Which Fenty Beauty product is best?

In the past few years, makeup has gotten leagues more inclusive. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, which launched in 2017, was one of the harbingers of change for the makeup world. An instant fan favorite, Fenty Beauty has been a popular brand since, notable not only for its inclusivity but also for its high-quality products of all kinds. Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is a moisturizing lip gloss with maximum shine.

What to know before you buy a Fenty Beauty product

History

Fenty Beauty, encompassing Rihanna’s beauty and skincare lines, was founded in 2017. Fenty was launched with the intent of providing makeup for a wide range of skin tones in the often limited world of makeup, and it’s received international praise for doing so. The original foundation line included 40 shades, which has since been bumped up to 50. For more information, check out the Fenty Beauty foundation guide from BestReviews.

Ingredients

Look for the cleanest ingredients possible in all your beauty products, and always read the ingredients list. For those with allergies or ethical concerns, this is extra important. Fenty Beauty products have clearly labeled ingredients, and it’s always denoted whether or not they’re vegan. Be aware of ingredients that may irritate sensitive skin, and read reviews to learn more.

Skin needs

Know your skin type, be it oily, dry or combination. Different skin types need different products, from primers to foundations. This also goes for the climate you live in, be it hot or cold, humid or dry. Some products, like full-coverage foundations, may be too heavy for some skin types. The first step in buying any makeup is to know your body’s needs.

What to look for in a quality Fenty Beauty product

Finish and coverage

For all kinds of makeup — foundations, lip products and eye makeup — there are often matte and glossy options. It’s important to keep in mind the look you’re going for and the needs of your skin when buying. If you have particularly oily skin or live in a humid climate, for example, a hydrating foundation might have patchy coverage. If you want a longer-wearing lip product, a matte finish stays put longer than anything glossy.

Color and shade

Buying makeup online, particularly foundation, can be difficult when it comes to picking the right color and shade for your skin tone. Fenty has a uniquely wide range of colors on offer, which gives you a better chance of a match, but it’s still tough to know how a product you’ve only seen online will look in person. If possible, find a retailer in person for color matching before you buy. Fenty Beauty’s website also offers a shade finder tool and a virtual consultation option for those who can’t do it in person.

How much you can expect to spend on a Fenty Beauty product

Like most high-end makeup, Fenty Beauty products don’t come cheap. Expect to spend $20-$30 on lip products and $30-$40 on foundations, primers and pigments.

Fenty Beauty products FAQ

Are Fenty Beauty products cruelty-free?

A. Fenty Beauty products are cruelty-free. Their policy states that they never test on animals, don’t use manufacturers who test on animals and don’t sell in retail stores in areas that require animal testing. They’re owned by a parent company that does allow animal testing; however, the brand itself does not.

Are Fenty Beauty products vegan/gluten-free/paraben-free?

A. Fenty Beauty is not a vegan brand. Some but not all of their products are vegan — some include ingredients like beeswax and carmine. If this is important to you, be sure to check ingredients on products you buy. Vegan products are clearly marked. However, all of their products are gluten-free and paraben-free, as well as phthalate-free.

What’s the best Fenty Beauty product to buy?

Top Fenty Beauty product

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

What you need to know: Consistently one of the highest rated Fenty Beauty products, this is a smooth and soft lip gloss that gives lips a long-lasting glow.

What you’ll love: A sweet scented, non-sticky, vegan gloss with shea butter for extra moisture. Reviewers said it felt like wearing lip balm, while leaving your lips glossy and plump. Includes a hint of sparkle. Perfect for everyday wear.

What you should consider: Some reviewers found that the tube has a tendency to leak.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Fenty Beauty product for the money

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter

What you need to know: A shimmery cream-powder hybrid highlighter that comes in a good variety of colors, usable as both an eye color and highlighter.

What you’ll love: Highlighter addicts will love the super-reflective finish, and the cream-powder hybrid aspect makes it easy to blend. Most shades work with most skin tones. They’re multiuse as both eye and face makeup.

What you should consider: Some people with lighter skin tones may dislike the brighter colors and high shine.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

What you need to know: Fenty Beauty’s best-known product, this soft matte foundation comes in a huge variety of shades and colors.

What you’ll love: Extremely long-wearing — many reviewers write that they wear it every day for 12 or more hours with no flaking or patchiness. The huge range of colors means that most skin tones should be able to find a good match. It’s buildable for different makeup styles, and it’s vegan.

What you should consider: The full-coverage foundation may be too heavy and cakey for drier skin types.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

