Which fall wreath is best?

A wreath is a fresh, festive way to spice up your fall decor. Bright with autumnal colors and accents, a fall wreath is easy to hang and is a simple yet charming way to celebrate the new season.

If you want a festive and vibrant wreath that can withstand indoor or outdoor use, The Wreath Depot Appalachia Berry Silk Fall Door Wreath is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a fall wreath

Types of wreaths

A fall wreath is constructed from artificial, fresh or dried materials.

Artificial : It is made with coated wire, plastic, wood and a fabric such as polyester or silk. It’s durable and long-lasting but doesn’t smell like real flowers or plants.

: It is made with coated wire, plastic, wood and a fabric such as polyester or silk. It’s durable and long-lasting but doesn’t smell like real flowers or plants. Fresh : Generally the most expensive, this uses real leaves, flowers and fruit. It smells great and has an authentic, lush look, but it doesn’t last as long as an artificial wreath.

: Generally the most expensive, this uses real leaves, flowers and fruit. It smells great and has an authentic, lush look, but it doesn’t last as long as an artificial wreath. Dried: This wreath is made from straw, pinecones, distressed wood and dried fruits or flowers. It lasts longer than a fresh wreath but is more delicate than an artificial one. Sometimes a wreath combines artificial and dried elements for extra durability or fresh and dried elements for added longevity.

Color scheme

Fall is a time of transition, change and harvest. Reds, browns, oranges and yellows are most associated with this time of year. Wreaths are covered in leaves along with classic fall imagery that can include pumpkins, berries, ribbon, pine cones or wheat. Some fall wreaths feature flowers such as sunflowers, colorful daisies or peonies.

How to hang it

Whether you’re placing your wreath on a wall or a door, you need something to secure it. This can be a standard hook or a wreath hanger specifically made for this purpose. If you don’t want to drill a hole, there are magnetic and self-adhesive hangers that fit over the top of the door and won’t leave a mark.

If you are hanging the wreath on an exterior door, you can secure an adhesive hook on the inside of the door to protect it from the elements, then loop a ribbon through the wreath and over the top of the door to the hook.

What to look for in a quality fall wreath

Indoor vs. outdoor

Most fall wreaths are constructed to withstand indoor or outdoor use, but check the instructions. Some artificial wreaths use ultraviolet-treated fabrics for the flowers, as this makes them last longer outside.

If you are putting your wreath outside, it’s best to keep it under a covered area or porch. It isn’t designed to withstand heavy rain, and an artificial wreath can fade if exposed to direct sunlight for long periods.

Lights

A wreath with built-in LED string lights is great for day or night. It adds an extra eye-catching elements that’s festive and fun. The lights are usually powered by a battery pack and some come with a timer. Batteries are not always included, so be sure to check the instructions.

Signs

Most wreaths don’t include a sign that says “thankful” or “welcome,” but there are wreaths that do. These signs are usually constructed from metal or a wood-like material. If you like a wreath that doesn’t come with a sign, but you want one, there are hangers you can purchase separately that come with a sign.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall wreath

An artificial fall wreath costs $15-$60, while a fresh or dried fall wreath runs $60-$150.

Fall wreath FAQ

How big is it from one end to the other?

A. A wreath can be 14 to 30 inches across. If you are hanging it on a 36-inch door, a 25- to 26-inch wreath fits best.

Does it come with a hook?

A. Some wreaths come with a hook but you can always buy a different style of hook if you don’t like yours. Most wreaths don’t come with hanging hardware, so you’ll need to acquire that separately.

What’s the best fall wreath to buy?

Top fall wreath

The Wreath Depot Appalachia Berry Silk Fall Door Wreath

What you need to know: It’s a 24-inch artificial wreath with berry clusters and silk fall leaves that have lots of texture and dimension.

What you’ll love: There are plenty of little details that make it stand out. It’s colorful, with beautiful red, orange, yellow and green tones. It’s designed for indoor and outdoor use. It comes in an attractive gift box.

What you should consider: It has a built-in hanging loop but does not come with a hanger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fall wreath for the money

Home Accents Holiday Artificial Sunflower and Pinecone Harvest Wreath

What you need to know: It’s a 22-inch indoor artificial wreath with a bright, evenly spaced sunflower design.

What you’ll love: The sunflowers steal the show against a backdrop of maple leaves, pinecones and twigs. It’s very full and colorful with great yellow, red and orange tones. It has a full look for the price.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with any hardware for hanging.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Creekside Farms 1 Fresh and Fragrant Wreath

What you need to know: Available in four sizes, it’s a fresh wreath with dried accents of quince, cherry peppers, Sweet Annie and preserved leaves.

What you’ll love: It’s colorful and vibrant, beautifully blending fresh foliage with dried elements. Sizes range from 16 to 30 inches. It smells as good at it looks. It can be shipped to accommodate a special occasion for optimal freshness.

What you should consider: It is seasonal and won’t last into the next year.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.