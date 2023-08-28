The beauty brand makes easy-to-use makeup and skin care

If Nudestix is not already on your radar, let us tell you why it should be. The beauty brand, founded by two sisters and their mother, specializes in natural-looking makeup with a barely-there color palette designed to accentuate your features. Their products are designed to be easy to use and ideal for on-the-go (think eyeshadow sticks over palettes and blush and face sticks over compacts).

Nudestix has a big celebrity following for good reason

Blush and face sticks are super popular right now because they simplify a makeup routine with a single product that can be used on multiple areas of the face, and they can be applied directly onto skin and smoothed with fingers, eliminating the need for makeup brushes. Nudestix is certainly a leader in this category, and they have products with matte, dewy and radiant finishes.

Over the years, Nudestix has amassed quite a celebrity following. Most recently, Sofia Richie Grainge incorporated quite a few of the brand’s products into her wedding beauty look, including the Nudies Matte Blush in Picante and Nudies Matte Bronze in Bondi Bae. Margot Robbie wore Nudestix’s Nudies Matte Bronze in Sunkissed Cool at a recent event related to the Barbie movie.

The brand also has a line of skin care products, under the Nudeskin label, including moisturizers, cleansers, SPF products and body washes.

Why Nudestix’s newest launch is perfect for fall

The brand’s latest makeup launch, the Nudies Matte + Glow Core, is a fresh take on their well-loved Nudies All-Over Color line. The multitasking cream blush stick, which is new this month, can be applied to cheeks as well as eyelids and lips to create a natural-looking flush. This iteration of the product is special because it features a shimmering core, which adds an overall glowing finish to the look.

There are seven beautiful shades to choose from, each perfect for creating the “natural but better” makeup look that is going to be popular this fall. If you’re trying to recreate the viral latte makeup look that’s all over TikTok right now, we recommend the shade Tan Glow, which has a neutral golden bronze color.

Best Nudestix products to add to your collection

Nudestix Nudies Matte + Glow Core All Over Face Blush Color

This multi-use color stick, available in seven shades, contains peptides to plump and nourish skin. Ceramides help protect the skin’s lipid barrier and reduce dry skin by sealing in moisture, while vitamin E works as a natural antioxidant.

Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush for Cheeks + Eyes + Lips

This versatile cream blush stick comes in 12 gorgeous shades that look equally good on cheeks, lips and eyes. Sofia Richie Grainge wore Picante, an orange coral hue, on her wedding day.

Nudestix Magnetic Eye Color

With over 30 matte and satin finish hues to choose from, you can create virtually any eyeshadow look with these easy-to-apply pencils. Use them to line your eyes, or apply them on your lids and smudge them with your fingers for a shadow look.

Nudestix Gel Color Lip + Cheek Balm

This moisturizing balm delivers rich color without drying your lips. It’s formulated with lip-protecting plant-based oils, as well as antioxidant vitamin E. To add a matching wash of color to your cheeks, apply the product directly to your cheeks and blend it with your fingertips.

Nudestix Tinted Blur Sculpt Stick Matte Stick For Natural + Subtle Contour

Use this lightweight cream-to-powder product with an ultra-soft matte finish to create a natural, subtle contour and add dimension to the face. It’s formulated with vitamin E and green tea extract to nourish, hydrate and help improve the skin’s tone and texture.

Nudestix Tinted Blur Foundation Stick

Forget everything you know about foundation: This cream-powder sheer coverage foundation stick melts into skin to gently blur the appearance of blemishes, discolorations, lines and pores. It comes in 11 shades.

Nudestix Nudefix Cream Concealer Natural Finish, Lightweight Liquid Concealer

Formulated with Korean botanicals that help minimize texture and balance the skin’s microbiome, this long-wearing, buildable sheer-to-medium coverage cream concealer works without caking or drying the skin.

Nudestix Nudeskin Blemish Clarifying Gel Moisturizer

Containing 2% salicylic acid and 2.5% niacinamide, this lightweight gel moisturizer is formulated to gently renew skin for a clarified, smooth and brighter-looking complexion with reduced redness. Hyaluronic acid and squalane help lock in moisture to keep your skin hydrated.

Nudestix Nudescreen Lip Primer SPF 30

Wear this lightweight lip primer with sun protection alone or under your favorite lip color. It contains purple tea extract to defend against free radicals and green algae extract to moisturize and help reduce visible signs of aging.

Nudestix Exfoliating Butter Body Wash

This foaming body wash and scrub is formulated with moisturizing tangerine butter, brightening papaya extract and skin-renewing glycolic and salicylic acids. It uses mineral-packed salt to help detox by cleansing pores, balancing oil production and acting as a scrub to remove dead skin.

