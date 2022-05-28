Which green duvet covers are best?

Green is a fantastic color for bedding because it can act as a neutral if you select the right shade, and it complements most spaces, especially bedrooms where color layering thrives amongst throws, blankets and pillows. Going with the best green duvet cover instead of a new comforter is an excellent choice, because they are famously more affordable, as well as easier to maintain and store. A top pick is the Supima Green Duvet Cover by Charter Club Damask in winter pine.

What to know before you buy a green duvet cover

Duvet cover purpose

Duvet covers are beneficial if you enjoy mixing up your decor regularly but cannot justify the price of new bedding or do not want to store your old comforter to make room for a new one. They are also far easier to maintain, as you can toss them in the washing machine when they get dirty.

Duvet cover vs. duvet

A duvet cover will reduce to the size of two blankets sewn together, and it is built to encase a duvet or comforter in the same way that a pillowcase covers a pillow. Like a comforter, a duvet is often filled with synthetic, down, feather or wool insulation. You can also place your comforter inside of a duvet cover if you do not wish to buy a duvet.

Duvet filling

The best duvet will enhance the benefits of your quality green duvet cover. Duvets can be filled with synthetic or natural filling. However, if you want your bedding to be breathable, durable and moisture-wicking, you should go with one that boasts natural filler such as down, feathers or wool.

What to look for in a quality green duvet cover

Natural fabrics

Synthetic blends tend to be very soft and cozy. However, they tend to pill quickly and trap heat. In comparison, 100% natural fabrics tend to do the opposite. While you might spend a little more upfront for a 100% natural fabric, you will save in the long run because natural fabrics are far more apt to last years (and years) longer than synthetics.

Therefore, if you want the best green duvet cover, look out for 100% linen, 100% bamboo or 100% long-staple cottons such as Supima cotton or Egyptian cotton. These fabrics are breathable, moisture-wicking, cooling in the summer, warm in the winter and can last decades if cared for properly.

Ties and closures

Your green duvet cover will need to enlist a method to secure your duvet or comforter inside of it, as you will not want your bedding to bunch up. Therefore, the best green duvet cover will secure your duvet or comforter with ties at each interior corner and a zip or button closure at the bottom.

Machine-washable

While you will encounter hand wash or dry clean only duvet covers, it is possible to find one that is premium quality and machine washable. For many, the most attractive feature of a green duvet cover is that it is low-maintenance. Thus, it is best not to get sidetracked by one that won’t serve its ultimate purpose for you.

How much you can expect to spend on a green duvet cover

If you select an affordable synthetic fabric, you can expect to spend between $50-$100. Whereas, if you go with premium fabrics, you can expect to pay between $100-$300.

Green duvet cover FAQ

What should be included with your green duvet cover?

A. At a minimum, your duvet cover should include two matching pillow shams.

What is the best shade of green for my duvet cover?

A. The most commonly used green bedding shades are sage, emerald and olive greens. Lighter shades, such as sage, can help to make your room look bigger. Emeralds add a sense of regality, and darker shades of green capture the calming essence of nature.

What are the best green duvet covers to buy?

Top green duvet cover

Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton Green Duvet Cover

What you need to know: It is the best green duvet cover available and might even outlast your affinity for the color green.

What you’ll love: This is an ultra-soft 100% Supima cotton duvet comforter that includes two pillow shams. It is 550 thread count and boasts four inner ties and a button closure to secure your comforter or duvet. It is machine washable and available in twin, full, queen and king sizes.

What you should consider: To get the most out of this high-quality Supima cotton duvet cover, you should follow the wash instructions to the letter.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top green duvet cover for the money

PURE ERA 100% Jersey Cotton Green Duvet Cover

What you need to know: This is an ultra-soft dark green duvet cover set that is both affordable and high-quality.

What you’ll love: This 100% jersey knit cotton dark green duvet cover set includes two pillow shams and is available in eight colors besides green. Secure your comforter or duvet with its four inner ties and zipper closure. It is machine washable and available in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

What you should consider: Jersey knit cotton tends to pill with wear, so you will need to pay special attention to the care instructions to get the most out of it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Simple & Opulence Store Linen Green Duvet Cover

What you need to know: This sage green duvet cover is made from 100% linen and is Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certified.

What you’ll love: This machine washable sage green duvet cover includes two pillow shams and is available in ten colors. It gets softer with each wash, and it will last years if cared for properly. Secure your comforter or duvet with its four inner ties and button closure.

What you should consider: Since this is made from French linen flax, it is for those who are comfortable sporting wrinkled bedding for a relaxed look and feel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ella Scott writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.