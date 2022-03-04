What do you need to get started geocaching?

If you’re looking for a fun excuse to get outside and get some exercise, look no further than geocaching. Geocaching is an excellent way to hike with purpose and pick up some fun trinkets along the way. If you’re interested in getting started, a great way to begin is by reading more about what geocaching is and which items are the most popular for getting started.

What is geocaching?

Geocaching is a fun way to hike in which you use a GPS to find waterproof containers and hide containers of your own. The containers often contain logbooks for you to sign your name, or code name, and the date you found the container. In many cases, the containers also have fun trinkets, known as “swag,” for you to take and replace with a charm of your own for the next geocacher.

What is Swag?

“Swag” is a term people often use to describe free trinkets and small gifts. In the geocaching community, many people leave swag behind for the next geocacher to find. Common swag items include unique coins, CDs, buttons, toys and books. Many geocachers even come up with a personalized swag item to leave their mark.

Best geocaching products

Best GPS for geocaching

A good handheld GPS is the most crucial consideration when it comes to geocaching. When shopping for a geocaching GPS, you’ll want to consider how easy the screen is to read while hiking, how quickly it locks onto satellite signals, and how well it works on cloudy days.

Garmin Montana 680t

The Garmin Montana 680t has an easy-to-read touch screen display that makes it ideal for geocaching. The device uses GLONASS tracking satellites that lock onto signals quickly and efficiently and an 8-megapixel camera with an auto-geotagging feature. The Garmin Montana 680t allows you to easily organize maps if you intend to save numerous geocaching locations at once and even makes it easy to check terrain and plot pathways to the container.

Garmin eTrex 22x

This affordable, handheld GPS has a rugged build that makes it excellent for hiking on various terrains. The Garmin eTrex 22x quickly connects to satellites, making it easy to find the swag you’re looking for. This device may feel too simplistic for some users, and it doesn’t feature a rechargeable battery like many other handheld GPS units. Still, for the price, you’ll be amazed at how well the eTrex 22x works.

Garmin eTrex 10

The incredibly inexpensive Garmin eTrex 10 is easy to read and use. The crystal-clear, 2.2-inch display may not be as pretty as other models, but the simplistic monochrome design helps conserve battery life. Although this unit doesn’t have a compass feature, it utilizes GPS and GLONASS satellites for quick and easy connectivity.

Garmin GPSMAP 64sx

This high-end GPS may be pricey compared to other models, but its functionality makes it more than worth it. The Garmin GPSMAP 64sx features BirdsEye satellite imagery that integrates satellite images into your maps with a top-notch screen resolution. The dual battery pack lasts around 16 hours in GPS mode, and its rugged, waterproof design makes it ideal for geocaching. The high-end Garmin GPSMAP 64sx even allows you to pair your smartphone to the device so that you can receive texts, emails, and other push notifications straight to your GPS.

Best containers for geocaching

MiniMag 2 Dual-Magnet Waterproof Strong Magnetic Stash Box

This durable stash box is the perfect size for a small logbook and a few pieces of swag. The waterproof design makes it excellent for geocaching, and although the magnets will likely rust over time, you won’t really need them for your geocache stash.

Outdoor Products Watertight Box

This small container has a watertight design that works so well, many users even take it with them on their kayaks. The Outdoor Products Watertight Box is about half the price of many other waterproof boxes of the same size, and may not be quite as durable, but it is more than enough to protect a small geocache stash. This fun geocache box also comes in several colors and sizes.

Plano Ammo Field Box

If you’re looking for a large waterproof container for geocaching, you can’t go wrong with this ammunition box from Plano. The watertight seal works great, and there is more than enough room to store books, CDs, and larger swag for your fellow geocachers. Users praise this ammunition box. both for its durability and its superior waterproof design.

Best accessories for geocaching

French Stained Glass Refrigerator Magnets

This 12-piece set of refrigerator magnets feature intricate, colorful designs that your fellow geocachers are sure to love. Unlike many other Swag pieces, these can actually be displayed by the geocacher on their refrigerator. It’s worth noting, though, that these are relatively small magnets. Still, what’s more fun than a conversation starter that geocachers can display in their home?

Polished Agate Light Table Slices

These polished agate stones come in various fun colors, and you get 12 of them in a set. If you’re looking for something small, simple, and fun, look no further than these small agate stones. Some users were disappointed at the small size of the stones, as they’re only roughly larger than a quarter. Still, as a geocacher, you wouldn’t likely want something much bigger.

Custom Wooden Nickel GeoCoin Tokens

If you want something that you can customize with your own design or initials, these wooden coins are an excellent choice. Buyers praise this Etsy seller for their ability to bring their designs to life on a high-quality wooden coin. You get 25 coins in a set, making it ideal if you don’t want to make multiple purchases. The seller is even willing to create a custom design for you at no extra charge.

