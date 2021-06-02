Best high-waisted swimsuits 2021

Chlorine, sun and saltwater can be harsh on swimsuits. To extend the life of your swimsuit, rinse it immediately after wearing it and never put it in the dryer.

What are the best high-waisted swimsuits in 2021?

Before you hit the beach this summer, it might be time to add some new swimsuits to your collection. While high-waisted swimsuits are known for offering more coverage than a typical two-piece bikini, you don’t have to sacrifice style. With the right high-waisted swimsuit, you can be trendy and comfortable.

The SouqFone Two-Piece High-Waisted Flounce Top Swimsuit earns a top spot for its coverage and versatility. Keep reading to learn more about high-waisted swimsuits and see some more suit recommendations.

What to know before you buy a high-waisted swimsuit

Activity level

While high-waisted swimsuits are better for most activities than other two-pieces, you still want to consider what you’ll be doing before picking out a swimsuit. If you’re laying out, you might appreciate a strapless or bandeau style so you won’t get tan lines. If you enjoy swimming laps or surfing, you’ll want comfortable straps and a style that stays put.

Top style

The style of your top can affect comfort and coverage, so deciding what you want beforehand will help you narrow down your options.

Strapless swimsuit tops are best suited for those not expecting to do a lot. They also don’t offer a lot of support. However, strapless tops are very comfortable since you don’t have to worry about straps chafing or digging into your skin.

Halter straps are a very popular choice. They tie around your neck and can be tightened or loosened to find the perfect fit. They’re also very versatile. However, a halter strap could be uncomfortable around your neck over time.

Racerback tops are excellent for those participating in strenuous or competitive activities. The straps allow your arms a complete range of motion.

Tankini tops offer a lot of coverage and tend to be comfortable. They can have various straps, so be sure it’s a strap that’s comfortable and fits your activity level.

What to look for in a quality high-waisted swimsuit

Comfort

Underwire: Some swimsuit tops offer an underwire. While underwires are great for support, they’re not as comfortable as swimsuits without one.

Some swimsuit tops offer an underwire. While underwires are great for support, they’re not as comfortable as swimsuits without one. Straps: Pick a strap style that doesn’t hinder movement, pinch or chafe you.

Pick a strap style that doesn’t hinder movement, pinch or chafe you. Coverage: If you feel most comfortable with more coverage, pick a tankini or flowy top rather than a triangle top.

If you feel most comfortable with more coverage, pick a tankini or flowy top rather than a triangle top. Fabric: Taking a quick peek at the fabric of a swimsuit before buying is a smart idea. A swimsuit that contains a blend of lycra or spandex is going to be stretchy and comfortable.

Ease of use

Washable: Is your swimsuit machine-washable or hand wash only? Having a machine-washable swimsuit will save a lot of time and energy.

Is your swimsuit machine-washable or hand wash only? Having a machine-washable swimsuit will save a lot of time and energy. Removable pads: Most swimsuits come with pads in the top. While some women love pads in their swimsuits, others don’t like them, since sometimes they can fold in on themselves and look lumpy. Having removable pads saves you time trying to take out pads or straighten them out.

Most swimsuits come with pads in the top. While some women love pads in their swimsuits, others don’t like them, since sometimes they can fold in on themselves and look lumpy. Having removable pads saves you time trying to take out pads or straighten them out. Adjustable straps: Bodies come in all shapes and sizes, so the same swimsuit might not fit two people without adjustments. Having adjustable straps ensures that you can find the perfect fit every time without chafing or rubbing.

Bodies come in all shapes and sizes, so the same swimsuit might not fit two people without adjustments. Having adjustable straps ensures that you can find the perfect fit every time without chafing or rubbing. Fast-drying: Some swimsuits are quick-drying, so you don’t have to spend time drying off with a towel or sitting in the car with a wet swimsuit.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-waisted swimsuit

High-waisted swimsuits range from $10-$100. The cost varies depending on fabric, brand and whether you’re buying a set or separates.

High-waisted swimsuit FAQ

Can I wear a high-waisted swimsuit if I’m pregnant?

A. Yes. A high-waisted swimsuit should provide coverage and a little support, which might feel nice on a growing belly.

Are high-waisted swimsuits comfortable?

A. High-waisted swimsuits are very comfortable. They fit the contours of your body well and stay put, so you don’t have to worry about them sliding off.

What’s the best high-waisted swimsuit to buy?

Top high-waisted swimsuit

SouqFone Two-Piece High-Waisted Flounce Top Swimsuit

What you need to know: A comfortable high-waisted swimsuit offering the coverage of a one-piece and the versatility of a two-piece.

What you’ll love: This swimsuit comes in over 20 designs and sizes up to 3XL. The padding is removable and the straps are adjustable.

What you should consider: Some reports about the bottom sizing not correlating with the top sizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-waisted swimsuit for the money

Pink Queen Removable Strap Cheeky High-Waist Bikini Set

What you need to know: This flattering high-waisted swimsuit is both stylish and comfortable.

What you’ll love: Straps are removable, so you can wear them with straps or as a bandeau. It comes in 25 designs for every style.

What you should consider: It only comes in a few sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ZAFUL Women’s Scoop Neck Two-Piece High-Waisted Swimsuit

What you need to know: Sporty and cute, this high-waisted swimsuit is suitable for any activity or occasion.

What you’ll love: You get a full-coverage swimsuit that’s also stylish. The bottoms offer a little tummy control. A ton of designs, including separate tops and bottoms so you can mix and match.

What you should consider: Users report the top runs big.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.