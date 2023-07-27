Be the very best this Pokemon Go Adventure Week

The Pokemon Go Adventure Week event is back, and with it comes a huge list of things to do and Pokemon to catch. You don’t have much time though. The event has already started as of 10 a.m. in your local time, July 27, and it ends at 8 p.m. in your local time this Wednesday, Aug. 2. Since the clock is ticking, it’s imperative you understand what you can and need to do so you can achieve your goals by Adventure Week’s end.

What is Pokemon Go Adventure Week?

Adventure Week first started six years ago, in May of 2017. It’s reoccurred almost every year since, except for when the COVID-19 pandemic saw the event shuttered in 2020 and 2021. It typically happens at the end of May or the beginning of June. This week’s event, taking place from July 27 to Aug. 2, is taking place on the latest dates it’s ever happened.

The main focus of the event is on capturing rock-type Pokemon, including new Pokemon and new forms of older Pokemon that release into the game at the start of the event. There are also eggs to hatch, raid bosses to defeat and Field Research tasks to complete, all focusing on rock-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week bonuses

All players get access to three minor bonuses.

Double experience for spinning PokeStops.

for spinning PokeStops. Five-times experience for spinning each PokeStop for the first time.

for spinning each PokeStop for the first time. Double speed hatching times for eggs in incubators.

hatching times for eggs in incubators. Polar lights may appear in the sky.

Adventure Week Pokemon

Certain Pokemon have their appearance rates increased during Adventure Week, both in general and from the use of incense or lure modules. These Pokemon are Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt and Amaura.

Additionally, eggs that have a 7-kilometer hatching distance have a chance to hatch Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt and Amaura.

Lastly, shiny versions of Tyrunt, Tyrantrum, Amaura and Aurorus have been added to the game in celebration of Adventure Week.

Adventure Week PokeStop Showcase and raid bosses

All players can enter Tyrunts and Amaura at certain PokeStops for the chance to win items, stardust and experience. For raids, the five-star boss is Regidrago and the mega raid boss is Mega Tyranitar. This is Mega Tyranitar’s debut in the game, and you also have a chance to catch a shiny version of it.

Adventure Week collection challenges

Adventure week sees four collection challenges to complete requiring you to collect certain Pokemon. Each challenge rewards either 1,000 or 2,000 stardust and the chance to catch either a Tyrunt or an Amaura.

Dome and Helix challenge Pokemon: Kabuto, Kabutops, Omanyte and Omastar.

Kabuto, Kabutops, Omanyte and Omastar. Root and Claw challenge Pokemon: Anorith, Armaldo, Lileep and Cradily.

Anorith, Armaldo, Lileep and Cradily. Skull and Armor challenge Pokemon: Shieldon, Bastiodon, Cranidos and Rampardos.

Shieldon, Bastiodon, Cranidos and Rampardos. Cover and Plume challenge Pokemon: Archen, Archeops, Tirtouga and Carracosta.

Adventure Week Field Research

All players have the chance to complete a series of Field Research tasks for various rewards.

Tasks: Catch 65 rock-type Pokemon, spin 40 PokeStops or gyms, hatch six eggs and walk 9 kilometers.

Catch 65 rock-type Pokemon, spin 40 PokeStops or gyms, hatch six eggs and walk 9 kilometers. Rewards: The chance to catch four Tyrunts, four Amaura, Cradily, Kabutops, Omastar and Armaldo.

Adventure Week Timed Research

All players have the chance to complete a five-step series of tasks for many rewards. There are two branches of this series, and players can only complete one. Each branch has different tasks to complete, but the rewards for either branch are identical.

First step task: This is the same and must be completed before you can choose a branch. All you need to do is catch three Pokemon.

This is the same and must be completed before you can choose a branch. All you need to do is catch three Pokemon. Sightseeing Adventure branch tasks: Spin five PokeStops, walk 6 kilometers, catch 10 Pokemon, catch another 15 rock-type Pokemon, use five berries to help catch Pokemon and hatch two eggs.

Spin five PokeStops, walk 6 kilometers, catch 10 Pokemon, catch another 15 rock-type Pokemon, use five berries to help catch Pokemon and hatch two eggs. Studious Adventure branch tasks: Send three gifts to friends, walk 6 km, catch four different species of Pokemon, catch another seven different species of rock-type Pokemon, transfer seven Pokemon and complete eight Field Research tasks.

Send three gifts to friends, walk 6 km, catch four different species of Pokemon, catch another seven different species of rock-type Pokemon, transfer seven Pokemon and complete eight Field Research tasks. Rewards: 3,500 stardust, 12,000 experience and a chance to catch a Roggenrola, Drilbur, Geodude, Alolan Geodude, two Amaura, Nosepass, Dwebble, two Tyrunt, Diglett and an Alolan Diglett.

There’s also an additional Timed Research chain that requires you to buy the Adventure Week Timed Research Ticket. This costs $2.

Tasks: All you have to do is walk, but you have to walk a total of 30 km.

All you have to do is walk, but you have to walk a total of 30 km. Rewards: two incubators, a Super incubator and the chance to catch five Tyrunts and five Amaura.

