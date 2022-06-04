Which motivational water bottle is best?

If you intend to drink more water throughout the day but usually forget, you might need a motivational water bottle. The best one will not only keep you on track with actionable goals, but comes with time markers to let you know when you need to meet them. It will also be leak-proof, shatterproof and sturdy enough to withstand the wear and tear of daily use.

If you are looking for a motivational water bottle to help you reach your daily water intake goals, a top choice is the Sports Water Bottle with Time Markers by Hydro Habit.

What to know before you buy a motivational water bottle

What is a motivational water bottle?

A motivational water bottle gives you a quick and easy way to monitor the fluid you drink throughout the day. Some are transparent and include vertical markers that give you achievable drinking goals that run from the top of the bottle down to its base. Others are metal with a digitized method of letting you know exactly how much water you have consumed and how much more you need to drink to reach your goal. As long as it gets you to drink more water, it’s a motivational water bottle.

Container size

Before buying a motivational water bottle, ensure that the overall size will help you achieve your goal. According to the National Institutes of Health, people should drink 75 to 100 ounces of water per day, depending on their individual physical needs. Water bottles that are too small are unlikely to help you meet that goal, and those that are too large are apt to be left at home when you’re on-the-go. Aim for a size that travels well and won’t require too many refills.

Material

The best motivational water bottles are made from three common materials: plastic, glass or metal. Each has its benefits and challenges.

Plastic is durable, light and can be transparent. However, ensure that it does not contain the chemical bisphenol-A, also known as BPA. This substance can be harmful to your health, so look for a BPA-free label.

Glass is non-toxic and transparent, but it is heavier than plastics and tends to shatter or crack when dropped.

Metal water bottles, such as those made from aluminum or stainless steel, are durable and safe to use, but they are not transparent.

What to look for in a quality motivational water bottle

Durability

While plastic is often far more durable than glass, it can still break. That is why you should search for a plastic motivational water bottle that is shatterproof and impact-resistant.

Glass motivational water bottles should include an outer layer of silicone to help prevent it from shattering when dropped or crushed.

Motivational water bottles made from metal are naturally shatterproof and rarely crack, but they can scratch and dent. However, stainless steel makes a better motivational water bottle than aluminum because it is harder.

No matter what material you choose, your motivational water bottle should not leak. Ensure that your lid is labeled leak-proof as well.

Lifestyle fit

The best motivational water bottle should help you to drink more water throughout the day. If you love the latest and greatest tech tools, then look for a digital water bottle that encourages you to drink more water and connects to your smartphone for deeper health insights. However, bottles with simple time markers and intake levels you can see work incredibly well, too. The best motivational water bottle will be the one that you can see yourself using consistently.

How much you can expect to spend on a motivational water bottle

Motivational water bottles made from plastic and glass range between $11-$25, while some digital stainless steel bottles go up to $75.

Motivational water bottle FAQ

How often should you wash your water bottle?

A. Wash it after every use to prevent bacterial growth.

What should you do if you find mold in your water bottle straw?

A. Wash it with soap in warm water and carefully scrub all of the mold off. An inexpensive straw brush can help. Next, place your bottle, lid and straw in water mixed with 2-4 tablespoons of baking soda and let it soak overnight.

What’s the best motivational water bottle to buy?

Top motivational water bottle

Sports Water Bottle with Time Markers by Hydro Habit

What you need to know: This is the best motivational water bottle if you are serious about crushing your hydration goals in the gym, at work or on-the-go.

What you’ll love: It’s a shatterproof 32-ounce, time-marked motivational water bottle made from BPA-free Tritan co-polyester. It boasts a spill-proof lid with a safety lock and push-release button. It fits most cup holders and includes a bonus strainer for fruit infusion.

What you should consider: The color selection is limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top motivational water bottle for the money

Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker by Favofit

What you need to know: This affordable timestamped motivational water bottle will help keep you drinking all day and is available in a variety of colors.

What you’ll love: It is made from BPA-free Tritan plastic that is shatterproof and sports a leak-proof, click-to-open lid. It holds 32 ounces of liquid and fits most cup holders. It also includes a strainer, carrying strap and a bonus bottle cleaner.

What you should consider: It has motivational sayings reminding you to keep chugging alongside your timestamps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Glass Motivational Water Bottle by PROBTTL

What you need to know: This ultra-healthy glass motivational water bottle can hold cold or hot liquids, fits in most cup holders and includes a silicone sleeve.

What you’ll love: It’s a 32-ounce glass bottle that helps keep you drinking all day with actionable timestamps and motivational sayings. Its silicone sleeve is available in a variety of colors. The bamboo screw-top lid is leak-proof and it’s BPA-free. It is also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: Glass is a lot more fragile than other bottle types, and it includes motivational sayings which may be motivating for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

