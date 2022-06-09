Which Amazon throw pillow is best?

Are you looking to upgrade your living room or bedroom seating area? Consider investing in a few throw pillows from Amazon. Throw pillows, as their name implies, are decorative pillows thrown onto a couch or chair to liven up a room’s aesthetic. Stylish, simple and affordable, a thoughtfully-placed throw pillow or two can add the fun touch that your space is missing. For a throw pillow that’s sure to impress, you can’t go wrong with the Ink+Ivy Oblong Pillow.

What to know before you buy an Amazon throw pillow

While couches and chairs contribute quite a bit of visual character to a home, well-chosen throw pillows bring together a room like nothing else. There are few accent pieces quite as varied. Throw pillows range from hand-sized to the length of a body pillow. They can be made from almost any type of fabric and come in a rainbow of colors, prints and shapes.

What to look for in a quality Amazon throw pillow

Fabric

Throw pillows are available in virtually any fabric. However, depending on your needs and desired aesthetic, you may wish to opt for some of the most popular options. These include cotton, linen and silk.

Cotton is prized for its breathability, ease of cleaning and comfort.

is prized for its breathability, ease of cleaning and comfort. Linen adds a crisp, fresh atmosphere to your couch.

adds a crisp, fresh atmosphere to your couch. Silk leans on the expensive side but offers a luxurious, uber soft touch to your room.

When choosing your pillow, also consider that some fabrics like cotton are easier to clean than others, such as silk or rayon.

Size and shape

Be sure you don’t overdo it with the size and number of throw pillows you buy; you don’t want to overcrowd your couch or seat. On the other hand, choosing a pillow that is too small for the space may make your room look odd. For a large couch, it’s safe to say that you’ll either have to buy a few large pillows or several small pillows to hit that proper balance. It is wise to have the measurements of your couch or chair on hand so that you can cross-compare with the measurements of the throw pillow you’re considering.

The shape of the pillow also matters. Rectangular pillows are better for use on the sides of a couch or as back support, while round or uniquely shaped pillows offer a visual pop that may be more appealing.

Color

While choosing a color ultimately comes down to personal preference, as well as matching the general look of a given space, throw pillows are the perfect chance to add a pop of color to an otherwise neutral palette. Although you’ll be sure to find white, gray or beige throw pillows available, many retailers aim toward fun and chic patterns so that your throw pillows stand out on your couch.

Fill material

Common filler materials for throw pillows include feather down, polyester, cotton and mixed filler. Depending on the allergen needs of your household, it may be a wise idea to opt for a neutral polyester filler. However, a feather filler offers plush, luxurious comfort that’s hard to find in other fillers.

How much you can expect to spend on an Amazon throw pillow

In general, a throw pillow on Amazon can cost between $15-$40. The average throw pillow on Amazon costs about $20.

Amazon throw pillow FAQ

How long have throw pillows been fashionable?

A. While it may be hard to believe, early forms of throw pillows and cushions date back to the dawn of civilization. However, the throw pillows found in most homes today came into fashion in Europe during the Victorian era.

How do I clean my throw pillow?

A. Be sure to check the washing instructions for whichever throw pillow you buy, as some may be machine-washable, while others require spot cleaning or even dry cleaning. Some throw pillows come with a removable, machine-washable cover, which is especially ideal for those with small children or pets at home. If your pillow is machine-washable, it’s best to wash it on a delicate cycle.

What’s the best Amazon throw pillow to buy?

Top Amazon throw pillow

Ink+Ivy Oblong Pillow

What you need to know: This small but impactful pillow adds the finishing touch to bring your sitting space together.

What you’ll love: Not only is this pillow made from 100% cotton, but it also comes in a numerous array of patterns and many size offerings. The patterns are tastefully made, and the overall quality of the pillows is enviable.

What you should consider: While well-made, the price tag on this pillow may be steep for its size. Additionally, it can only be spot cleaned.



Top Amazon throw pillow for the money

Acanva Solid Velvet Soft Decorative Throw Pillow

What you need to know: This large, durable pillow is great for homes with children or pets.

What you’ll love: Two for the price of one, these velvety pillows have plenty of give while maintaining their shape. They’re available in multiple color options, machine washable and hypoallergenic. The polyester material is both allergen-free and easy to take off and clean, making these pillows a good choice for a busy family.

What you should consider: In some cases, the display images for these pillows don’t fully match their true color. They’re also a bit big.



Worth checking out

Thro by Marlo Lorenz Miron Cheetah Velvet Throw Pillow

What you need to know: For a fun and fashionable throw pillow that’s sure to add pizazz, you can’t go wrong with this cheetah print throw pillow.

What you’ll love: With a velvety exterior and soft feather filling, this fashionable throw pillow screams sophistication. It features a cheetah print side and a solid blue side, allowing you to use it in multiple ways.

What you should consider: Some buyers report that the stitching frays over time. This pillow might not be a good idea for pet owners or those with small children, as the fabric is delicate. It is not machine-washable.



