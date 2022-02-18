Which comforter sets for girls are best?

When children are younger, parents choose the colors, patterns and characters to design their child’s room. However, as children grow, they want to choose the colors or designs themselves.

Changing the comforter set is an excellent way to allow children to take ownership of their room without renovating too much. For a versatile comforter with a variety of designs, the Jay Franco 7-Piece Twin Bed Set is a fun choice.

What to know before you buy a comforter set for girls

Material

Shell fabric: The outside of a comforter is known as the shell fabric. It’s most commonly made of cotton, polyester, microfiber or a blend. Ensure that the shell fabric is comfortable and durable since it will be handled the most.

Fill material: The fill material of a comforter is important when considering if you want a comforter to be warm or breathable. The most common are synthetic fill materials like cotton or polyester.

Items in the set

The items in a comforter set for girls vary depending on the bed set. The most common pieces are a comforter, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, a standard pillowcase, a sham pillowcase and a decorative pillow. It’s essential to pay attention to the included items since a comforter set may only come with a comforter and a pillowcase, leaving you to buy sheets separately.

What to look for in a quality comforter set for girls

Size

While there are bed sizes from twin up to California king, girls’ comforter sets usually come in twin or full sizes. While a twin mattress is 38 inches wide and 75 inches long, a twin comforter measures 66-68 inches wide and 86-88 inches long to allow extra room on all sides. A full mattress is 54 inches wide by 75 inches long and the comforter measures 81-84 inches wide and 86-88 inches long.

Machine-washable

Being able to wash a comforter in the washing machine makes it much easier to clean. However, not all comforter sets are machine-washable, so be sure to check before buying.

Pattern

Comforter sets for girls come in a variety of patterns and colors. While your child may love a particular character at this point in their lives, they might grow out of it soon. If you want comforter sets that will last for years, opt for a neutral design such as stripes or polka dots.

How much you can expect to spend on a comforter set for girls

Depending on the design, brand and size, you can expect to spend $25-$250 on a comforter set for girls.

Comforter set for girls FAQ

Are pillow shams necessary?

A. Many comforter sets include pillow shams, which are known as more decorative than functional. If you only use one pillow, it’s unlikely you’ll need pillow shams. However, those who prefer to sleep with multiple pillows might enjoy having pillow shams on one of the pillows.

What’s the difference between twin and twin XL?

A. A twin and twin XL mattress are the same width. However, a standard twin is 75 inches long, while a twin XL is 80 inches long. Many tall teens fit more comfortably on a twin XL since their feet don’t hang off the end.

What does the sizing mean when it says full/queen?

A. Many girls’ bedding sets come in a size called full/queen. It’s neither the dimensions of a full mattress nor a queen mattress, but rather somewhere in between and is designed to fit both sizes. The measurements differ but generally measure 81 to 88 inches wide and 86 to 100 inches long. This size tends to be fairly tight on a queen-size mattress and a little loose on a full-size mattress but should fit both sizes.

What’s the best comforter set for girls to buy?

Top comforter set for girls

Jay Franco 7-Piece Twin Bed Set

What you need to know: With a reversible comforter, this seven-piece bed set allows girls to pick a new design every night.

What you’ll love: This bed set includes a reversible comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet, two standard pillowcases and two sham pillowcases. The items are fade-resistant, machine-washable and roll up small for travel.

What you should consider: It’s important to note that this comforter is on the thin side, making it ideal for travel. However, those looking for an ultra-plush comforter might not appreciate this.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top comforter set for girls for the money

Dream Factory Ultra Soft Microfiber Comforter Set

What you need to know: With five color-coordinated pieces designed to complement each other, this affordable comforter set makes decorating easy.

What you’ll love: This bed set comes complete with five pieces, including a comforter, a flat and fitted sheet as well as a standard and sham pillowcase. The comforter is reversible with two different designs.

What you should consider: The colors on this bed set tend to fade after washing and drying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amazon Basics Easy Care Microfiber Kids’ Bed-in-a-Bag Bedding Set

What you need to know: This affordable comforter set comes in over 25 designs and two sizes, making it easy and fun for girls to find their perfect style.

What you’ll love: Made of 100% polyester microfiber, this bed set is cozy and durable. The set includes a reversible comforter, a sham and standard pillowcase and a flat and fitted sheet.

What you should consider: Some users experienced a decline in quality after running these through the washer and dryer several times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.