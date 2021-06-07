Face Makeup

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tennessee News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Homicide Tracker 2021
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2021
Kentucky
COVID-19 Pandemic
Vaccine Tracker
News 2 Poll Question
Recalls
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Special Reports
WKRN Mobile Apps
Tennessee 225
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Video Game News
Broadway in Nashville
Breaking News Alerts
Top Stories
Texas bakery slammed over Pride Month cookies sells out after crowds line up in support
Texas mom ‘testing’ school security arrested after pretending to be 13-year-old daughter
Video
‘We all said a little prayer, but we’re good’: VP Harris’ plane forced to land after technical problem
Julio Jones arrives in Nashville to join Tennessee Titans
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Nashville Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Traffic
Baby Joe Case
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
From a former Titans WR to a new one, Chris Sanders on Julio Jones
Video
Top Stories
Julio Jones arrives in Nashville to join Tennessee Titans
Video
Top Stories
Logan Paul goes the distance against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in boxing exhibition
Gallery
Talkin’ Julio Jones trade with ESPN.com’s Turron Davenport
Video
Titans trading for Julio Jones
Jon Rahm tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Memorial Tournament
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Nashville Pet Project
Virtual Weather Authority University
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Report It
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Face Makeup
Best drugstore foundation for every type of skin
Trending Stories
BABY JOE: Watch live as Day 4 of Joseph Daniels murder trial begins
Live
Julio Jones arrives in Nashville to join Tennessee Titans
Video
Invasive jumping worms spread through Tennessee, several states
Video
Ramp reopens after rollover crash along I-40 near downtown Nashville
Video
Person who wrote message in a bottle in Florida has been found
Video
Don't Miss
Texas bakery slammed over Pride Month cookies sells out after crowds line up in support
Texas mom ‘testing’ school security arrested after pretending to be 13-year-old daughter
Video
‘We all said a little prayer, but we’re good’: VP Harris’ plane forced to land after technical problem
Julio Jones arrives in Nashville to join Tennessee Titans
Video
Tax refund: IRS says 2.8M will get overpaid unemployment money returned this week
BABY JOE: Watch live as Day 4 of Joseph Daniels murder trial begins
Live
2 arrested in connection with Orange freeway shooting that killed 6-year-old boy
Video