Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tennessee News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Homicide Tracker 2021
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2021
Kentucky
Search for Summer Wells
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Baby Joe Case
Special Reports
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Tennessee 225
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Broadway in Nashville
Breaking News Alerts
Top Stories
Woman guilty in 3-year-old niece’s death is resentenced, freed; parents want answers
Video
Shh! New noise rule in Ohio city could have some talking in a whisper
Video
Man accused of trying to kill someone with train in South Carolina
Video
Statue honoring Ida B. Wells to be unveiled Friday on Beale Street in Memphis
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Nashville Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Meaghan’s Morning View
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Newsletters
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson: 7.15.21
Video
Top Stories
Elliott set to race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, pushes for NASCAR to return
Top Stories
Candace Parker to be first woman on the cover of NBA 2K
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson: 7.14.21
Video
Tennessee Titans add three to Ring of Honor
Vols announce nine head coach extensions
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Make-A-Wish Wednesdays
Food 2 Families Food Drive
Backyard BBQ w/ Danielle Breezy
Virtual Weather Authority University
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
News 2 Poll Question
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Report It
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Scales
Which bathroom scale should you get?
Trending Stories
Death row inmate dies in Nashville prison
Former Tennessee solid waste director charged with sexually assaulting women he supervised
Nashville driver accused of striking adults with car, attempting to take child from vehicle
Video
How did Nashville’s streets get their names?
‘Swatting’ call leads to death of Sumner County man targeted for his Twitter handle
Video
Don't Miss
Will COVID-19 vaccines work if I have a weak immune system?
‘It’s just sick’: George Floyd mural at Laugh Factory in Hollywood vandalized
Video
Chicago driver who fatally struck 9-year-old boy was off-duty cop, says police order
Video
Woman guilty in 3-year-old niece’s death is resentenced, freed; parents want answers
Video
Shh! New noise rule in Ohio city could have some talking in a whisper
Video
Man accused of trying to kill someone with train in South Carolina
Video
Statue honoring Ida B. Wells to be unveiled Friday on Beale Street in Memphis
Video