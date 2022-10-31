Which Pokemon costumes for kids are best?

Pokemon isn’t just a game. It’s a full-blown media franchise. It started off as a fun playing card game where you could collect a slew of interesting creatures and compete against your friends, but it has since transformed into international TV shows and films, video games for Nintendo and endless varieties of toys. It’s not hard to imagine that Pokemon is also very popular around Halloween. The game’s cast of creatures can be both friendly and spooky, making them great choices for a costume.

The best Pokemon Halloween costume is the Pokemon Pikachu Classic costume. This costume is as cheerful and yellow as Pikachu himself. It comes with a half mask, complete with his trademark blushing cheeks and attached lightning style tail.

What to know before you buy a Pokemon costumes for kids

Pikachu

Pikachu is, hands down, the most popular Pokemon of all time. His bright yellow fur and sunny demeanor have made him a household name. He also has an adorable voice that kids love to mimic. Transforming Pikachu into a Halloween costume is as easy as it comes. Most costumes use a bright yellow onesie made of fur-like polyester material. Each Pokemon creature has different powers. For Pikachu, it’s the ability to control powerful electricity. This is shown by his lightning shaped tail, which can be found in many Pikachu Halloween costumes.

Other Pokemon characters

Overall, there are nearly 900 Pokemon. This leaves a ton of variety when it comes to Halloween costumes. While most costumes are relegated to Pikachu, you can easily find other creatures to dress your child up as. Bulbasaur is a baby dinosaur-like creature who has sky blue skin and adorable spots. Eevee is another popular choice because she very closely resembled a baby deer. Squirtle, the baby turtle, and Jigglypuff are two more options for kids Pokemon costumes.

Trainers

Pokemon trainers are the ones who capture the creatures and train them for battle. Ash Ketchum is the main trainer in the Pokemon anime series. His outfit is another great choice for a Halloween costume. It consists of a white collared shirt, blue zip up vest and green fingerless gloves. Don’t forget his red and white Pokemon baseball cap either.

Trainers use PokeBalls to catch the creatures in the wild. This is the iconic white and red balls that you see in all Pokemon media and products. To add to your kid’s trainer costume, you can purchase a PokeBall Halloween candy basket for trick or treating.

What to look for in a quality Pokemon costumes for kids

Masks

There are a few different types of masks that are common with Pokemon costumes for kids. The most common type is the half mask. This is a simple plastic face covering that goes over the front half of your child’s face and attaches using an elastic string. While not nearly as convincing, half masks are usually far cheaper. Another option is the onesie with an attached hood. Though not technically considered a mask, it’s a convenient way to give your kid the full Pokemon creature look and still give them the freedom to eat candy along the way.

Full bodysuit

Most Pokemon costumes come in bodysuit form. Pokemon are creatures who don’t wear clothes and have exposed fur or skin. Therefore, it’s more convincing for costumes to use a full bodysuit to mimic the creature’s original look. These bodysuits, also known as onesies or jumpsuits, stretch from head-to-toe and often include a hood to cover the head. They’re usually made with a soft material such as polyester and are combed to look like fur. In reality, they usually look and feel more like velvet.

Accessories

Pokemon are imaginative creations based on the animals we have here on Earth. From turtles to deer and even ancient reptiles like dinosaurs, Pokemon span the full animal kingdom. For this reason, many Pokemon Halloween costumes for kids use accessories to round out the look. Masks are the most important accessory but there are also ears and tails. Most are attached directly to the costume’s hood or bodysuit, but if you want to skip the full costume all together and just go with simple accessories by themselves, you can find a set of Pikachu ears and a tail. This way, you can save some money and get creative with the rest of your outfit.

How much you can expect to spend on Pokemon costumes for kids

Pokemon costumes for kids cost between $25-$96.

Pokemon costumes for kids FAQ

Do Pokemon costumes for kids come with candy baskets?

A. Most of these costumes do not come with candy baskets as a part of the costume itself. You can, however, purchase Pokemon themed candy baskets separately. These can look like a PokeBall or Pikachu’s face.

What shoes are best to wear with a Pokemon costume?

A. Ideally you want to find a pair of sneakers that your child will be comfortable in while walking around the neighborhood. If you’d like to match the outfit, you can find shoes like Converse Chuck Taylors that come in nearly every common color.

What’s the best Pokemon costume for kids to buy?

Top Pokemon costumes for kids

Pokemon Pikachu Classic costume

What you need to know: Pikachu is the most popular Pokemon of all time and this bright yellow costume shows his adorable personality.

What you’ll love: This full body jumpsuit is made with 100% polyester and includes long pants, long sleeves and reaches all the way to the neck. It comes with a half mask and attached Pikachu lightning tail.

What you should consider: The tail is pinned to the body, so it doesn’t reach outward like the actual Pikachu character is portrayed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pokemon costumes for kids for the money

Pokemon Deluxe Eevee costume

What you need to know: Eevee is a Pokemon creature that resembles a fawn and this costume shows that in great detail at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The velvet-style top and attached skirt go over a pair of brown leggings and include a wide collar. The accessory included is a pair of tall brown ears and short hair that comes in the form of a hair band.

What you should consider: This costume cannot be washed in the washing machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Grookey Pokemon kids costume

What you need to know: This jumpsuit has the feel of a pajama onesie but the look of a Pokemon Halloween costume.

What you’ll love: It’s made with 100% polyester and feels almost like velvet. The highlight of this costume is the attached hood that serves as a mask. It includes Grookey’s face as well as its ears and hair which jut out of the hood to add dimension.

What you should consider: The makeshift mask does not cover the face, only the top and back of the head.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

