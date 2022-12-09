The black Christmas tree is having a moment right now. Check out all of your options before you decide on the one that’s best for you.

Which black Christmas trees are best?

Putting up a Christmas tree is one of the most quintessential holiday traditions people participate in each year. While some like to get a live tree and enjoy having a taste of the outdoors inside of the home, others prefer an artificial tree. If you’re looking to invest in a new tree this year, consider choosing a black one.

A black Christmas tree adds flair, drama and something different to the mix. If you want to incorporate this unique look into your living room, consider selecting the Yaheetech Black Artificial Christmas Tree.

What to know before you buy a black Christmas tree

Measurements

If you have a lot of room, dimensions might not matter as much and you can pick your tree based on personal preference.

A tree that is 8-9 feet could work for a room with high ceilings but on average, a standard tree measures around 7 feet. If you have low ceilings, select something that is no taller than 6 feet. For tables, desks or a small space, look for something shorter than 6 feet.

Assembly

When selecting an artificial Christmas tree, consider all the parts that go into it. Look for something that has a detailed, step-by-step instruction list that is easy to follow. Selecting a tree that is simple to put together will be a lot more fun than one that is difficult to work with.

Stability

Most Christmas trees come with a stand that needs to be assembled. This serves as the base of the tree, providing stability so that it is straight and tall. It’s the foundation of the tree, so get one that is slightly weighted and keeps the tree from getting knocked over.

What to look for in a quality black Christmas tree

Extras

While a lot of trees arrive without any extra adornments, some have some added accessories such as lights. Trees that come with lights can help simplify the process of putting together the whole ensemble. A black pre-lit Christmas tree is a great choice if you’re looking to shave off some time from adding a string of lights to complete the look. If you feel like it’s not lit to your liking, you can always add more.

Easy to store

When you take something out of the box for the first time, it’s usually packed up nicely into a neat little package. Once you take it out and start the assembly, a lot of the protective pieces used for shipping make their way into the trash, along with zip ties and rubber bands.

A good rule of thumb is to save all the original packing materials so storage is easier in the long run. Choose a dedicated space to keep everything safe until the next holiday season. Choose a spot that is cool, dry and as dust-free as possible.

Coloring

Even though you’ve already decided on a black tree, the dark shades can differ with each item. If the label specifies that the color is black, more than likely, it will be a standard, basic black.

Some individuals like the idea of a black tree but are not so sure that solid black is the way to go. A black-and-white Christmas tree could be a great compromise if you want something dark but aren’t quite ready to commit to it.

How much you can expect to spend on a black Christmas tree

The price can vary depending on the length and circumference but on average, expect to spend $29-$90.

Black Christmas tree FAQ

Can you put up a black Christmas tree for Halloween?

A. If you are looking for black Christmas tree ideas that extend beyond the holiday, putting it up at Halloween is an excellent way to maximize its use. While the decorations might change, the tree can stay the same.

Do you have to buy different ornaments for a black Christmas tree?

A. When it comes to trimming your tree, anything goes. The good thing about black is that it goes with anything. You can use all of your favorite ornaments. If you want to change it up to accommodate your new black tree, consider investing in new ornaments to create a new look this year.

What’s the best black Christmas tree to buy?

Top black Christmas tree

Yaheetech Black Artificial Christmas Tree

What you need to know: It stands 4.5 feet tall and is fire-resistant. The branches are made from durable PVC so heavier ornaments can easily hang from them.

What you’ll love: It folds up easily, making it a cinch to store.

What you should consider: The needles are a bit delicate, so some might break off if you’re not careful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black Christmas tree for the money

S-SSoy Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This one is 3 feet tall, making it the perfect fit for a countertop or coffee table.

What you’ll love: The stand is sturdy, strong and simple to put together.

What you should consider: The tree needles are a bit thin, so lightweight ornaments work best.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This black Christmas tree is narrow and comes decorated with tinsel.

What you’ll love: It’s hypo-allergenic and goes great in a corner. It feels similar to a real tree and stands on a supportive metal base.

What you should consider: The branches don’t cover the center pole very well, so you might want to add garland to fill in the space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

