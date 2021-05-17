Your air conditioner operates more efficiently when its filters are clean, so wash them according to the manufacturer’s instructions if they start to look dirty.

Energy-efficient air conditioners

When the temperatures start to rise in the summer, air conditioning is usually the only way to keep your home cool and comfortable. Using an air conditioner all day can run up your energy bill, though — and isn’t very good for the environment either.

Fortunately, if you choose an energy-efficient air conditioner, you can keep your home comfortable all summer without incurring substantial energy costs. Energy-efficient air conditioners usually do a better job of regulating the temperature in a room, too, so you’re never too cold in your quest to cool off.

Are you looking for an energy-efficient air conditioner? We’ve put together a list of some of the best energy-efficient air conditioners to help keep your house cool during the next heatwave.

How do I know if an air conditioner is energy-efficient?

The easiest way to tell if an air conditioner is energy-efficient is to look for the Energy Star label.

Energy Star is an initiative established by the Environmental Protection Agency to help consumers identify appliances and other products that help save money on energy costs and limit the environmental impact. To earn an Energy Star certification, an air conditioner must meet specific energy efficiency criteria set by the EPA and the US Department of Energy.

Most energy-efficient air conditioners

Frigidaire 5000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner with Remote

This Energy Star-certified air conditioner is ideal for cooling off small spaces. It features a programmable 24-hour timer that allows you to choose set times to turn it on and off to prevent overuse. It also offers an alert when it’s time to clean the filter, so you never forget.

Sold by Wayfair and Home Depot

Black + Decker 8000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Another excellent option for smaller rooms, this air conditioner features a 24-hour timer to keep it from running for too long and a sleep mode to automatically control temperatures at night. It also offers three fan levels plus an auto-fan setting that adjusts the speed as the temperature dictates.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

GE 12,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner

This intelligent air conditioner allows you to use Wi-Fi to connect to an app so you can control it from your phone or tablet. The electronic controls and digital display make it easy to monitor the settings, too, and the four-way air direction control allows for the most effective air circulation.

Sold by Amazon

LG 24,500 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner with Remote

This air conditioner is powerful enough to cool off your largest room or maybe an entire floor in your home. It offers three cooling and fan speeds, including an auto cool setting that provides greater flexibility. The auto-restart feature saves all your settings if the power goes out.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner

This portable air conditioner is extremely easy to install and features a washable pre-filter and activated carbon filter to improve the air quality inside your home. It also offers a 24-hour programmable timer and complete thermostatic control for more efficient operation.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Toshiba 8000 BTU Smart Wi-Fi Air Conditioner with Remote

Another Energy Star-certified model, this air conditioner can cool up to 350 square feet with ease. It features a user-friendly touch control interface and handy remote control. It’s smartphone and Alexa-compatible, so you can control the settings even if you’re not in front of the unit.

Sold by Home Depot

De’Longhi Pinguino 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner

This portable air conditioner has caster wheels, so you can quickly move it around your home as necessary. It’s also Wi-Fi and smart speaker compatible, allowing you to control it from your smartphone or via voice commands. It features a specially designed filter that resists mold and mildew growth.

Sold by Amazon

Frigidaire Compact Room 8000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner with Remote

This window-mounted air conditioner can efficiently cool off small to medium spaces with its multi-speed fan and programmable timer. Its thermostat also maintains a preset room temperature, so the unit never runs unnecessarily.

Sold by Home Depot and Wayfair

Whirlpool 550 Sq. Ft. Window Air Conditioner

With Energy Star certification, a sleep mode and a programmable timer, this air conditioner cools off spaces of up to 550 square feet quickly and efficiently. It has a digital display that’s easy to read from across the room and operates quietly.

Sold by Amazon

LG 18,000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner with Heater and Remote

If you have a large area to cool and are looking to get the most bang for your buck, this air conditioner with supplemental heat is your best. You can use it year-round to keep your home at a comfortable temperature, and the four-way air deflection allows you to control which direction the air flows.

Sold by Home Depot and Wayfair

GE 8000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner

This Energy Star-certified air conditioner can connect wirelessly to your smartphone, Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit for truly effortless operation. It can quickly cool a room up to 350 square feet with three cooling speeds and three fan speeds. It’s also easy to install in most windows and includes all the necessary accessories in its mounting kit.

Sold by Amazon

Amana 22,000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner with Remote

A highly affordable option considering its power, this window air conditioner can cool and dehumidify a space of up to 1400 square feet. It features a programmable timer and an eco-friendly model that uses less energy to reduce your bills. The removable, washable air filter is straightforward to clean, too.

Sold by Home Depot and Wayfair

Frigidaire 12,000 BTU Window-Mounted Air Conditioner

With its Energy Star certification, this air conditioner is designed to use less energy than most standard air conditions, saving you money. Its built-in time means you can return to a home that’s already cool, and the adjustable side panels provide the perfect fit for most windows. It comes with an extra-long power cord, so you won’t need an extension cord.

Sold by Home Depot

Whynter Elite 12,000 Energy Star Portable Air Conditioner with Heater and Remote

This eco-friendly portable air conditioner contains CFC-free green R-410A refrigerant to limit the environmental impact. It can efficiently cool a space of up to 400 square feet and has a digital remote for easy operation. It offers heat, dehumidifier and fan settings in addition to cooling, too.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

