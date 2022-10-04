A trendy sweater is only part of your ensemble. How you pair and accessorize it is what creates your personal style.

Staying warm and in style this fall

Fall is here. That means it’s sweater and boot season. However, whether you’re a cardigan fan or you prefer pullovers, staying warm is only half of the goal. The other half is being aware of current trends so you can also remain in style and continue to look your best as the temperatures drop.

Style vs. trend

In fashion, the difference between style and trend is time. Style is timeless. It follows an individual aesthetic and may or may not be trendy. Trends are hot moments for a particular look that catch on and spread but don’t necessarily last. You can be trendy without being stylish, and you can be stylish without being trendy. To really turn heads, you incorporate both.

What influences fashion trends?

While fashion shows might seem to heavily influence what’s worn in upcoming seasons, trends actually begin with movies, celebrities, bloggers, influencers and everyday street wear. It’s the shrewd designer who has a keen awareness of what people are wearing and shines the spotlight on specific elements to crystallize a trend.

What’s trending this fall?

This year, the blogs and predictions are a little scattered. Some are saying lime green is in, while others are swearing by hot pink. The good news is, bold seems to be the overall trend. This fall you can wear chocolatey browns, ocean blues and rich oranges, as well as vibrant pinks and greens.

Cutouts, collars, anything that draws attention to the waist and a cozy fit are all options you can choose with confidence. This year, there’s a little bit of spring dappling fall. The right sweater doesn’t help you fade into the drab background of autumn, it makes you stand out with a bright, optimistic flair.

Best trendy sweaters for the fall

Pendleton Women’s Side Button Merino Sweater

This knit merino wool sweater is thermoregulating, odor-resistant and features a chic buttoned side. The bold design is perfect for this fall’s trends.

Sold by Backcountry

X-Ray Men’s Turtleneck Pullover Sweater

This sweater comes in a variety of stylish colors. This breathable turtleneck has a soft feel that will keep you comfortable and warm all season long.

Sold by Macy’s

Women’s Cutout Knit Pullover Sweater

This bold orange sweater is a solid choice for fall. It will help keep you warm while the understated cutout shoulder reveals your flair for fashion.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men’s V-Neck Sweater

A V-neck sweater is a must-have men’s wardrobe piece. It’s comfortable and versatile. The robust orange color makes it a suitable choice for this season’s trends.

Sold by Amazon

Karen Scott Women’s Cotton Textured-Stripe Raglan-Sleeve Sweater

This sweater strikes a balance between casual wear and bold fashion statement. It has a beautiful tone and texture, a scoop neck and a bold, bright pink color.

Sold by Macy’s

Men’s Striped Chenille Hooded Sweater

Casual yet striking, this hooded sweater has an eye-catching blend of colors that will keep you trendy, stylish and warm throughout the fall.

Sold by Macy’s

Cosyland Women’s Pullover Sweater

Sometimes, you just want to be cozy. This oversized loose knit pullover will keep you toasty, while the broad range of colors ensures you remain in style.

Sold by Etsy

Amazon Essentials Men’s Cotton Cardigan Sweater

This stylish cardigan for men features a ribbed waist and cuffs and has two front pockets for convenience. It’s a versatile piece that can be worn on its own or layered under a jacket.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.