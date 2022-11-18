As most smart devices are expensive, think hard about whether your recipient will truly enjoy it before pulling the trigger on a purchase.

What are the best smart device gifts?

Heading into the 2022 gift-giving season, your loved ones may be asking for smart devices. These devices sound more advanced than they are, as a smart device is technically anything that can connect to the internet. This means a smart device gift can be the latest and greatest iPhone or just a special extension cord, although the former makes a better gift than the latter. And that’s the hardest part of smart device gift shopping; ferreting out the devices that make better gifts than others.

In this article: Apple iPhone SE 2022, Amazon Echo Studio and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Smart device gift types

When it comes to gift shopping for smart devices, you can break them down into four categories:

Best smartphone gifts

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

This is Apple’s best phone from last year and a perfect way to upgrade for those who don’t like being on the bleeding edge of new technology. It comes in five colors.

Apple iPhone SE 2022

This is Apple’s budget iPhone and a good gift for someone who hasn’t upgraded in years or who doesn’t like the complexity of most modern smartphones. It comes in three colors.

Google Pixel 7

This is Google’s most recent Pixel phone. It has 5G capability and a battery that can last for up to 72 hours when set to extreme battery saver. It comes in three colors.

Samsung Galaxy S22

This is part of Samsung’s latest iterations of their flagship smartphones. It has an 8K camera with a 50-megapixel photo resolution and a tiny, almost imperceptible notch that puts Apple’s notch to shame.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Time is a flat circle and the flip phones that were all the rage a decade-plus ago are back in full force. This is Samsung’s take on the folding smartphone.

Best smart entertainment gifts

Amazon Echo Studio

This is Amazon’s highest-quality speaker system in the Alexa line of smart devices. It can connect to many music services, including Apple Music and Spotify, so you can play the music you love.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

If you want a smart TV, but don’t want to change the TV you already have, this stick can make it happen. You can sign in to all your streaming services through it so all your content is under one banner.

Apple HomePod Mini

This is Apple’s lone smart speaker and a perfect addition to any Apple fan’s home. It allows guest access, meaning someone you allow outside of your technology circle can play their music from it.

Apple iPad (Tenth Generation)

This is the latest version of Apple’s entry-level iPad. It has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display for playing high-quality videos and it comes in two storage capacities and four colors.

Google Chromecast 4K

This is one of Google’s streaming sticks and the one capable of accessing the highest-quality 4K content. The remote has a microphone so you can search using just your voice.

TCL 50-Inch Smart TV

This budget TV is an excellent gift for those languishing on their small, old, low-quality smart TV. It uses Google’s TV service to bring all your streaming services together.

Best smart accessory gifts

Apple Watch Series 8

This is Apple’s latest iteration of its smartwatch and features a better fitness tracker, blood oxygen detection and an always-on display. It comes with GPS and GPS-and-cellular connectivity.

GE Lighting GE Cync Indoor Smart Plug

This smart plug lets you turn any device into a smart device by allowing you to control the power to what’s plugged in. Use it with lamps and TVs, for example.

Govee Smart Strip Lights

These smart lights are the perfect way to add some atmosphere to any place in your home. They can even be synced up with your TV or computer to display lights similar to what’s on your screen.

Kasa Smart Lightbulbs

These smart bulbs don’t need a hub to work like other smart lights, making them an excellent gift for those without any other smart devices. They’re compatible with Amazon and Google’s AI assistants.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

This is Samsung’s latest iteration of its smartwatch, built to connect with phones running android operating systems, not just Samsung Galaxy phones. It comes in two sizes and with a band in one of five colors.

Best smart appliance gifts

GE Profile Smart Refrigerator

This refrigerator has 27.9 cubic feet of space with French doors and two drawers. It’s stainless steel and fingerprint-resistant. Among the smart features is a notification sent to your phone if the door is left open.

LG Electronics Smart Range With Oven

This range with an oven uses convection cooking and can also function as an air fryer. One of the smart features is sending alerts to your phone if the appliance needs maintenance.

Maytag Smart Top-Load Washing Machine

The major smart feature of this washing machine is to start, stop and track the progress of your loads from anywhere. It’s Energy Star-compliant, meaning it certifiably uses less energy.

Samsung Smart Dryer

This smart dryer can also have its loads monitored. It has a sensor dry mode to prevent over-drying and it has a steam sanitize setting to make clothes extra fresh.

