Teenagers are a special breed of human. All their inner angst and turmoil can keep them from expressing themselves with charisma and eloquence. When they tear into that neatly wrapped gift, despite the barely audible mumble, they’re grateful. Especially if it’s a gaming headset or a gaming computer.

To help you finish up your shopping this year, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts you can get a teenager. Even better, they’re available for deep discounts.

15 gifts your teenager will love

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones

These wireless earbuds can last up to 25 hours. They have a full rich sound, a dual-connect feature and a native voice assistant. Right now they’re on sale for 50% off. Sold by Amazon

Sensyne 10-Inch Ring Light

If your teen needs perfect lighting for their next selfie, this ring light can deliver. It has three color modes, 10 brightness levels and comes with a fully customizable tripod. It is currently on sale for 40% off. Sold by Amazon

InfinitiPro by Conair Lightweight 1,875-Watt Hair Dryer

This hair dryer loves hair. It dries faster, keeps your hair healthier and creates less frizz. It’s normally $44.99, but right now you can get it for $31.49.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens

Teens love this active card game that takes its cues from dodgeball. It’s made by the creators of Exploding Kittens. Today, you can purchase it for 40% off. Sold by Amazon

JBL FLIP 5

This powerful Bluetooth speaker is waterproof, so it’s safe for a pool party. With up to 12 hours of playtime, the fun can last all day. You can purchase this gift for 38% off. Sold by Amazon

Google Pixel 6a

It might not be the latest, but many say it’s still the greatest. This Pixel 6a phone will be your teen’s favorite. At 33% off, you’ll like it a lot as well. Sold by Amazon

Razer Kraken Kitty RGB USB Gaming Headset

This kitty-ear gaming headset may perform well, but the important thing is it makes your teen look awesome. Right now, you can get this highly desirable gaming accessory for 33% off. Sold by Amazon

Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay’s eyeshadow palette has 12 rose-hued neutral eyeshadow shades in matte, shimmer and metallic finishes. Purchase includes a mirror and a vegan double-ended eyeshadow brush. This set is on sale for 50% off. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Victrola Nostalgic 6-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player

You need something to play Taylor Swift’s new vinyl on. Why not buy this vintage turntable that’s packed with modern features, such as Bluetooth streaming capabilities? Today, you can get it for 31% off. Sold by Amazon

Valloey Rover Gold Initial Pendant Necklace

At 33% off, this beautiful, hypoallergenic, gold-plated pendant necklace is a great value. It features double-sided engraving and has a 16.5-inch chain with a 2-inch extension. Sold by Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones

Your teen will love these supremely comfortable, over-ear, noise-canceling headphones. They deliver up to 22 hours of listening per charge and are on sale for 57% off. Sold by Amazon

FunTouch Large Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror

Whether getting ready for a selfie or an event, this extra-large lighted vanity mirror is something they’ll use. The convenient touch controls make it effortless to operate. It’s on sale today for 25% off. Sold by Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller

Your teen can never have enough quality controllers. Not only is this model $25 off, but it features an ergonomic sculpting and offers over 40 hours of gameplay per charge. Sold by Best Buy

Curkey 119-in-1 Acrylic Nail Kit

If there’s anything at all your teen could want in a nail kit, this one’s got it. All the tools and accessories needed to create unforgettable nail art are included. It’s on sale for 37% off. Sold by Amazon

Shure SM58 Cardioid Dynamic Vocal Microphone

If your teen dreams of being a pop star, the Shure SM58 is the best mic for an aspiring vocalist to own. Right now, you can get it on sale for 27% off. Sold by Amazon

