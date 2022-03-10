Which Kaja beauty product is best?

With playful packaging inspired by K-beauty trends and Allure Best of Beauty-winning formulas, there’s a lot to like about Kaja. Kaja makeup is just as much fun to wear as it is to look at, and the innovative formulas are easy to use and suitable for all skin types. If you’re looking for a fun-yet-functional eyeshadow that’s great for home or travel, a Kaja Beauty Bento Bouncy Eyeshadow Trio is a great choice.

What to know before you buy Kaja beauty products

Kaja product range

Kaja offers products for just about every part of your face, for every type of look. Prefer a “no-makeup makeup” look? Choose from sheer blushes, creamy concealers or hydrating lip glosses. Want something bolder? Try one of Kaja’s shimmery eyeshadow trios, glowy bronzer stamps or eyeliner stamps that deliver the perfect winged flick instantly.

Inclusive K-beauty makeup

K-beauty makeup as a whole can be limited in its available shades, so Kaja sought to buck the trend by offering products like concealer, bronzer and lip colors in more inclusive shades. For example, Kaja’s Don’t Settle concealer comes in 12 shades that flatter a range of tones and undertones, and the Play Bento palette stack offers blush, highlighter and bronzer in three skin tone choices. If you’ve been wanting to experiment with K-Beauty but haven’t been able to find shades that suit your skin tone, give Kaja a look.

Bite-sized products

“Kaja” means “let’s go” in Korean, and the brand emphasizes portable makeup that can go anywhere with ease. Leaning into their cute aesthetic, Kaja products are petite yet high-performing. The brand’s Beauty Bento eyeshadow trios and Wink Lash trio are some popular examples of small yet dependable products.

What to look for in quality Kaja beauty products

Safe ingredients

Kaja makeup is formulated without potentially irritating ingredients like parabens, phthalates and sulfates. However, if you have an allergy to ingredients like soy or gluten, be sure to check the ingredients list because some products, even shade options within the same product line, may include those ingredients. The mica used in Kaja makeup is also responsibly sourced.

Portable packaging

One of Kaja’s biggest draws is its adorable packaging. Pocket-sized cheek stamps and three-in-one stacks of eyeshadows or bronzer that close with a satisfying click feature in some of Kaja’s most popular products. Not only are these packaging choices eye-catching, they’re functional. Their compact sizes make them easy to travel with, so you don’t have to bring along a full case of makeup to accomplish a variety of looks.

Makeup value sets

If you want to try an assortment of Kaja makeup and save some money in the process, look for bundles or value sets that package eye, lip and face products together. These value sets can help you get everything you need for an eye look or let you experiment with lip gloss shades.

How much you can expect to spend on Kaja beauty products

Kaja makeup generally costs $16-$28. Kaja eye and cheek makeup range from $16-$28, while lip products cost around $17.

Kaja beauty products FAQ

Is Kaja Korean?

A. Kaja was co-created in 2018 by Sephora and Memebox, a trendsetting Korean company that helped introduce the rest of the world to K-Beauty via subscription boxes. All Kaja products are made in Korea.

Is Kaja cruelty-free?

A. Kaja makeup is never made with animal testing, and it’s not sold in places where animal testing is required by law. Many of the brand’s products are vegan, containing no animal-derived ingredients.

What are the best Kaja beauty products to buy?

Top Kaja beauty product

Kaja Beauty Bento Bouncy Eyeshadow Trio

What you need to know: These Allure Best of Beauty-winning stacked eyeshadows are curated to suit a broad range of skin tones for effortless looks.

What you’ll love: These mini eyeshadow “palettes” are perfect for travel. Choose from 12 color combinations of shimmer, matte or shimmer and matte eyeshadows. Color choices include smoky neutrals, soft taupes, bright corals and vibrant pinks and purples. The velvety powder formula is easy to apply with either a brush or your fingers for a vivid and lasting color payoff.

What you should consider: The shimmer shades are a great pick if you love sparkly, glittery eye makeup, but some of them had issues with fallout. Only a few of the shade choices are vegan.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top Kaja beauty product for the money

Kaja Moon Crystal Sparkling Eye Pigment

What you need to know: Another Allure Best of Beauty winner, these palm-sized tubes contain shimmery, pigmented eyeshadow that blends well and lasts all day without smudging or flaking.

What you’ll love: A little goes a long way with this gel formula, which is easy to apply with your fingers — no brushes needed. It’s available in eight shades that range from bold blues and greens to wearable-anytime bronzes and taupes, all formulated with real gemstone powders.

What you should consider: A few users received bottles that didn’t appear to be full. The eyeshadow may apply too shiny or glittery for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Worth checking out

Kaja Cheeky Stamp Blendable Blush

What you need to know: Apply this sheer, buildable brush using the adorable built-in heart-shaped stamp.

What you’ll love: Get a natural-looking wash of color by using the stamp to pick up color from the cushion blush and blending out on the apples of your cheeks. Alternatively, leave the heart shape as-is on your cheek. The blush is available in seven shades.

What you should consider: The pop-up heart applicator is hard plastic, so some users prefer using their fingers or a makeup sponge to apply. Depending on your skin tone and coverage preference, the blush may require a few stamps to build up the desired amount of color.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

