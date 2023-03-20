Should I get a golf or hunting rangefinder?

If you partake in one or both of these activities, you’ve probably needed to check your distance to your target. This is usually accomplished with the use of a good rangefinder. However, each activity has its own version of a rangefinder. Even if you only golf or hunt and have no intentions of ever trying the other sport, it’s still worthwhile to understand the differences and similarities between the models so you can get the best one for your needs.

What to know before you buy a golf or hunting rangefinder

Range

The most important feature of either rangefinder is how long it can see. Most low-end golf and hunting rangefinders tend to have the same maximum range: about 300 to 500 yards. Better rangefinders of either type typically stretch up to 1,000 yards, though some can offer a few hundred more.

Golf rangefinders rarely go past this range, no matter how good it is. Meanwhile, the best hunting rangefinders can see for up to 3,000 yards or more. However, these high-end hunting rangefinders can cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

Accuracy

The other side of a rangefinder’s distance is its accuracy. Both types of rangefinders are typically the same on this point, but it’s still worthwhile to understand when shopping for one.

The best rangefinders are accurate to within a quarter of a yard, but this is uncommon. Instead, look for one that’s accurate to within either 1 or a half yard.

Keep in mind that no matter how good your rangefinder is, the further away you are from the target the more likely it is that your rangefinder will push the borders of its stated accuracy. However, depending on how good the rangefinder is, you shouldn’t need to worry about accuracy changes unless you’re more than 500 to 1,000 yards away.

Slope

The slope feature, which is a system that automatically adjusts for slope, is one of the major differences between golf and hunting rangefinders.

For golf, the feature is often ruled illegal by tournament regulations despite rangefinders usually being legal. To comply, most golf rangefinders either don’t offer the feature at all or include a way to easily and obviously disable it.

Hunting rangefinders generally always include the feature as being as close to pinpoint accurate as possible because it is literally a matter of life and death. The feature is at its most important if you’re bowhunting, as firearms have less drop — unless you’re thousands of yards away from your target, in which case it becomes extremely important again.

Design

A minor difference but a difference all the same, golf rangefinders typically sport solid colors. Black and white are common. Hunting rangefinders are typically covered in camo designs.

Cost

Golf rangefinders typically start around $50, though these have a limited range. Better models usually cost $100-$150. The best can cost up to $300.

Hunting rangefinders also typically start around $50, though better ones can cost up to $200. Models with more features and longer ranges can cost about $500. Hunting rangefinders with the best features and longest ranges can cost up to $2,000.

What are the best golf rangefinders to buy?

Acegmet Golf Rangefinder

This has a 350-yard range to flag and a 650-total-yard range. It has six times magnification and charges via an included USB cable. It comes in black and white.

Where to buy: Amazon

Bushnell Golf Tour V5 Patriot Pack Golf Rangefinder

This has a 400-yard range to flag and a 1,300-total-yard range with six times magnification. It can attach magnetically to the side of a golf cart. It comes with a travel case.

Where to buy: Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Callaway 350TL Izzo Golf Rangefinder

This rangefinder has a 300-yard range to flag and a 1,000-total-yard range with six times magnification. It has a slope function that can easily be turned off. It can attach magnetically to a golf cart.

Where to buy: Amazon

Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Golf Rangefinder

This model has a 250-yard range to flag and a 650-total-yard range with six times magnification. It is powered by two AAA batteries and has a one-year warranty. It comes in black or white.

Where to buy: Amazon

Peakpulse Laser Golf Rangefinder

This has a 330-yard range to flag and a 650-total-yard range with six times magnification. It can be purchased with or without a slope measuring system. It comes with a one-year warranty.

Where to buy: Amazon

Revasri Golf Rangefinder

Featuring a 1,000-total-yard range, this model has a slope function that can easily be disabled for tournaments. It uses vibration to confirm your selections and comes with a travel case.

Where to buy: Amazon

What are the best hunting rangefinders to buy?

Aofar HX-700N Hunting Rangefinder

This has a 700-yard range with six times magnification and two modes: range and speed. It comes with a carrying pouch, a CR2 battery, a portable rope, a carabiner, a cleaning cloth and two years of VIP support.

Where to buy: Amazon

Gogogo Sport Green Hunting Rangefinder

This model has a 1,200-yard range with six times magnification. It can be set up on a tripod. It uses a rechargeable battery and includes a USB charging cable.

Where to buy: Amazon

Tectectec ProWild Hunting Rangefinder

This rangefinder has a 540-yard range with six times magnification. It also has a speed mode to calculate a moving target’s speed. It comes with a case and a wrist strap.

Where to buy: Amazon

Tidewe Hunting Rangefinder

This comes in two models: one with a 700-yard range and one with a 1,000-yard range. Both have six times magnification and come with a lanyard and a storage bag.

Where to buy: Amazon

Wosports Hunting Rangefinder

Featuring an 800-yard range, this model comes in bowhunting and non-bowhunting models. The bowhunting model has more options, including measuring the angle and horizontal distance. Additionally, both have a speed mode and a one-year warranty.

Where to buy: Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.