Is the MSI GE75 Raider laptop worth it?

Unleash your inner dragon with a powerful gaming beast

Deciding on a gaming platform can be tough. If you prefer a console, you must choose between Microsoft’s Xbox One or Sony’s PlayStation 5. There aren’t many others unless you want a handheld device.

Computer gamers, on the other hand, are spoiled for choice, with a plethora of components, accessories and add-ons to choose from. The decisions get even harder if you are building your own machine. But if you want to game on the go or are looking for something portable, then a gaming laptop like the MSI GE75 Raider is a great option.

The overall design and aesthetic

First impressions from the outside

The MSI GE75 Raider laptop is strikingly beautiful when you see it for the first time. Its straight illuminated lines and the MSI logo on the lid convey a powerful message — one of durability, strength, and performance.

The matte-black finish helps with that, and it’s also great for another reason: no fingerprints. Fingerprints can quickly make a device that will be touched a lot look tatty or dirty. The finish is used throughout the machine and rolls around to the undercarriage as well.

Here the powerful aesthetic continues with sharp angles and straight lines as the air-circulation vents occupy most of the brushed-steel underside.

Lifting the lid on the business end

When you open the lid, you’ll notice that the color scheme is carried through — a great touch. Having the computer’s sections colored the same keeps the design flowing and helps portray the GE75 Raider as one solid piece.

The trackpad is slightly off-center toward the left side of the body. You might not think so, but in this position, it is easier for right-handed people to run their fingers over it. Placed in the middle or to the right of the body would make it feel awkward.

When powered and switched on, the gaming keyboard is illuminated and can be set so that each key is individually lighted. It is a full keyboard, with a numeric pad on the right side and Function keys at the top.

Operational features and internal components

Powerful options for the CPU and RAM

The GE75 Raider is available in two different configurations of central processing unit, or CPU, with each powerful enough to handle intensive tasks and games. At the entry-level specification, the laptop ships with an Intel Core i7-10750H. This can be upgraded to a Core i7-10875H.

If you need something with a bit more kick, you can have the CPU swapped out for an Intel Core i9-10980HK. But you can only do so with two models, the GE75222 and the GE75225.

The latter two CPU models have a clock speed of 2.4 gigahertz, or GHz, that can be pushed to reach 5.3GHz. The other models that use the Intel Core i7 have a base clock speed of 2.6GHz and can be overclocked to 5.0GHz.

All the CPUs available use the HM470 chipset, and if you are a fan of AMD’s processors you’ll be disappointed that there’s no upgrade option.

For random-access memory, all the models ship with two sticks of 16-gigabyte DDR4 2666 megahertz to create a combined total of 32GB. This can also be upgraded to a maximum of 64GB of RAM.

Graphical prowess and storage capacity

Any gaming laptop or computer worth its salt will have a powerful graphics card. This is especially important for laptops, as the graphics-processing unit and other components are notoriously difficult to upgrade.

The top-end models in the GE75 Raider range are outfitted with NVidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics cards. The rest of the laptops are available with GeForce RTX 2070 or GeForce RTX 2060 cards. No matter which you go for, you’ll still enjoy the 8GB graphics double data rate 6 video memory capacity.

The graphics cards power the 17.3-inch full high-definition display, which has a resolution of 1920x1080p. It would have been great if it supported 4K content, with even sharper definition, but at least the display has a response rate of 300Hz.

Computer games are rather large (even by today’s standards) so you’re going to need a good hard drive. All the models in the range come with a 1-terabyte non-volatile memory express solid-state drive.

For connectivity, the MSI GE75 Raider laptop has one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C, two USB 3.2 Gen1, and one USB 3.2 Gen2 port. The graphics card supports HDMI (which is capable of 4K content), and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connections. It has a built-in 720p webcam and a Killer LAN E2500 Ethernet port.

Is the MSI GE75 Raider laptop worth it?

The laptop is within the price range of other gaming laptops, but it’s still a bit steep. Retailing for between $1,700 and $2,999 can be a bit of a stretch for the average gamer. But for what you get, it’s worth it.

It weighs just under 6 pounds, the graphics card is incredibly powerful and it has enough RAM to handle most demanding video games. It is also not common to find a gaming laptop that has both an Ethernet port and Wi-Fi. The only real drawback of the MSI GE75 Raider laptop is that the display can’t handle 4K content.

