What are the best camping and outdoor deals for Prime Day?

The great outdoors offers us a space to reconnect with ourselves and our planet. Whether you prefer mountains, valleys, oceans or lakes, they all provide environments to ground and revitalize yourself. Camping and outdoor equipment can be expensive, though, so it’s great that on Prime Day, you can save on tents, lanterns, survival kits and just about anything else for your camping trips this summer or fall.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon offers a special time of year called Prime Day around mid-July. This is when Prime members can make the best of their membership with dramatic savings offered site-wide. This year’s event has already begun with teaser deals on an assortment of items, but its official dates are on July 12 and 13. If you don’t already have a membership, Prime has a 30-day free trial period that can be canceled at any time.

What kinds of camping and outdoor deals can I find on Prime Day?

As a Prime member, you can get deals on camping and outdoor equipment of all kinds. No matter your needs — whether for an air mattress to sleep comfortably outside or a deck of playing cards to entertain your group — there’s a deal for that. High-quality brands such as Yeti participate in this sale that reduces the price of its coolers and other products. You can also find hammocks, multitools and other outdoor equipment.

Hanging out

When you go camping, set yourself up for success by getting everything you need to hang for a while. You’ll need a cooler, a light, a place to sit and a pack at minimum to have maximum comfort while experiencing what outside has to offer. In your pack you can bring anything needed to snack, a change of clothes, hand sanitizer and more.

Best backpack deal

Loowoko 50 Liter Hiking Backpack

This waterproof backpack is lightweight, comfortable, durable and comes in five colors. Already 21% off, it’s ideal for camping, machine-washable and includes a raincover made from a high-quality polyester and nylon blend.

Sold by Amazon

Best lantern deal

Capetronix LED Camping Lantern

Rechargeable, waterproof and portable, this lantern is ideal for any camping trip. Currently discounted by 36%, it lasts up to 10 hours with three levels of lighting adjustments and includes a USB charging port.

Sold by Amazon

Best cooler deal

Gardrit Collapsible Cooler Bag

This large, leakproof cooler has handles and a shoulder strap for easy transport. Now 38% off, it can hold 60 cans or 70 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Best camping chair deal

LivingXL Portable Chair

This lightweight folding chair has a mesh side pocket, drink holders and carry bag for easy storage, and it’s already 29% off. It is built to support up to 5,000 pounds comfortably for hours.

Sold by Amazon

Sleeping

If camping and staying outdoors, it’s ideal to have a comfortable place to sleep. Tents provide cover but often don’t come with bedding or padding to rest on. Bring a bed you can rest best on, whether a cot or an air mattress. Hammocks also let campers rest comfortably and can include a cover to protect you from the elements.

Best cot deal

Coleman Camping Cot with Sleeping Pad

This cot is lightweight and easy to store or set up. Now 49% off, it has a soft padded bottom that can support up to 275 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Best blow-up mattress deal

Enerplex Air Mattress

This air mattress automatically inflates within just a couple minutes and can be used as a spare mattress, for travel or camping. It is comfortable, durable, high-quality and easy to adjust to your needs. Selected lengths in twin, queen and king sizes are currently 15%-43% off.

Sold by Amazon

Best tent deal

Wakeman 2-Person Camping Tent

This easy-setup tent is compact and designed to support two people during three of four seasons. Now 48% off, it has a removable rain fly and quality ventilation to improve comfort while camping.

Sold by Amazon

Best hammock deal

Easthills Outdoors Jungle Explorer Double Camping Hammock

This lightweight hammock includes everything you need to assemble it, and it’s currently 36% off. Tree straps, removable bug net, and a waterproof rain fly all come with this comfortable blue hammock.

Sold by Amazon

Survival

The outdoors can be unforgiving and dangerous, so it’s best to be prepared for anything. Survival kits include most anything you need to recover from injury or maintain until you make it to a hospital. Multitools and burners let outdoorsy people be prepared to stay at the camp for an extended amount of time.

Best survival kit deal

Luxmom Emergency Survival and First Aid Kit

This kit has over 20 survival tools and over 100 first-aid supplies, including a high-quality knife — and it’s currently 48% off. It’s portable, practical, durable, and includes extra space for other tools.

Sold by Amazon

Best multitool deal

Swiss+Tech Micro-Max 19-in-1 Multi-Function

This is a well-rounded tool made for campers, hunters, or anyone who wants their whole tool kit in a single compact package. Now 39% off, it includes flat and Phillips-head screwdrivers, pliers, and even a bottle opener.

Sold by Amazon

Best burner deal

Coleman Gas Camping Stove

This 7.5-pound two-in-one stove and grill is your perfect outdoor companion cooker, and it’s currently 19% off. It has two adjustable burners to get your ideal temperature.

Sold by Amazon

Entertainment

If you’re going to be outside awhile, it’s nice to bring a few things to entertain yourself. Card games are easy to bring along and don’t take up a lot of room. Portable speakers let you listen to your favorite music or scary story as you chill around the campfire.

Best playing cards deal

Theory11 Monarch Playing Cards

These high-quality playing cards are perfect for those wanting to respect the outdoors while spending time there. Made in the USA from sustainable forests and designed with vegetable-based ink, they’re now 23% off.

Sold by Amazon

Best speaker deal

JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker

This portable Bluetooth speaker can play for up to five hours after a full charge. Currently 40% off, it’s compatible with all phones or tablets, waterproof, dustproof and comes in eight colors.

Sold by Amazon

Erica Redding writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.