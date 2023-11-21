Find top deals on TVs, tech and headphones at Best Buy

Best Buy is the place to shop for electronics and appliances on Cyber Monday. Happening Nov. 27, the huge sales event is known for its significant price cuts on hot items such as TVs, video games, headphones, laptops, tablets, speakers and other electronics.

Although the big day isn’t here yet, it’s not too early to shop for Cyber Monday deals, as many excellent products are already on sale. A few of the hottest deals currently available include a Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 Laptop and a Sony 65-Inch Class Bravia OLED Smart TV. We’ve rounded up the top Best Buy Cyber Monday deals, so keep an eye on our page for the deepest discounts.

Top 10 Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

You don’t need to worry if you miss out on a TV during Black Friday since you can probably snag a high-end smart TV for a great price on Cyber Monday. You’ll want to consider the size, but the best TVs are made with QLED and OLED technology for crisp visuals and rich colors and feature user-friendly interfaces with plenty of smart functions.

42% OFF

OLED TVs are hands-down the best for those who want crystal-clear picture quality, deep blacks and lifelike visuals. They’re expensive, but you can save over $1,000 on Cyber Monday on this 65-inch smart TV. The Bravia Core app offers hundreds of 4K UHD titles for streaming, and the game mode optimizes settings for fluid, fast-paced gaming.

40% OFF

This upright vacuum is excellent for lifting dirt from carpet and hard floors, and the self-cleaning head adjusts to surfaces of different heights. It rides on a ball for easy maneuvering, and the instant-release wand makes it easier to get to hard-to-reach areas. Plus, it has a bagless design and stair-cleaning tools.

36% OFF

A 2-in-1 laptop is perfect for those who want the functionality of a high-powered laptop and the flexibility of a tablet. This laptop has 16GB of RAM for efficient multitasking, making it suitable for graphic editing, video editing and gaming, and the bright 15.6-inch AMOLED screen is perfect for streaming HD TV shows and movies.

25% OFF

This portable speaker is an upgrade from your smartphone’s built-in speaker and is excellent for hiking, jogging, biking and lounging with friends at the park, beach or backyard. It can be paired with Siri and Google Assistant, and you can sync it with other Bose Bluetooth speakers for more volume.

20% OFF

A mini fridge is perfect for any office, bedroom, basement or living space where you want cold snacks and beverages nearby. This mini fridge has a spacious 4.4-cubic-foot interior, a reversible door, adjustable shelving and a temperature-control dial ranging from 2 to 50 degrees. Plus, It’s Energy Star-certified, consuming less power and helping you save on your electric bill.

24% OFF

This Chromebook is excellent for students and office workers who want something lightweight and fast. It has 8GB of memory for efficient multitasking and a 14-inch touch display with an Intel UHD graphics card. The 360-degree flip design lets you use it as a tablet for comfortable screen sharing or streaming.

30% OFF

If you want an immersive experience while watching your favorite movies and TV shows, we recommend hooking up this sound bar to your TV. The Vertical Surround Engine reproduces sound that feels like it’s coming from every direction, and Smart Calibration analyzes the environment and tweaks audio settings based on the acoustic layout for superior performance.

Headphones deals

Headphones are excellent for private listening and can make daily commuting or workouts more fun. On Cyber Monday, Best Buy offers discounts on premium headphones with neat features, such as noise canceling, hands-free controls and wireless charging, from top brands like Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony and Skullcandy.

50% OFF

These wireless headphones boast JBL’s high-quality signature sound and feature adaptive noise canceling for drowning out external noise, letting you focus on the music. Ambient Aware lets you tune into your surroundings, and the integrated microphones allow you to manage calls hands-free.

33% OFF

This headset works with various gaming consoles, including PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC, and offers a lag-free wireless connection. The 3D audio provides spatial surround sound for an immersive gaming experience, and settings and buttons can be managed through the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app.

Tablet deals

Tablets are one of the hottest electronics you’ll find significant price drops on during Cyber Monday. Watch for tablet sales from top electronics brands such as Samsung, Apple and Google.

11% OFF

The iPad is one of the most popular tablets because of its high-quality build, user-friendly operating system and premium specs. This iPad has a crisp 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an M1 Bionic chip for ultra-fast performance and a 12-megapixel wide camera for capturing stunning photos and video.

When do Best Buy Cyber Monday deals start?

Cyber Monday isn’t here yet, but Best Buy is already offering plenty of excellent deals on electronics and appliances. Cyber Monday is on Nov. 27 this year, and while you can shop now for early deals, the best discounts will be on the day of and during the weekend between Black Friday (Nov. 24) and Cyber Monday.

If you want to stay in the loop as the days count down, we recommend signing up for Best Buy’s newsletter. You’ll receive emails and notifications about any special promotions, deals and new product releases. Plus, you’ll get the Cyber Monday ad drop directly to your inbox so you don’t miss out on the hottest Best Buy Cyber Monday deals.

