of their injuries in the bathroom,” Allen informed. “Having proper stability in the bathroom can truly be a lifesaver. Even something as simple as installing a non-slip bath mat can be incredibly effective in ensuring the safety of someone who is aging in place.”

Allen added, “Having smart home technology installed can also be incredibly beneficial. This can be anything from smart switches to motion light sensors. These relatively inexpensive upgrades can make a big difference.”

Ways to upgrade your house to a forever home

If you live in a large house with two or more stories, you may want to consider downsizing to a one-story home. However, beyond that, there are a few ways to modify your house, so it is safe to live in as you age.

One option is to have a professional company upgrade the high-risk areas of your home, such as the bathroom, hallways and steps. To make these spaces safer, have the company install items such as a shower chair, a low threshold bath entrance and safety handles and railings.

Another way to make your home safer is by installing an emergency response system. Security services such as ADT and Vivint have wearable pendants that automatically call 911 in case of a fall or if a button is pressed. Alternatively, later models of Apple Watches are equipped with fall detection as well.

Best products if you choose to age in place

Apple Watch Series 8

An Apple Watch is ideal for individuals aging in place. Besides monitoring your heart and encouraging you to stay active, this model has Fall Detection and Crash Detection. These two features automatically connect the wearer to emergency services if a fall or vehicle crash is detected.

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Making your house smarter is one of the best ways to age-proof your home. Being able to turn on lights and lock doors with your voice is an incredible benefit. You can also use an Amazon Echo Device to remind you when to take medication and go to doctor appointments.

Carex Tub Transfer Bench

As you age, getting in and out of the tub can be one of the most dangerous things you do. This transfer seat sits both inside and outside the tub, allowing you to enter and exit without fear of falling.

Motion Activated Ceiling Light

If you can’t see, it increases your risk of falling. This motion-activated ceiling light ensures that the hallway is always brightly lit, no matter which side you enter.

Non-Slip Bathtub Mat

Tubs are slippery when wet. If you prefer showers over baths, it is wise to invest in a non-slip bath mat to reduce your chance of injury.

Saymeto Reacher Tool

The first time you drop something in a hard to reach place, you will realize how important it is to have a reaching tool. This simple item can prevent strains and injuries associated with bending and stretching for objects that are just out of reach.

