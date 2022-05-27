Which Logitech keyboard and mouse is best?

The more you use a keyboard and mouse, the more you appreciate ones that are designed to reduce strain on your hands, wrists and forearms. Ergonomic keyboards and mice have several features that make them more comfortable to use for long periods of time and let you get more done, too.

Logitech is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of ergonomic keyboards, mice and computer accessories. If you are looking for a top-of-the-line keyboard and mouse combo that works with both Windows and Mac, take a look at the Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Keyboard and Trackball Mouse 228

What to know before you buy a Logitech keyboard and mouse

Cord or cordless?

Most of Logitech’s keyboards and mice are cordless. Cordless keyboards and mice are easier and more convenient to use because there is no wire to clutter your desktop or get in the way. The downside is that cordless products must have their batteries replaced or recharged periodically. And when they die, they are unusable until their power is restored. Corded keyboards and mice ensure always-on connectivity and are less expensive, too.

Mechanical or membrane?

Mechanical keyboards offer just a bit of resistance to pressure, so you feel the distinct “click” of the keys. Some keyboards use a membrane design that is more affordable but because the keys are not separate moving parts, they provide very little tactile feedback. People who type a lot tend to prefer mechanical keyboards.

Combo or separate?

Some people like to buy a keyboard and mouse in a package because bundling items saves money. Others like to buy them individually so they get the exact products they want.

Operating system

Some Logitech keyboards and mice work with both Windows and Mac products, but not all. Make sure to check for compatibility with your Android, OSX or iOS operating system.

What to look for in a quality Logitech keyboard and mouse

Ergonomics is the science that studies the relationships between workers and their environments. When it comes to keyboards and mice, ergonomic design seeks to maximize productivity while reducing user discomfort and fatigue.

Ergonomic keyboards

Split is better: Most keyboards have all the keys marching across in parallel rows. Better ergonomic keyboards are split in the middle and angled away from each other, just like our arms and hands. Regular keyboards put strain on your wrists and arms from having to hold them unnaturally close together. Split keyboards let your arms hang naturally and your wrists work at the most comfortable angle.

Most keyboards have all the keys marching across in parallel rows. Better ergonomic keyboards are split in the middle and angled away from each other, just like our arms and hands. Regular keyboards put strain on your wrists and arms from having to hold them unnaturally close together. Split keyboards let your arms hang naturally and your wrists work at the most comfortable angle. Tilted away: Some keyboards are height-adjustable. Horizontal keyboards put strain on your wrists . Keyboards that raise the top of the keyboard so it is tilted back toward you can make matters even worse. The most ergonomic keyboards have the keyboard tilted away from you, taking even more pressure off your wrists.

Some keyboards are height-adjustable. Horizontal keyboards put strain on your wrists . Keyboards that raise the top of the keyboard so it is tilted back toward you can make matters even worse. The most ergonomic keyboards have the keyboard tilted away from you, taking even more pressure off your wrists. Wrist rests: Logitech’s best ergonomic keyboards come with built-in wrist rests that provide cushioned support to reduce strain on your hands, wrists and forearms.

Ergonomic mice

A computer mouse should fit your hand so that your palm rests on it, taking pressure off the muscles of your hand and wrist. Buttons, trackballs and wheels should be easy to operate without having to strain.

Logitech offers three sizes of wireless Bluetooth mice and many choices of each. There are 16 small mice to choose from, 20 medium and 19 large. Logitech also offers plug-and-play USB nano wireless connections.

Left, right or both?

Unlike most mice, where there is one design to be used by both left- and right-handers, Logitech makes mice designed to be used by one or the other as well as mice that can be used with either hand.

How much you can expect to spend on a Logitech keyboard and mouse

Logitech keyboards range in price from $15-$200. Logitech mice cost between $11-$130 for most users and more than $400 for special mice for gamers.

Logitech keyboard and mouse FAQ

How do I clean my keyboard and mouse?

A. Keyboards and mice should be cleaned with short bursts of compressed air. If you need to remove stubborn dirt, use just a bit of isopropyl alcohol on a clean dry cloth and be very careful to stay away from any openings.

How long do batteries last in wireless keyboards and mice?

A. It depends on whether you are using AAA, AA or rechargeable batteries, and how you use your computer. They can last for a few months or as much as three years. Remember that rechargeable batteries degrade over time and will eventually need to be replaced, too.

What’s the best Logitech keyboard and mouse to buy?

Top Logitech keyboard and mouse

Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Keyboard And Trackball Mouse

What you need to know: Logitech’s top keyboard-mouse combo works with Windows and Mac, Bluetooth and USB.

What you’ll love: The curved, split and sloping keyboard reduces strain on your hands, wrists and forearms. The palm lift adjusts to keep your wrists in three comfortable positions. The mouse is sculpted to size and has an ideally placed thumb wheel along with a fingertip wheel that uses electromagnets to scroll up to 90% faster than traditional mice.

What you should consider: This is a pricey combo for those who don’t often use keyboards and mice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Logitech keyboard and mouse for the money

K470 Slim Wireless Low-Profile Compact Keyboard And Mouse Combo

What you need to know: This minimalist, modern and ultra-thin wireless keyboard and mouse combo is optimized for Windows users.

What you’ll love: The wireless keyboard and mouse are whisper quiet for an ultra silent work experience that disturbs no one. The compact keyboard has a numerical keypad. The three-button mouse with rubber wheel and optical tracking is designed for ambidextrous use and has a wide, silent rubber wheel, magnetic keyplate and 18-month battery life.

What you should consider: This is a Windows-only combo.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Logitech MX Ergo Wireless K350 Keyboard And Trackball Mouse

What you need to know: This powerful mouse can be used with up to three Windows or Mac computers simultaneously so gamers can navigate seamlessly across them.

What you’ll love: The ergonomically sculpted mouse has a unique adjustable hinge that lets you customize the trackball angle from 0 to 20 degrees for a more natural hand position, reducing strain on the muscles of your hand, wrist and forearm. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 70 days on a single charge.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have an indicator light to show when caps lock is turned on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

