These TikTok products have also been vetted by Amazon users

If you follow beauty content on TikTok, you know it’s filled with tips, tricks and product recommendations that run the gamut from practical and helpful to completely crazy. (Remember when filing your teeth was popular? Dentists say that’s a very bad idea.)

To help you sift through the multitude of beauty product recommendations to find the ones that users love the most, we consulted user-generated Amazon reviews to find TikTok-viral products that also received many positive notices on Amazon.

Shop this article: Seraphic Skincare Korean Exfoliating Mitts, COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence and Pure Instinct Roll-On Pheromone Infused Essential Oil Perfume Cologne

How to identify the best viral TikTok products

You may see a viral TikTok video (or many) that rave about a particular product, but how do you know if that item is actually good? One way to get a better understanding of how more people feel about a particular product is to consult Amazon reviews.

When consulting Amazon reviews, it’s helpful to see what people who loved the product (those who gave four- or five-star reviews) had to say, as well as read criticisms from people who gave one- or two-star reviews. When it comes to beauty products, you’ll want to look out for Amazon reviews that share skin or hair types and concerns similar to yours — that way, you’ll get a more accurate picture of how the product might work on you.

Many Amazon reviewers also share personal photos and videos of the product, so you can see how it looks in a more regular format as compared to highly edited TikTok videos.

Still, reading tons of Amazon reviews can be quite cumbersome — so we did the work for you. Below, you’ll find 12 beauty products that went viral on TikTok and also received rave reviews from users on Amazon.

Best viral TikTok beauty products to buy

Seraphic Skincare Korean Exfoliating Mitts

Better at removing dead skin than a loofah, this mitt is designed to gently but effectively exfoliate the skin on your body, leaving it renewed and smoothed. It’s also excellent for use as a self-tan remover. To use in the shower, dampen the product and glide it over your skin in circular motions.

Dermora Foot Peel Mask

If you’ve got rough feet with calluses, you may appreciate this peeling foot mask exfoliator. It’s made with a blend of fruit acids and extracts, and after you wear it on your feet for one hour, the dead skin on your feet will peel and fall off within six to 11 days. Be careful not to peel the skin while it’s loose and only use this product up to once per month.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Though gross-sounding, snail mucin is a popular skin care ingredient because it’s said to be packed with skin-loving nutrients such as hyaluronic acid. This hydrating essence, from the Korean skin care brand COSRX, deeply moisturizes skin while helping to improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover

To use this callus-removing gel, first you soak your feet in water and dry them. Apply the gel, rinse it off and use a foot rasp or pumice to slough off the dead skin cells on your feet. The result is smoother skin on your feet in minutes.

GUGUG Skin Scrubber

This skin scrubber is designed to help clean your pores by removing blackheads and oil trapped in your pores. Rather than squeezing blackheads, you can gently scrape this product along the oily parts of your face to help clear the oil.

ESARORA Ice Roller

Pop this ice roller in the freezer. Once frozen, gently roll it all over your face to help de-puff your skin, minimize redness and shrink pores. Many users who suffer from migraines also found this to be a soothing treatment when rolled across the forehead during headaches.

Pure Instinct Roll-On Pheromone Infused Essential Oil Perfume Cologne

This unisex fragrance blends with your skin’s unique pH level to create a one-of-a-kind scent. You can use it alone or layer it with your favorite perfume. The lightly fragranced oil absorbs quickly and leaves your skin soft to the touch.

LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream

For people with dry or sensitive skin, this eye cream can help moisturize the delicate eye area as well as reduce puffiness and bags. Amazon users say the clean vegan formula has helped reduce the look of wrinkles around their eyes.

Revlon Face Roller

If your skin tends to get oily, especially when wearing makeup, you may enjoy this Revlon product, which works similarly to blotting papers to quickly absorb excess oil on your face. You can use it on clean skin or a face full of makeup — it won’t mess up your makeup at all.

Philips Norelco Multigroomer

With 13 attachments, this electric razor helps to give a high-quality shave on various hair types and lengths. It includes a steel trimmer, a steel precision trimmer, a nose and ear hair trimmer, three hair-trimming guards, three beard-trimming guards, a stubble guard, an accessory storage bag and a cleaning brush.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

This deeply hydrating lip mask helps to replenish your pout while you sleep thanks to a formula with a berry fruit complex, murumuru seed butter and shea butter. It comes in a variety of delicious scents including caramel apple, berry, vanilla and sweet candy.

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid

This salicylic acid-based exfoliant can help with a number of skin concerns. Users report it helps unclog pores, exfoliate dead skin cells, smooth wrinkles, brighten and even out skin tone, and combat redness in the skin.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Talia Ergas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.