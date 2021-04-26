The best nonslip bath mat

Always be sure to maintain your bath mats with regular cleaning. Not cleaning your bath mat will cause it to grow mold and become slippery.

The best high-quality nonslip bath mats

Slipping in the bathtub is a concern for people of all ages and lifestyles. It’s a common cause of injury that is easily preventable by using a nonslip bath mat. We’ve rounded up the highest quality bath mats to eliminate any fear of this happening to you or someone in your household.

What to consider about nonslip bathtub mats

There are several points to consider in choosing a bath mat, including suction, drainage and maintenance. Before you rush to buy a product, it’s good to know what matters and what makes it a good bath mat. Here are some of the key features.

How does the bath mat adhere?

Adhesion is how well the mat sticks to the tub floor. It’s one of the essential safety qualities. There are a few options for this which we will discuss in detail, including suction cups, heavier mats and gluing options.

Will the bath mat drain excess water?

If your mat doesn’t have holes for draining, you are welcoming mold to your tub. Ensure that your bath mat allows for drainage while water is present.

What upkeep does the bath mat require?

You’ll want to wash your mat since it may collect dirt regularly, and you need to keep it from molding. You will also want to find one that can withstand mildew. If you are using a mat without suction cups, try hanging it to dry after each use to retain moisture. If you have a heavier bath mat, a folding one is best, so it can hang up to dry after use.

Bath mat features

If you want a product that will last, you must think about these features. Important bath mat features include suction, weight and how it adheres to the tub.

Suction cups

A common technique is the use of suction cups. The suction cups mustn’t pull away from the tub and create the potential to slip. It works best with smooth surface tubs because these will resist any damage.

Weight

If your tub doesn’t have a smooth floor, try a weighted mat instead. It won’t mess up the tub flooring material. The combined weight of the mat and water should keep it from floating or moving. Lightweight options usually have suction cups to keep them in place.

Do it yourself adhesive

You might also find options where you can utilize strong glue to secure the mat to the tub’s bottom, but these are best when you don’t mind potentially messing up your tub’s material. If you have a shiny surface on your tub or don’t want to damage it, consider a different option.

How much do bathtub mats cost?

Bath mats range in price from $5-$20.

Bath mat FAQ

I have a shower, not a tub. Is there a bath mat that won’t stop water from going down the drain?

A. Yes, you can purchase bath mats with a hole in the middle to allow water drainage. However, a typical bath mat will not have this design and will quickly cause overflow when the water can’t escape, so be sure to buy the correct design.

Do I need to clean a bath mat?

A. Yes. Bath mats collect a lot of dirt and quickly grow mold and smell if they do not receive proper maintenance. Plus, the buildup can make the bath mat slick and create a hazard. To avoid this, you should clean your bath mat often.

How do I clean a bath mat?

A. The very first step is always to read the directions that come with the mat. If your bath mat is machine washable, you can simply use the hot water and delicate settings to get it as good as new. If your bath mat cannot be machine washed, use the tub. Fill the bath with water and add 2 cups of cleaning solution. From there, you can scrub the mat on both sides and allow it to air dry by hanging it up.

What’s the best bath mat to buy?

Top nonslip bath mat

Sultan’s Linens Foldable Nonslip Bath Mat

What you need to know: This is the all-around best bath mat option.

What you’ll love: It’s a high comfort folding mat that is ideal for when you want to keep the finish on your tub looking nice. It comes in multiple sizes and colors and has excellent drainage. If you want the very best, this is the right choice.

What you should consider: Does not have suction cups or adhesive.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bath mat for the money

Tike Smart Extra-Long Nonslip Bathtub Mat

What you need to know: This mat is of solid quality at a great price.

What you’ll love: This mat can be bought for less than $12 and comes in various sizes and colors. It can be washed in a machine and has suction cups on the bottom—holes in the mat help drain excess water. If you’re on a budget, it’s a great buy.

What you should consider: This mat doesn’t fold and should not be used on a tub without a smooth surface.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wimaha 2Pack XL Bathtub Mat

What you need to know: This is a decent option for smooth surface tubs.

What you’ll love: This mat is large and has suction cups that make it ideal for smoother surfaces. You can wash it in a machine which will save you time. It also has excellent drainage with small holes instead of large ones.

What you should consider: This mat will not work well with a textured tub surface.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

