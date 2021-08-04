Best portable charger

Portable chargers typically last for 3-5 years. The more you use it to charge your devices, the shorter its lifespan will likely be.

Which portable charger is best?

If you don’t want to be caught with a dead battery in your phone, tablet, laptop, or other rechargeable devices, you need a portable charger for recharging on the go.

A portable charger has enough juice to fully charge most devices at least once, but the exact battery size varies from model to model. Choose a charger that can handle your specific power needs to ensure you never wind up with a powerless device.

Top portable chargers

1. QTshine Portable Charger 26800mah A powerful charger that’s on the larger side but delivers plenty of juice when you’re on the go.

2. Belkin Pocket Power 10K Power Bank: A sleek, compact charger that makes it easy to charge devices while traveling. While we’re fans of the brand, this is another new addition to our list.

3. Anker PowerCore+ Mini: A top-notch portable charger if you only need to charge a single device. We like this model for its price and portability.

What you need to know before buying a portable charger

The first thing to consider when shopping for a portable charger is how many devices you need to charge at once. Some chargers can only charge one device at a time, while others can handle two or more devices at once. Take a look at the port types that a charger offers. Nearly all models have USB ports, but not all chargers have AC outlets for larger devices like a laptop.

One of the most important things to know about a portable charger is the number of milliampere-hours (mAh) it offers since mAh measures a charger’s battery capacity. A smartphone battery usually holds 2,500 to 3,000 mAh, while a laptop can often hold up to 5,000 mAh. Choose a portable charger that provides enough mAh to fully charge your devices at least once.

You should also consider the number of amps (A) in your portable charger. Amps measure the speed that a charger can provide power to a device. The more amps, the more quickly it can recharge your device. A 2.4-amp portable charger can usually charge a smartphone in about an hour, but if you’re charging multiple devices, look for a model with at least 3.4 amps.

Nearly all portable chargers feature some type of LED indicator light to let you know how much battery life is left. High-end models offer a digital display that allows you to easily keep an eye on the battery status, which some users prefer.

If you’re going to take your portable charger on a hiking or camping trip, you might also want a model with solar charging panels. These allow you to use the sun to recharge the charger’s battery, so you’re never without power, even if there’s no outlet nearby. Some models also have a built-in flashlight that comes in handy for camping — or just locating items in your purse or other bags.

For a basic portable charger, you can spend $15-$40. If you want a charger with a larger capacity, clear status display, and other features, expect to pay $40-$100. Portable chargers that cost $100 and up usually feature an impressive design but not much in the way of additional features.

Portable charger FAQ

Q. Are portable chargers compatible with all devices?

A. Not necessarily. Always read the product description for any portable charger you’re considering to make sure it can charge your particular device. Most chargers can handle any smartphone or other device that charges via a USB cable, but for laptops and devices that use other charging cables, double-check for compatibility.

Q. How long does it take for a portable charger to charge itself?

A. It depends on the charger, but most models require at least two to three hours to fully charge.

In-depth reviews for best portable chargers

Best of the best

QTshine Portable Charger 26800mah

What we like: Can recharge a phone six times or more when it’s fully charged. Features an LED power status light. Casing is extremely durable. Has two USB ports to charge two devices at once.

What we dislike: Weighs more than 10 ounces.

Best bang for your buck

Belkin Pocket Power 10K Power Bank

What we like: Charges devices very quickly. Can recharge a phone for up to 19 hours of calls or 11 hours of web browsing. Design is slim and compact for portability.

What we dislike: Weighs more than expected based on its appearance.

Worth checking out

Anker PowerCore+ Mini

What we like: Comes in at an extremely affordable price point. Features a 3,350 mAh battery. Slim design makes it easy to store.

What we dislike: Can only charge one device at a time, and takes a while to do so.

