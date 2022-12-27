The first rugs were used as horse saddles and made by hand-knotting the material.

Which 8×10 rugs are best?

Rugs are a great interior decor item to add to fill space in any room and to cover up undesirable flooring. 8×10 rugs are typically placed in bedrooms and living rooms and are available in different colors. If you are looking for a handmade 8×10 rug that is available in different colors and shapes, the nuLoom Rigo Hand-Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an 8×10 rug

Material

The material that your rug is made with is what will determine how to clean it and how resistant to stain, shedding and snagging it is. If it is made with animal skin or wool, it will be very fragile and will need to be shaken to remove dust rather than vacuuming. They will be the hardest to remove stains from. Rugs made with Jute and faux fur will be the most likely to shed and the easiest to snag. Cotton rugs are the easiest to clean with a vacuum and are the least likely to shed.

Design

If you are creating a specific aesthetic and are particular about matching while decorating your space, opt for a rug that is the same color and design as the rest of your decor. Tonal rugs will fit in your color scheme and give the room a gradient look, allowing it to flow together more cohesively.

The product reviews will be able to tell you if a rug is not the exact color and design that is shown on the website based on others’ experience with the purchase.

Rug pad

A layer of padding that fits between your rug and the floor can be needed to prevent the rug from slipping or skidding from under your feet when walking on it. Purchasing a rug pad can prevent the rug from directly gathering dust and waring on the bottom.

What to look for in a quality 8×10 rug

Flatness

A quality 8×10 rug will flatly lie on the ground without bubbling up or creasing in the corners. Its ability to lie flat will prevent it from obstructing doorways and will make it less likely for others to trip on it.

Nonskid

Rugs will grip on the bottom and will be safer for you and your house guests. If it has a rubber grip it will not skid when it is walked on and will not constantly move around. It will be safer and more stable in high-traffic areas of your home.

Easy to clean

A popular way to clean rugs is to “beat” them. This requires you to take the rug outside and hit it or shake it to remove all of the dirt and dust. A rug that is easy to clean will be able to be vacuumed without compromising its quality.

How much you can expect to spend on an 8×10 rug

8×10 rugs are sold for $35-$200 depending on the material that is used, the quality of the material and the popularity of the design.

8×10 rug FAQ

What are popular rug shapes?

A. Oval, rectangle and square are the most popular rug shapes. Many products are available in all three shapes.

Why might a rug be used other than for interior decorating purposes?

A. Rugs are commonly used to hide dents or stains and to discreetly cover up the old floors that are not preferred. This is more likely if someone has purchased an older house and is renovating it.

What is an area rug?

A. A rug that only covers part of the floor is considered an area rug.

In which case would I not vacuum my rug?

A. If the material is fragile and snags easily it is not recommended to vacuum the rug. Rugs that are easily torn up can be shaken or beat rather than vacuumed.

What are the best 8×10 rugs to buy?

Top 8×10 rug

nuLoom Rigo Hand-Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug

What you need to know: This 8×10 rug is available in different colors and is uniquely woven.

What you’ll love: The material makes it look beachy and it is available in different shapes.it is easy to clean and is not itchy despite its look.

What you should consider: Loose rug pieces are common and it requires regular shaking to clean as opposed to vacuuming which can cause them to be damaged on higher settings.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top 8×10 rug for the money

Johnathan Y Vintage Area Rug

What you need to know: This rug will not shed and comes in a lot of colors to cater to varying aesthetics.

What you’ll love: It is easy to clean making it pet friendly and is resistant to stains. It will not fade.

What you should consider: It is not recommended to use this rug outdoors and using a rug pad and vacuuming often is suggested. It is difficult for some users to flatten the rug.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Desoto Oriental Area Rug

What you need to know: This rug fits in most open spaces around the house and is available in multiple colors.

What you’ll love: It is uniquely designed and matches most decor. It is soft and is easy to roll when transporting.

What you should consider: You will need to purchase a rug pad for support and nonskid purposes and it is not recommended for outdoor use. It is made with thin material.

Where to buy: Wayfair

