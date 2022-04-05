Which allergy eye drops for kids are best?

Allergies are one of the smallest annoyances that can have a big impact on your happiness. One of the worst places affected is the eyes. The itchiness, the swelling, the red-eye and eye-watering are horrible for an adult but even worse for children.

Help them cut down their misery with Similasan Kids Allergy Eye Relief Drops. It’s specially formulated just for kids, so they can quickly go back to being happy and comfortable again.

What to know before you buy allergy eye drops for kids

Types of allergy eye drops for kids

There are four types of allergy eye drops for kids.

Antihistamine drops are the most common. They can treat up to moderate symptoms by blocking the body’s ability to produce histamine in response to allergens. They work fast but don’t last and come in prescription and over-the-counter strengths.

drops are the most common. They can treat up to moderate symptoms by blocking the body’s ability to produce histamine in response to allergens. They work fast but don’t last and come in prescription and over-the-counter strengths. Anti-inflammatory drops soothe nerve endings in the eye. Initial dosing causes a stinging sensation that is unpopular with children. They can take as long as an hour for relief to set in, but they last as long as 12 hours. They can be OTC or prescription strength.

drops soothe nerve endings in the eye. Initial dosing causes a stinging sensation that is unpopular with children. They can take as long as an hour for relief to set in, but they last as long as 12 hours. They can be OTC or prescription strength. Mast cell drops are unusual for kids as they’re meant to relieve severe and long-lasting symptoms. They’re available OTC, but you should check with your pediatrician before using them.

drops are unusual for kids as they’re meant to relieve severe and long-lasting symptoms. They’re available OTC, but you should check with your pediatrician before using them. Steroidal drops are rarely offered to children. They’re prescription-only and have potentially severe side effects. They’re only meant for short-term use.

Covered symptoms

Most allergy eye drops, for any age, only cover one or two symptoms rather than all of them. The most common symptoms covered are either itchiness and wateriness or redness. Some formulas are listed as multi-symptom. While they do cover more symptoms, they may not cover all of them with the same efficacy.

Coverage range

Children hate eye drops enough as it is, so you’ll want to prioritize looking for a formula that’s listed as longing for at least six to 12 hours. However, short-term drops may be effective enough for mild cases.

What to look for in quality allergy eye drops for kids

Hydration

If your child’s chief complaint is dryness, look for drops that have hydrating and moisturizing ingredients.

Sensation

It deserves to be said again: children hate eye drops. Some drops have an immediate stinging sensation when applied. You should avoid these drops at all costs if you want to be able to use them more than once in your child’s eyes.

How much you can expect to spend on allergy eye drops for kids

Allergy eye drops for kids are usually a little pricier despite being mostly the same as a standard allergy eye drop. The cheapest options rarely cost less than $10, while others can cost as much as $20-plus.

Allergy eye drops for kids FAQ

Is there a minimum age that kids have to be for safe allergy eye drop usage?

A. Yes. Any given product will have a different age limit, but most are safe for children at least 3 years old. Some rare formulas are safe for children a year younger. If you have a child younger than two or three and think they may need eye allergy relief, you’ll need to visit your pediatrician for a specialized prescription.

How long will a bottle of allergy eye drops for kids last?

A. Allergy eye drops for kids have two expiration dates: a sealed date and an opened date. Sealed dates can go for years before the eye drops expire, but once you open the box and break the dropper’s seal, you only have a few months at best. To extend your open dropper’s lifespan, avoid touching the dropper’s tip, and keep the lid tightly closed when not in use. No matter what, you should toss open eye drops after three months to be safe.

What are the best allergy eye drops for kids to buy?

Top allergy eye drops for kids

Similasan Kids Allergy Eye Relief Drops

What you need to know: This is affordably priced and effective.

What you’ll love: These drops are suitable for kids aged 2 and older, which is a full year younger than most other drops. It covers all the common eye-related allergy symptoms while using only natural ingredients instead of chemicals. Relief takes effect within minutes of application.

What you should consider: These drops expire 30 days after they’ve been opened. Some consumers reported severe allergic reactions to this product. It has no moisturizing properties.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top allergy eye drops for kids for the money

Systane Zaditor Antihistamine Eye Drops, 2 Count

What you need to know: This combo pack covers kids and adults.

What you’ll love: These drops trigger symptom relief quickly and the relief lasts for up to 12 hours. Unlike most allergy drops, these require only a single drop per eye to be effective and the application doesn’t sting. These are suitable for children 3 and older.

What you should consider: Some consumers’ relief length fell well short of the 12-hour claim. They mainly target itchy eyes rather than full symptom relief.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bausch+Lomb Alaway Children’s Antihistamine Eye Drops

What you need to know: This is another well-priced and effective eye drop.

What you’ll love: These prescription-strength OTC drops target itchy and watery eyes and are suitable for children 3 and older. Relief takes effect within 5 minutes and can last as long as 12 hours. It targets allergy sources such as pollen, ragweed and animal hair.

What you should consider: It’s a little on the pricey side and only contains .17 fluid ounces of product. If these drops get into the sinus cavity they can cause nosebleeds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.