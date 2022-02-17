Which badge holders are best?

Depending on what you’re looking for in a badge holder, you may be able to find multiple models to suit your needs. To narrow down the options, you’ll want to consider what kind of badge you have, if the card itself needs a protective cover and the orientation of the badge.

If you aren’t sure exactly what you want, the Dupencd Two-Pack of Badge Holders offers both a badge reel and a lanyard holder option, both of which include a transparent, leather-backed card display.

What to know before you buy a badge holder

Needs

The type of badge or identification card you have, how often you use it and if it requires a protective cover will all influence which model you’ll choose. Some may only need the transparent cover that encases the card, while others may need an entire set that will hold multiple badges. Certain badges are designed to be fixed to a uniform, which is also helpful for the majority of badge holders using their identification at work. Badge holders made for uniforms usually use a clip to attach to a person’s clothing, though models with lanyards are also common.

Types of badge holders

There are many different types of devices made for holding and displaying a person’s badge, including a retractable reel, a leather pocketbook or a lanyard with a transparent plastic encasing. Many of the best cell phone lanyards may even work for your needs since they include a rectangular compartment that is usually soft and malleable.

Badge or ID orientation

Badge holders usually come designed in either vertical or horizontal orientations, so it’s important to consider how your badge is displayed during your search. For badge reels and other holders without a card container, it may not matter what orientation your badge is.

What to look for in a quality badge holder

Durable

A durable badge holder is well worth paying a little extra, especially if you plan to use it at work every day. This can help you get the most out of your purchase since it’ll prevent your badge holder from breaking shortly after you buy it. You can buy extra durable badge holders in materials like hard plastic or metal, or others that offer added moisture-resistance.

Clear

Most badge holders are made to display your badge, which means you’ll want something transparent that keeps your identification card’s words and numbers legible. The actual card holder on badge holders is usually transparent on at least one side. If you need to display information on two sides of a card, you may stick to a model that’s clear on both sides.

Style

While many badge holders include a basic black design, others may include decorative elements that can be fun for work. Decorative badge holders may include designs like solid colors, florals or leopard print. For those who find style important, an array of different badge holder designs, styles and configurations are available.

How much you can expect to spend on badge holders

Despite the wide range of styles and sheer volume of badge holders available, they tend to be fairly affordable. Most reasonably priced badge holders will cost under $10, while bulk packs and premium options may cost anywhere from $12-$35.

Badge holder FAQ

Are badge holders with a retractable clip better than other styles?

A. Depending on the kind of badge or identification card you have, you may find badge holders with a retractable clip better or worse than other styles. People with a hard plastic card that doesn’t need an enclosure of its own often prefer the retractable clip style, especially if they need to show it frequently.

What other names are used to describe badge holders?

A. Finding the right name to describe badge holders is genuinely tricky, especially since the term can describe a few different kinds of products. However, most will refer to badge holders as badge reels, name tag holders, transparent card holders or some combination of the aforementioned terms.

What’s the best badge holder to buy?

Top badge holder

Dupencd Pack of Badge Holders with Badge Reel and Lanyard

What you need to know: This badge holder pack has it all, including a reel-style badge holder with a transparent card case and a lanyard unit with a transparent card case.

What you’ll love: A small clip on the lanyard allows you to detach the card holder. The reel-style badge holder can be clipped to a belt loop or bag.

What you should consider: The leather card holders are only transparent on one side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top badge holder for the money

Will Well Heavy-Duty Retractable Badge Holders

What you need to know: If you’re looking for reel-style holders, this two-pack is a super affordable and simplistic pick that works for most badges.

What you’ll love: This badge holder features a 27.5-inch retractable steel cable as well as a plastic clip unit. Multiple styles and sizes are available for this holder, and the color options include matte black or glossy silver, among others.

What you should consider: A card holder is not included with this pick, so it is most suitable for those with plastic cards that don’t require a case.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pawfly Vertical Two-Pack of Transparent Badge Holders with Thumb Slots

What you need to know: If you just need a transparent badge holder that attaches to a lanyard, badge reel or uniform, this two-pack will keep cards safe and legible.

What you’ll love: For a super affordable price, these badge holders feature a thumb slot and top-load design for easy removal and replacement of ID cards. You can purchase this option in a pack of two or 10.

What you should consider: These badge holders work best with vertical ID cards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

