Make sure your wreath hanger fits snugly on the top of your door. That way, your decorations will hang flat and not jostle around.

Which wreath hanger is best?

Are you looking to spruce up your home’s outdoor decor? Using a wreath hanger to decorate your front door is an easy, inexpensive way to add some flair to your house’s facade. Flexible, weather-resistant wreath hangers can keep your decorations in place, rain or shine. For a top-rated hanger that’s durable and subtle, check out the Haute Decor Adjustable Wreath Hanger.

What to know before you buy a wreath hanger

Material

The two most common options for wreath hangers are metal and plastic:

Metal is more expensive, durable and can hold heavier decorations. It may be too thick for some doors, though, so be sure to check the width beforehand.

is more expensive, durable and can hold heavier decorations. It may be too thick for some doors, though, so be sure to check the width beforehand. Plastic won’t block your door from opening and closing and tends to be cheaper. However, it may break or snap. It also tends not to be used in decorative designs since it’s not as aesthetically pleasing as metal.

Adjustable

Wreath hangers often come with a bendable bottom half that can wrap to secure your wreath in place snugly. That way, rain and wind won’t knock it down in a storm. Some also offer adjustable straps that tighten around your door frame and can fit almost any size and shape of door. Others can extend within a specific range of lengths, giving you flexibility with how high or low you place your wreath.

Design

The design of a wreath hanger has both practical and decorative implications. Some wreath hangers are made with intricate patterns of wrought iron. These are meant to be shown off, so it’s best to pair them with decorations that won’t cover them up. Others are designed to be invisible behind your decoration, letting your wreath take center stage while they blend into your door.

Indoor or outdoor

You don’t necessarily need to use a wreath hanger for outdoor decorations only — they’re just as helpful for hanging things within your home. Still, remember that some hangers are not weather-proofed. Be sure that any hanger you use outside is ready to handle the snow, sun, rain and wind that come with the seasons.

What to look for in a quality wreath hanger

Padded lining

An extra padded lining on one side of your wreath hanger can ensure that it won’t scratch your door or move around when shaken. It can also help hold your wreath in place more snugly.

Magnetic and suction designs

Magnetic models get around the tricky issue of your door being too thick to use a standard wreath hanger. However, they do tend to hold only between 5 and 10 pounds. Suction cups similarly attach straight onto your door but can typically only hold up to five pounds. They also may lose their suction over time after exposure to rain and sun.

Thickness

The thickness of your wreath hanger partly determines its weight capacity and durability — too thin, and it may rattle around in the wind, but too thick, and your door won’t close properly. Be sure to measure your door first and check that it’s within the wreath hanger’s width range.

How much you can expect to spend on a wreath hanger

Wreath hangers typically cost $5-$15. Plastic hangers cost less and are generally less durable and decorative, costing $5-$10, while metal hangers cost around $8-$15 and can withstand exposure to the elements for many years.

Wreath hanger FAQ

Can I use a wreath hanger on a glass door?

A. Yes, you can use a wreath hanger even on glass doors, but it’s best to use a plastic or thin magnetic hanger in this case. A metal wreath hanger would likely be too thick for a glass door. It might even crack it if you were to slam the door hard enough.

What if I’m not sure how long I need my wreath hanger to be?

A. Look for an extendable wreath hanger. This opens up your options regarding how high or low you’ll hang your decorations. You can also measure your door beforehand and take note of the wreath hanger’s length to decide how long you’d like to aim for.

What’s the best wreath hanger to buy?

Top wreath hanger

Haute Decor Adjustable Wreath Hanger

What you need to know: Able to withstand even weighty wreathes, this sturdy model can adjust to fit almost any door.

What you’ll love: It’s available in four metal finishes, and all are made to be weather-resistant. The padded lining helps prevent scraping on your door. It can fit doors as wide as 1.8 inches thick and can extend from 16.5 inches to 25 inches. Its weight capacity is 20 pounds.

What you should consider: Customers report that fully extending this wreath hanger may lower its weight capacity. Since it’s thick metal, it may be too bulky for some doors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top wreath hanger for the money

Sattirych 15-Inch Wreath Hanger

What you need to know: This lightweight model is also light on the wallet.

What you’ll love: While this model only holds up to 10 pounds, it’s slim enough to not block most doors from closing. It can fit doors up to two inches wide, and you can bend the bottom hook snugly on your wreath.

What you should consider: It is not suited for holding up heavier decorations. It does not extend.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zip ‘n Hang Over-the-Door Hooks

What you need to know: This unique design was made with protection in mind, with strings that wrap around to prevent damage to your door.

What you’ll love: It can support up to 10 pounds of decorations. It attaches by looping around the top two corners of your door, giving the illusion that your wreath is levitating. It’s easy to install and appropriate for all widths of doors.

What you should consider: The strings may snap if the wreath hanger is made to hold more than its carrying weight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

