Sherpa resembles sheep’s wool but is actually made of synthetic fibers that are machine-washable and have some flexibility.

Which sherpa throw blanket is best?

If you’re looking for a lounge blanket that is soft and provides plenty of warmth, sherpa is the top fabric to choose. Some are large enough to be used on a bed while others are ideal for curling up on the couch. You can opt for a sherpa throw or look for something with a different fabric on top that is lightweight or decorative.

If you want a sherpa throw blanket that has plenty of colors and sizes as well as superior softness, the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket is the best.

What to know before you buy a sherpa throw blanket

Material

Most sherpa throw blankets have two sides. One is made of sherpa fleece, often acrylic or polyester. Sherpa refers to the way the threads are woven, which creates a curly, fluffy feel that provides plenty of warmth. The other side is usually made of a similar material but may have a tighter or flatter weave. Microfiber is a popular choice because it is still soft but doesn’t shed or pull due to its flat surface.

Design

Sherpa often comes in solid colors, with white the most popular by far. You can find sherpa blankets with added visual interest, though, especially those that have designs on each side. Patterns, bold colors and trim are all great ways to get extra style.

These can also come in fleece fabrics, although often not made with a sherpa weave. They can be referred to as sherpa-lined blankets because the top layer is a different fabric or weave.

Care instructions

Eventually, you’ll need to wash your blanket. Sherpa material is usually machine-washable, although the other materials used may affect its care. Because the blanket is heavier, it can lose its shape in a dryer. If you do use a dryer, make sure to keep it on a low heat setting. Some manufacturers recommend air drying for the best results over many washes.

What to look for in a quality sherpa throw blanket

Weight

Fabric weight is measured in grams per square meter. The higher the GSM, the heavier the fabric. Sherpa is made to keep you warm and often has a high GSM. If you want something for cold weather, look for GSM of at least 220.

Two-sided blankets can have two GSM ratings, with the heavier weight determining the blanket’s overall warmth. Sherpa often has the larger GSM rating while a fleece or knit top is more lightweight.

Workmanship

As with any textile, well-made blankets and throws last longer. Look for one that’s made with high-quality materials and doesn’t have fraying threads. Blankets with trim should have reinforced stitching that will not pull or fray, even when going through the washing machine or dryer.

Softness

The benefit most people look for from sherpa is its softness. The best blankets are soft on both sides. Because sherpa is a thicker fabric, these blankets are often fluffy and thick as well as soft. They can be up to a half-inch thick or more. Following the care instructions will ensure they maintain this fluffiness and softness.

How much you can expect to spend on a sherpa throw blanket

They cost $20-$150. Prices vary by size and extra decorative details.

Sherpa throw blanket FAQ

Is sherpa good for blankets?

A. It’s a great material for blankets due to its softness and warmth. Most are also machine-washable for easy care. Sherpa is also lightweight relative to its warmth, making it a good choice to have around the house, and most sherpa blankets don’t pill or shed.

Is a sherpa blanket warmer than a fleece blanket?

A. Sherpa is actually a type of fleece with a fluffier, curled weave. Traditional fleece is woven tightly and is flat in appearance and feel. It makes a good top layer because it will lay without wrinkles. Sherpa is typically warmer and softer than fleece. Two-sided blankets often have one sherpa side for warmth and one traditional fleece side for a smooth top.

What’s the best sherpa throw blanket to buy?

Top sherpa throw blanket

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket

What you need to know: This blanket has two sides, a cozy sherpa and a super-soft fleece.

What you’ll love: There are four sizes and 25 colors to suit any style, even large enough for a king-size bed. It is machine-washable and made of microfiber that doesn’t wrinkle or crease.

What you should consider: It only comes in solid colors and most include a white sherpa side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sherpa throw blanket for the money

Gracie Oaks Vecdi Sherpa Throw

What you need to know: There are four plaid patterns, ideal for fall and winter accent decor that is also practical.

What you’ll love: The top is made of flannel fleece while the sherpa side is 280 GSM, perfect for keeping warm on cold nights. The blanket is machine-washable, making care easy.

What you should consider: You will need to line dry this blanket to keep its shape best.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Lomao Sherpa Fleece Blanket

What you need to know: It includes a textured fleece design and trim on the front for added visual and textural interest.

What you’ll love: This blanket comes in five sizes and 12 colors. Even the largest size, 90 by 90 inches, can be washed and dried in a home machine. It is made of microfiber polyester and won’t pill or shed on your furniture.

What you should consider: The sherpa fleece and top detail fleece are different textures, which may bother some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katie Begley writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.