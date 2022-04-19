Which large wall art is best?

Empty wall space can be a major eyesore, and large walls tend to swallow up any small decorative items you place on them. So, if you want a way to fill the space, your best bet is a large piece of wall art.

Whether you want a decorative background or a statement piece, the right art can be that final touch that ties the whole room together. For a piece that looks good with any modern interior design, you can’t go wrong with the Other Furniture Modern Wood Wall Art Set.

What to know before you buy large wall art

Benefits of going big

You can use large wall art as an effective way to soak up the emptiness of your room. It helps guide the eye through the space, pulling your guests’ gaze throughout the interior.

Going big can also help give focal points around the room, creating a resting point for the eyes and elevating the decor around it. This is one of the major benefits of hanging a large canvas, as the dimensions offer ample room for dynamic and expansive imagery.

Where to hang large wall art

It can be a challenge to find a good place for your large wall art. Many people put wall art over their couch or bed since the art balances out the decor on the opposite walls. For office or commercial settings, large wall art becomes a statement piece that defines the space, especially if you hang it up high. Reception areas and opposite entryways are the best locations in these scenarios.

Hanging large wall art

The bigger your art is, the heavier it gets. This can put significant strain on your walls, so make sure you hang it properly, especially on drywall. It’s best to use a stud, especially since a wood screw in a stud can hold 80 to 100 pounds. If you can’t find one, you’ll need to use anchors in the drywall, which typically holds between 8 and 75 pounds. For brick and concrete walls, you need masonry screws and anchors.

What to look for in quality large wall art

Photography

Large-scale photography can feel sophisticated and contemporary. From cityscapes and landscapes to glamour shots and portraiture, this kind of wall art is all about the details. Black-and-white photos have a fine-art feel that pairs well with luxurious accents, whereas color photos offer a versatile sounding board for the colors and textures in your room.

Paintings and prints

Depending on the quality and production, graphic prints can have an authentic, classy feel. The paints and materials are especially impactful if you purchase a hand-painted original. While mass-produced prints are a fun way to acquire your favorite works on a budget, original works are a notable investment.

Sculpture

Sculptures can be a great alternative to two-dimensional wall art. When choosing a large sculpture, you want to consider how far it will hang into the room, as you don’t want to obstruct movement or views.

It’s also important to consider the material. You can pick from silhouetted forms in wrought iron to delicate prismatic glass shapes that cause the light to dance around your room.

Quality

Large works, especially printed ones, can get sloppy quickly if you don’t monitor the quality. For two-dimensional printed works like photographs and paintings, look for high-resolution images printed with archival ink, also called giclée. These are UV resistant, meaning they won’t fade in the sun and can last for years.

For sculpture, pay attention to the material and finish. Materials like iron and steel are heavy, and sculptures that don’t have powder-coated or plated finishes can rust. The same goes for unvarnished wood. Other lightweight materials like aluminum and copper are rustproof. However, they will oxidize over time and require polishing if they don’t have a protective coating.

How much you can expect to spend on large wall art

Art pricing often depends on its size, so expect to pay more for large wall art. You can find budget-friendly large prints for around $70-$130, but original art and high-quality productions cost upward of $150.

Large wall art FAQ

Does the art come with a frame?

A. Most prints come with frames, but if you want to pick your own, consider the style of the art. Abstract artwork and photographs look best in simple frames, such as gold, natural wood finish or classic black. Representational works look great with ornamental frames.

What’s the difference between abstract and representational art?

A. Abstract art tends to explore concepts, emphasizing form and material. These look great in modern and minimalist interiors since they mirror the design direction of modern decor. Representational or patterned work is more versatile. Depictions of people, places and things work well with a theme or palette, often in rustic, country, boho and other vintage-inspired interiors.

What’s the best large wall art to buy?

Top large wall art

Other Furniture Modern Wood Wall Art Set

What you need to know: This set of recycled wood geometric wall sculptures has a subdued, modern feel.

What you’ll love: Available in a range of square sizes from 11.63 by 11.63 inches to 46.75 by 46.75 inches, these pieces double up to cover lots of wall space with visually arresting labyrinthian patterns. The sustainably sourced wood panels have a natural finish that looks best in rooms with lots of light. They come with the necessary hardware to hang them.

What you should consider: Due to their color and simplicity, it’s difficult for them to stand out on their own.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top large wall art for the money

Signwin Framed Canvas Wall Art Abstract Painting On Canvas

What you need to know: Rich in color and texture, this high-quality, abstract print looks best in dark interiors with luscious palettes.

What you’ll love: At 2 by 3 feet, this piece of art is a good decorative option for medium-sized walls and large hallways. The recessed, natural wood frame gives the painting a substantial feeling and looks great with a variety of interiors. And because it’s a giclee print, it looks like a real painting. You can see all of the details and trust that the work will last for years.

What you should consider: This might feel a bit too small on larger walls.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Giant Art Black Ink II Huge Contemporary Abstract Giclee Canvas Print

What you need to know: This massive abstract painting features sweeping expressionist gestures, making it perfect for apartments with high ceilings or open office spaces.

What you’ll love: At 6 by 6 feet, this painting is a major focal point wherever you put it. It’s stretched over a frame, so the print has depth. Its sweeping black marks and white and gray tones pair well with modern and contemporary decors. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about the sun fading the colors.

What you should consider: You have to assemble this yourself, stretching it over the wooden frame provided.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

