Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tennessee News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Homicide Tracker 2021
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2021
Kentucky
Search for Summer Wells
COVID-19 Pandemic
News 2 Poll Question
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Baby Joe Case
Special Reports
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Tennessee 225
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Broadway in Nashville
Breaking News Alerts
Top Stories
Anti-tax referendum in Davidson County struck down
Video
Police find Arkansas man with 50+ images of child pornography, arrested in Sumner County
Police: Man steals wallet from vehicle, charges $800 at Murfreesboro Walmart
Ready to buy a boat? Get in line as watercraft shortage picks up
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Nashville Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Newsletters
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Vols eliminated by Texas 8-4
Top Stories
The Harlem Globetrotters want to join the NBA
Top Stories
Raiders lineman Carl Nassib comes out as first gay active NFL player
Jack Leiter dazzles but Vanderbilt falls 1-0 at College World Series
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis and Emily Proud: June 31, 2021
Video
Titans rookies read to kids at Nashville Public Library
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Make-A-Wish Wednesdays
Virtual Weather Authority University
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Report It
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Candles
The best flameless candles
Trending Stories
Mother of Summer Wells filed protective order against husband in 2020: ‘I am afraid for my children and myself’
Video
Ex-wife of MLK assassin arrested in Tennessee on animal cruelty charges
Video
Hendersonville woman arrested following neighborhood shooting incident
Video
TN AMBER Alert: Officials ‘more concerned than ever’ to find Summer Wells
Video
Nashville 4th of July celebration to be largest in U.S., American Pyrotechnics Association finds
Video
Don't Miss
Anti-tax referendum in Davidson County struck down
Video
Police find Arkansas man with 50+ images of child pornography, arrested in Sumner County
Police: Man steals wallet from vehicle, charges $800 at Murfreesboro Walmart
Ready to buy a boat? Get in line as watercraft shortage picks up
Spark with safety! Fire officials caution against fireworks ahead of 4th of July
Video
Elderly penguin gets custom shoes to help with arthritis at St. Louis Zoo
Crossville man pleads guilty in US Capitol riot
Video