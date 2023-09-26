Which affordable home products under $50 are best for your upgrade?

If you think it’s impossible to make home improvements without a substantial financial investment, think again. These products are sure to refresh your kitchen (and other rooms) without straining your budget.

All these products are available at a discounted price, so it’s the time to invest in that air fryer you’ve had your eye on or to finally make your home smart with the addition of an Echo.

Shop this article: Chefman Small Compact Air Fryer, Fox Run Canister Set and Bennett and Shea 12-Piece Luxury Washcloths

Best kitchen products for under $50

Chefman Small Compact Air Fryer

Air fryers are must-haves in any kitchen’s small appliance collection, so the Chefman Small Compact Air Fryer model is our spotlight deal. It’s currently available at an unbeatable price for a product from a trusted brand.

Tableau Alabaster 13-inch Platter

The Tableau Alabaster platter is currently discounted so it is definitely the time to buy it. Although its beautiful tinted glass looks delicate, the serving platter is dishwasher-safe. The size makes it perfect for serving groups.

Fox Run Canister Set

You can store coffee, sugar, flour, and other items on your kitchen counter in style when you have eye-catching canisters. These food storage must-haves can be boring, but not this aesthetically pleasing set that’s crafted in sleek stainless steel.

Noritake Kona Wood Salad Servers

A pretty serving set will accent your table for special occasions like the upcoming holidays. Noritake offers a two-piece set with an original design that will definitely make an impression on your guests.

Secura Electric Wine Opener

Don’t struggle the next time you need to pop the cork on your favorite bottle of wine — let the Secura electric wine opener do the work for you instead. Batteries power this handy gadget and can remove corks with the touch of a button, no struggling required.

Mr. Coffee 12-cup Coffee Maker

Sure, all of the modern coffee makers that produce coffeehouse-worthy brews are exciting, but you don’t have to strain your budget to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee. Mr. Coffee’s affordable model can brew 12 steaming mugs full and even be paused during the brewing cycle on mornings you just can’t wait for your first cup.

Pyrex Eight-piece Mixing Bowl Set

Prepare, serve, and store — there are a lot of kitchen tasks you can accomplish in Pyrex mixing bowls, and the fact that they can be used in the fridge, microwave, and dishwasher makes them all the more versatile. This eight-piece set includes bowls of various sizes and matching lids.

Bormioli Rocco Red Wine Glasses

Don’t settle for mismatched, chipped or broken wine glasses when you can update your set affordably with Bormioli Rocco Wine Glasses. You’ll get a set of four glasses with classic stemware design with a wide, bulbous bowl and laser-cut rim for a unique look that will step up your hosting game.

Oster Two-Slice Toaster

A toaster doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive to do a good job. That’s why we like the Oster Two-Slice model, with its wide slots and simple manual controls — just like the one you remember at grandma’s house.

Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Electric Automatic Can Opener

The edges of opened can tops can be dangerous, but not when you use a can opener like the Hamilton Beach electric-powered can opener that cuts along the sides of cans for lids and doesn’t leave them jagged and sharp.

Chateau Lynch-Bages 2018

Take a break, relax, and put your wine glasses to good use with this Chateau Lynch-Bages 2018 that’s available on Wine Access. Red wine enthusiasts will appreciate the vibrant fruity notes and balanced structure.

Ninestars Step-on Trash Can Combo

Chances are you don’t give your trash cans much thought, but they can be quite detracting from home decor if they look unsightly. You can update your trash receptacles with this Ninestars combo that comes with 8-gallon and half-gallon cans constructed in stainless steel with foot pedals.

Best bathroom products for under $50

Bennett and Shea 12-Piece Luxury Washcloths

It’s always a good idea to have extra washcloths on hand, and the Bennett and Shea 12-piece set will provide enough for any busy household.

Tommy Bahama Isla Set of Two Bath Rugs

A soft bath rug makes all the difference when you hop out of the shower or tub. You can get two by Tommy Bahama that are made of absorbent cotton with a tufted design that look as good as they feel under foot.

Best home electronics for under $50

Shark Steam Mop

You probably know about Shark’s well-engineered vacuums, but did you know the company also makes an affordable steam mop? It features a lightweight build, an 18-foot power cord and a generous water tank.

andily Space Heater

Chilly weather is fast approaching, and sometimes you need a little extra help warming up cold spaces. This space heater has a compact design and can easily be used on a desk or nightstand.

Doss SoundBox Tough Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

If you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker for a low price, check out the DOSS SoundBox. Touch control, 12-hour battery life, and a rich, balanced sound make it well worth the affordable price.

Lime Lights Stick Lamp

A trendy light can do more than illuminate a room, like the Lime Lights Stick Lamp that sports a contemporary design sure to generate compliments. It even has a USB port built into the base for charging your devices.

Black and Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum

When it comes to small messes in tight spaces, dragging out a full-sized vacuum can be a challenge. This handheld vacuum solves this frustration because it’s cordless yet powerful and weighs less than 3 pounds.

Echo Dot

From music to podcasts, weather to news, and much more – the Echo Dot smart speaker will deliver without you needing to lift a finger because it’s Alexa-enabled. Moreover, this model features better sound quality and more design options than previous models.

GE Six-Outlet Surge Protector

It’s not always possible to plug in your devices without adding extra outlets. GE’s surge protector is basic yet has a built-in circuit breaker to protect your expensive electronics from power surges.

Best home textile products for under $50

Refinery29 Teagan Collection Cotton Luxury Decorative Textured Throw Pillow

Giving an old or drab couch new life is easy with accent pillows like the one by Refinery29. We love the soft, tufted design and bright, cheerful colors.

nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug

This area rug is an affordable accent piece that can add a bit of style to any room. It’s crafted of durable fibers that are easy to clean, so it will stand up to the wear and tear of foot traffic.

Utopia Bedding Soft Body Pillow

Shoulders, back, hips, knees — if you’re prone to pressure point pain in any of these areas when you sleep, a body pillow may be the answer. The fiber fill encased in a 100% cotton shell makes the Utopia Bedding Body Pillow super cuddly, plus the 54-inch length is perfect for holding onto.

SuperSliders XL for Carpet

Moving furniture can be a pain, but slipping furniture sliders under large pieces can make all the difference. You can get a four-pack of extra-large SuperSliders at an affordable price. Each slider has a soft surface that protects furniture and a smooth, plastic side that glides easily over carpet.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.