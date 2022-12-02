If you have a best friend who loves to cook, then an attractive or humorous kitchen apron might be a fantastic choice.

Gift ideas for your best friend

Best friends are the family that you choose. They are there for you in your happiest moments and your saddest moments. If you are looking for a way to show your best friend that you care for them, giving a gift is a great way to go.

Selecting that gift, however, is not always easy. With an endless array of options in stores and online, it can be hard to narrow the selections down to something unique and special. Perishable items like food or flowers sit top of your mind, but if you want something more lasting or memorable, coming up with a good idea can require a little more creativity.

Meaningful gifts for a best friend

Audible Subscription

If you have a friend who loves to read, then a subscription to Audible will give them access to an immense catalog of audiobooks and podcasts. Included in the subscription is one credit towards audiobook titles that they get to keep forever. In addition, they also get access to thousands of Audible Originals.

Sold by Amazon

Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker

For your coffee-loving friend, this coffee maker will allow them to have the pour-over taste at home. Stylish enough to sit out on their kitchen counter or desk, this unit has a 34-oz carafe, a stainless steel filter that reduces waste and can have coffee ready in as little as 3 minutes. The glass carafe is dishwasher safe.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones

These headphones from Bose are great for friends who love listening to music or podcast during a workout or commute. They have a noise-canceling feature that can be switched on or off. They are Alexa-enabled and have a built-in microphone that works to reduce environmental noise.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

WP Homemade Gin Kit

For the friend who loves cocktails or DIY, this kit will allow them to make their own unique blend of gin at home. The kit comes with all the supplies you need to turn a bottle of vodka into gin. It includes two bottles, a funnel, a strainer and a botanical blend.

Sold by Amazon

Art of Shaving Mid Size Sandalwood Shaving Kit

For the friend who likes to add luxury into their routine, this shaving kit makes shaving an experience. The kit comes with a badger hair shaving brush, pre-shave oil, shaving cream and an after-shave balm, all in the sandalwood scent. This kit helps prevent nicks, ingrown hairs and razor burn.

Sold by Amazon

Arus Women’s Hooded Classic Bathrobe Turkish Cotton Robe

If you have a best friend who hates being cold, this Turkish cotton robe will keep them warm after a bath, shower or gym visit. This robe provides full coverage with its hood and mid-calf length. Manufactured from 100% terry cotton, it helps absorb moisture from the body. It is available in eight different colors and is machine washable.

Sold by Amazon

The 7 Virtues Mini Peace Blend Perfume Set

For your friend who prefers eco-friendly products, this set of seven mini perfumes is perfect. These perfumes are vegan, cruelty-free and ethically sourced. The seven scents included are Vanilla Woods, Patchouli Citrus, Jasmine Neroli, Orange Blossom, Rose Amber, Vetiver Elemi and Grapefruit Lime. The scents are also hypoallergenic and made without harsh chemicals.

Sold by Amazon

LuxSpa Bath Bombs Gift Set

Crafted with essential oils, these extra-large bombs help to moisturize the skin and won’t stain the inside of your bathtub. The set comes with Garden of Heaven, Energy Grapefruit, Vanilla Indulgence, Revive, Stress Relief and Yoga Strength bath balls.

Sold by Amazon

Maison d’ Hermine Colmar 100% Cotton Kitchen Apron

If you have a best friend who loves to cook, then an attractive kitchen apron might be a good choice. Designed for men and women, this apron from Maison d’Hermine is available in many different patterns and colors. The French town of Colmar inspires its design. It is 100% cotton and is machine washable.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Precision Pro NX7 Rangefinder

For your golf-loving friend, this rangefinder provides accurate reads on sloped and non-sloped surfaces. For tournament play, you can turn this feature off. It has a 600-yard range and provides up to 6 times magnification. It is water-resistant and comes with a lifetime replacement on the battery.

Sold by Amazon

Michael Kors Travel Wristlet

For the best friend who is a fashionista, this wristlet is stylish and practical. Made with the Signature Michael Kors print, it has space to hold your basics and even your phone depending on its size.

Sold by Amazon

Tiesta Tea Tiesta’s Top 8 Favorites Tea Sampler Dry Flight Set

If your best friend is the type to skip the coffee for tea instead, then this tea sampler set is a thoughtful gift idea. You can use this tea to make hot or cold tea. With eight included flavors, there is something for everyone. The included flavors are Blueberry Wild Child, Chai Love, Lavender Chamomile, Lean Green Machine, Maui Mango, Nutty Almond Cream, Passion Berry Jolt and green tea.

Sold by Amazon

Tyler Diva Scented Candle

Hand-poured in Tyler, Texas, this is a perfect gift for a friend who is always searching for a new candle. It is made from soy-based wax and is lead-free. This candle has an impressive burn time of about 130 hours. It also comes in a cute container with a lid.

Sold by Amazon

